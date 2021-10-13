GLP J REIT : August 2021 (19th) Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation

AUGUST 2021（19TH）
FISCAL PERIOD
GLP J-REIT（3281）
October 13, 2021
agenda
August 2021（19th）Fiscal Period
Financial Results and Initiatives for August 2021（19th）Period
P3
Initiatives for Further Growth
P15
Japan Logistics Real Estate Market
P24
Characteristics of GLP J-REIT
P29
APPENDIX
P36
2
Financial Results and Initiatives for August 2021 (19th) Period
3
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Strong DPU Growth and Active ESG Initiatives
Strong DPU growth
External growth through timely
public offering
Asset disposition through capturing market trend
Strong internal growth
Value-add initiatives by GLP
Group Expertise
Active ESG initiatives
1. The notes on this page constitute an integral part of this presentation. See P.57
4
Financial Results for August 2021 (19th) Period
Aug. 2021 Period: Results vs. Forecast in Apr. 2021
DPU
NOI
Gain on asset sale
Average
Occupancy Rate1
LTV
Aug. 2021
Forecast
（in Apr.2021）
2,697 yen
18.5 bn yen
―
99.0%
44.5%
Actual
3,048 yen
18.9 bn yen
1.1bn yen
99.1%
44.1%
Differences
+13.0%
+2.1%
1. "Average. occupancy Rate" is calculated by rounding off the average occupancy as of the end of each month. If the rounded result is 100.0%, the second decimal
place is rounded down to 99.9%. The same applies below.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
GLP J-REIT published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:09 UTC.