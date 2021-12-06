Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/03
183600 JPY   +0.49%

GLP J REIT : Fire Outbreak (5th report)
PU
GLP J REIT : Fire Outbreak (3rd report)
PU
Fire Erupts at GLP J-REIT's Logistics Facility in Osaka, Japan
MT
GLP J REIT : Fire Outbreak (5th report)

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
December 6, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Fire Outbreak (5th report)

GLP J-REIT has announced that GLP J-REIT released a press release on its website regarding the extinguishment of the fire that occurred at GLP Maishima II owned by GLP J-REIT at around 8:50 a.m. on November 29, 2021, as described in the attached press release as of December 4, 2021.

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/

December 4, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Fire Outbreak (4th report)

GLP J-REIT has announced that Osaka fire department declared the fire, occurred at GLP Maishima II (hereinafter, the "Property") owned by GLP J-REIT at around 8:50 a.m. on November 29, 2021, has been completely extinguished as of 5:00 p.m. today. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude once again to the firefighters who worked around the clock to extinguish the fire, as well as to all the people involved in the firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages will be investigated by the police and the fire authorities. An update will be provided when any damages that may affect GLP J-REIT's operation are found.

The profile of the Property is as follows:

Property Name

GLP Maishima II

Location

2-1-92, Hokukoryokuchi, Konohana-ku, Osaka, Osaka

Land area

24,783.06 sqm

Gross floor area

52,934.14 sqm

Construction/ No. of Floors

SRC/6F

Date Constructed

Oct. 15, 2006

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
