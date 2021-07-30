GLP J REIT : Determination on the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through a Third-Party Allotment

In addition, this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The s ecurities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act . The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer: This press release is a document for making a public announcement concerning issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of GLP J-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment . Investors are asked to ensure that they read the offering circular for the issuance of new investment units, as well as the amendments thereto, if any, prepared by GLP J -REIT before they invest and that they make decisions on investment at their own discretion.

GLP J-REIT ("GLP J-REIT") announces that, with respect to the issuance of new investment units through a third-party allotment resolved together with the issuance of new investment units through a public offering and a secondary offering of investment units (secondary offering through an over-allotment) at the meetings of the board of directors of GLP J-REIT held on June 25, 2021 and June 30, 2021, GLP J-REIT has received notice from the allottee to the effect that it will subscribe all of the investment units to be issued, as follows.

Total number of investment units outstanding as of today: 4,486,177 units Increase in the number of investment units as a result of the third-party allotment: 4,192 units Total number of investment units outstanding after the third-party allotment: 4,490,369 units

3. Use of funds procured through the third-party allotment

The proceeds of 761,900,192 yen from the issuance of new investment units through the third-party allotment will be maintained as cash on hand and used to repay borrowings or investment corporation bonds, or pay for property acquisitions in the future.

(Note) The proceeds will be deposited to financial institutions until being expensed.

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/

