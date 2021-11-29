GLP J REIT : Fire Outbreak

November 29, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
GLP J-REIT
Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director
(Security Code: 3281)
Asset Management Company:
GLP Japan Advisors Inc.
Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President
Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO
(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)
Fire Outbreak
GLP J-REIT has announced that a fire erupted at around 8:50 a.m. today at GLP Maishima II owned by GLP J-REIT. As of 2:30 p.m. today, the fire is still burning and being extinguished by the fire authorities. At this moment, there has been no personal suffering due to the fire. An update will be provided when the cause of the fire and the extent of damages and any damages that may affect GLP J-REIT's operation are found.
The profile of the property is as follows:
|
Property Name
|
： GLP Maishima II
|
Location
|
： 2-1-92, Hokukoryokuchi, Konohana-ku, Osaka, Osaka
|
Land area
|
： 24,783.06 sqm
|
Gross floor area
|
： 52,934.14 sqm
|
Construction/ No. of Floors
|
： SRC/6F
|
Date Constructed
|
： Oct. 15, 2006
*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/
