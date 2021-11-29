Log in
GLP J REIT : Fire Outbreak

11/29/2021
November 29, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Fire Outbreak

GLP J-REIT has announced that a fire erupted at around 8:50 a.m. today at GLP Maishima II owned by GLP J-REIT. As of 2:30 p.m. today, the fire is still burning and being extinguished by the fire authorities. At this moment, there has been no personal suffering due to the fire. An update will be provided when the cause of the fire and the extent of damages and any damages that may affect GLP J-REIT's operation are found.

The profile of the property is as follows:

Property Name

GLP Maishima II

Location

2-1-92, Hokukoryokuchi, Konohana-ku, Osaka, Osaka

Land area

24,783.06 sqm

Gross floor area

52,934.14 sqm

Construction/ No. of Floors

SRC/6F

Date Constructed

Oct. 15, 2006

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 48 202 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2022 23 806 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 328 B 2 888 M 2 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 848 B 7 479 M 7 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,4x
EV / Sales 2023 23,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
