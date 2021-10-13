Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GLP J-REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3281   JP3047510007

GLP J-REIT

(3281)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLP J REIT : August 2021 (19th) Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUGUST 202119TH

FISCAL PERIOD

GLP J-REIT3281

October 13, 2021

agenda

August 202119thFiscal Period

Financial Results and Initiatives for August 202119thPeriod

P3

Initiatives for Further Growth

P15

Japan Logistics Real Estate Market

P24

Characteristics of GLP J-REIT

P29

APPENDIX

P36

2

Financial Results and Initiatives for August 2021 (19th) Period

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Strong DPU Growth and Active ESG Initiatives

Strong DPU growth

External growth through timely

public offering

Asset disposition through capturing market trend

Strong internal growth

Value-add initiatives by GLP

Group Expertise

Active ESG initiatives

  • Aug. 2021 period Actual DPU is +13.0% vs initial forecast in Apr. 2021, 3,048yen
  • Feb. 2022 period Forecasted DPU is +3.3% vs the Apr. 2021 forecast, 2,748yen,
  • Acquisition of 4 new properties for a total of 49.3 billion yen through a timely public offering
  • The first Accelerated Global Offering (AGO)1 among J-REITs
  • Successfully distributed unrealized gain2 through the sale of GLP Okegawa at a price significantly higher than the appraisal value
  • Achieved a strong rent increase of 5.8%, continuing strong internal growth
  • Secured 80% of the lease maturing in Feb. 2022 Period
  • Achieved significant rent increases leveraging cold storage facility
  • Consideration of redevelopment strategies to enhance value of owned properties
  • Issued Reward-type Sustainability Linked Bonds(SLB) for the first time in the global public bonds market
  • Expressed support for the TCFD3 recommendations and joined the TCFD consortium

1. The notes on this page constitute an integral part of this presentation. See P.57

4

Financial Results for August 2021 (19th) Period

Aug. 2021 Period: Results vs. Forecast in Apr. 2021

  • DPU exceeded initial forecast by 13.0% through public offering and asset disposition

DPU

NOI

Gain on asset sale

Average

Occupancy Rate1

LTV

Aug. 2021

Forecast

in Apr.2021

2,697 yen

18.5 bn yen

99.0%

44.5%

Aug. 2021

Actual

3,048 yen

18.9 bn yen

1.1bn yen

99.1%

44.1%

Differences

+13.0%

+2.1%

1. "Average. occupancy Rate" is calculated by rounding off the average occupancy as of the end of each month. If the rounded result is 100.0%, the second decimal

place is rounded down to 99.9%. The same applies below.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLP J-REIT
02:02aGLP J REIT : Statute of Limitation for Distributions
PU
09/29GLP J REIT : Change of Key Personnel in Asset Management Company
PU
09/27GLP J REIT : Establishment of Committed Credit Line and Uncommitted Credit Line
PU
09/22GLP J REIT : Partial Early Repayment of Borrowings
PU
09/17GLP J REIT : Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) (Sustainability-Linked..
PU
08/31GLP J REIT : Obtainment of BELS and ZEB Certification
PU
08/31GLP J REIT : Support for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recomm..
PU
08/30GLP J REIT : Borrowing of Funds and Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
07/30GLP J REIT : Determination on the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through a Th..
PU
07/15GLP J REIT : Completion of Acquisition of Assets
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 42 815 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2022 22 913 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 325 B 2 864 M 2 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 810 B 7 122 M 7 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,5x
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart GLP J-REIT
Duration : Period :
GLP J-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLP J-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 180 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisatake Miki Investor Relations Contact
Toraki Inoue Supervisory Officer
Kota Yamaguchi Supervisory Officer
Yoshiyuki Miura Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLP J-REIT10.89%7 122
PROLOGIS, INC.32.74%95 319
GOODMAN GROUP9.94%28 749
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION26.65%19 152
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.18.14%8 360
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.12.73%8 353