GLP J REIT : Fire Outbreak (5th report)

GLP J-REIT has announced that GLP J-REIT released a press release on its website regarding the extinguishment of the fire that occurred at GLP Maishima II owned by GLP J-REIT at around 8:50 a.m. on November 29, 2021, as described in the attached press release as of December 4, 2021.

December 4, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Fire Outbreak (4th report)

GLP J-REIT has announced that Osaka fire department declared the fire, occurred at GLP Maishima II (hereinafter, the "Property") owned by GLP J-REIT at around 8:50 a.m. on November 29, 2021, has been completely extinguished as of 5:00 p.m. today. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude once again to the firefighters who worked around the clock to extinguish the fire, as well as to all the people involved in the firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages will be investigated by the police and the fire authorities. An update will be provided when any damages that may affect GLP J-REIT's operation are found.

The profile of the Property is as follows:

Property Name ： GLP Maishima II Location ： 2-1-92, Hokukoryokuchi, Konohana-ku, Osaka, Osaka Land area ： 24,783.06 sqm Gross floor area ： 52,934.14 sqm Construction/ No. of Floors ： SRC/6F Date Constructed ： Oct. 15, 2006

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/