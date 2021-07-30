Log in
    3281   JP3047510007

GLP J-REIT

(3281)
  Report
GLP J REIT : Determination on the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through a Third-Party Allotment

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
July 30, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Hisatake Miki, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Determination on the Number of New Investment Units

to be Issued through a Third-Party Allotment

GLP J-REIT ("GLP J-REIT") announces that, with respect to the issuance of new investment units through a third-party allotment resolved together with the issuance of new investment units through a public offering and a secondary offering of investment units (secondary offering through an over-allotment) at the meetings of the board of directors of GLP J-REIT held on June 25, 2021 and June 30, 2021, GLP J-REIT has received notice from the allottee to the effect that it will subscribe all of the investment units to be issued, as follows.

  1. Number of new investment units to be issued:
  2. Total amount to be paid in (issue amount):
  3. Subscription period (subscription date):
  4. Payment date:
  5. Allottee:

4,192 units (Number of investment units originally scheduled to be issued: 4,192 units)

761,900,192 yen

(181,751 yen per unit)

August 2, 2021 (Monday)

August 3, 2021 (Tuesday)

A domestic underwriter

Disclaimer: This press release is a document for making a public announcement concerning issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of GLP J-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment . Investors are asked to ensure that they read the offering circular for the issuance of new investment units, as well as the amendments thereto, if any, prepared by GLP J -REIT before they invest and that they make decisions on investment at their own discretion.

In addition, this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The s ecurities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act . The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

  1. The issuance of new investment units through a third-party allotment was resolved at the meetings of the board of directors of GLP J-REIT held on June 25, 2021 and June 30, 2021, together with the issuance of new investment units through a public offering and a secondary offering of investment units (secondary offering through an over-allotment).
    For other details of the third-party allotment, please refer to the press releases, "Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 25, 2021 and "Determination of Price and other terms concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering" dated June 30, 2021.
  2. Change in the number of investment units outstanding as a result of the third-party allotment

Total number of investment units outstanding as of today:

4,486,177 units

Increase in the number of investment units as a result of the third-party allotment:

4,192 units

Total number of investment units outstanding after the third-party allotment:

4,490,369 units

3. Use of funds procured through the third-party allotment

The proceeds of 761,900,192 yen from the issuance of new investment units through the third-party allotment will be maintained as cash on hand and used to repay borrowings or investment corporation bonds, or pay for property acquisitions in the future.

(Note) The proceeds will be deposited to financial institutions until being expensed.

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/

Disclaimer: This press release is a document for making a public announcement concerning issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of GLP J-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment . Investors are asked to ensure that they read the offering circular for the issuance of new investment units, as well as the amendments thereto, if any, prepared by GLP J -REIT before they invest and that they make decisions on investment at their own discretion.

In addition, this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The s ecurities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act . The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
