Certain Investment Units of GLP J-REIT are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.

December 16, 2023 Share

Certain Investment Units of GLP J-REIT are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Investment Units will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 20-JUN-2023 to 17-DEC-2023.



Details:

In connection with the domestic primary offering and international offering, GLP Capital Japan 2 Private Limited has agreed to enter into an agreement with the joint global coordinators to the effect that, without prior written consent of the joint global coordinators, no sale or transfer of GLP J-REIT investment units (other than pledging investment units as collateral to secure new borrowings after giving notice to the joint global coordinators, etc.) shall be conducted during the period beginning on the pricing date and ending on the date that is 180 days from and including the delivery date of the international units. The joint global coordinators have the authority to cancel the contract, in whole or in part, at its discretion even during the 180-day lock-up period. b. In connection with the domestic primary offering and the international offering, GLP Capital GK has agreed to enter into an agreement with the joint global coordinators to the effect that, without prior written consent of the joint global coordinators, no sale or transfer of GLP J-REIT investment units (other than for lending of investment units in connection with the secondary offering or pledging investment units as collateral to secure new borrowings after giving notice to the joint global coordinators, etc.) shall be, in principle, conducted during the period beginning on the pricing date and ending on the date that is 180 days from and including the delivery date of the international units. The joint global coordinators have the authority to cancel the contract, in whole or in part, at its discretion even during the 180-day lock-up period. c. In connection with the domestic primary offering and international offering, GLP J-REIT has reached an agreement with the joint global coordinators to the effect that, without prior written consent of the joint global coordinators, no issuance of GLP J-REIT investment units (other than investment units issued in connection with the domestic primary offering, international offering, the third-party allotment or a unit split, etc.) shall be conducted during the period beginning on the pricing date and ending on the date that is 90 days from and including the delivery date of the international units. The joint global coordinators have the authority to cancel the contract, in whole or in part, at its discretion even during the 90-day lock-up period.