GLP J REIT : August 2021 (19th) Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 42 815 M 377 M 377 M Net income 2022 22 913 M 202 M 202 M Net Debt 2022 325 B 2 864 M 2 864 M P/E ratio 2022 35,0x Yield 2022 3,18% Capitalization 810 B 7 122 M 7 134 M EV / Sales 2022 26,5x EV / Sales 2023 24,5x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 86,2% Chart GLP J-REIT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GLP J-REIT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 180 300,00 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Hisatake Miki Investor Relations Contact Toraki Inoue Supervisory Officer Kota Yamaguchi Supervisory Officer Yoshiyuki Miura Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) GLP J-REIT 10.89% 7 122 PROLOGIS, INC. 32.74% 95 319 GOODMAN GROUP 9.94% 28 749 DUKE REALTY CORPORATION 26.65% 19 152 REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. 18.14% 8 360 NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC. 12.73% 8 353