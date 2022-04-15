Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GLP J-REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3281   JP3047510007

GLP J-REIT

(3281)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
176100.00 JPY   -2.06%
05:00aGLP J REIT : Partial Amendments to “Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors” disclosed on April 13, 2022
PU
04/14Japan Index Locks Gains; Sony Bets $1 Billion on Fortnite Developer
MT
04/14GLP J-REIT's Net Income Drops 28% in Half-year Ended February
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLP J REIT : Partial Amendments to “Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors” disclosed on April 13, 2022

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, PresidentContact:Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Partial Amendments to "Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and

Appointment of Directors" disclosed on April 13, 2022

GLP J-REIT announces that it amended a part of "Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors" disclosed on April 13, 2022.

Same amendments shall be applied to the convocation notice for the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders.

Details of the amendments are as follows:

Amended part

"1. Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation"

(1) The location of the head office of the Investment Corporation will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, as of the relocation date of the head office, which will be determined at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation to be held by March 31, 2023 (relating to Article 3 and Article 40 of the Articles of Incorporation).

Details of Amendment (The amended part is underlined)

will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

Reasons and particulars for the partial amendment of Articles of Incorporation stated in the convocation notice for the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders shall be amended accordingly.

Amended part

Proposal 1: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation 1.(1) Reasons for Amendment Details of Amendment (The amended part is underlined)

will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

Amended part

Proposal 1: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation 2. Particulars of Amendments Details of Amendment (The amended part is underlined)

Article 3:The head office of the Investment Corporation shall be in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Article 3 The head office of the Investment Corporation shall be in Chuo-ku, Tokyo

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/english/

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLP J-REIT
05:00aGLP J REIT : Partial Amendments to “Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appo..
PU
04/14Japan Index Locks Gains; Sony Bets $1 Billion on Fortnite Developer
MT
04/14GLP J-REIT's Net Income Drops 28% in Half-year Ended February
MT
04/13ESG REPORT (DATE OF ISSUE : April 13, 2022)
PU
04/13GLP J REIT : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 20th Fiscal Period Ended February..
PU
04/13GLP J REIT : February 2022 (20th) Fiscal Period Corporate Presentation
PU
04/13GLP J REIT : Statute of Limitation for Distributions
PU
04/13GLP J REIT : Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors
PU
04/13Glp J-Reit Declares Distribution for the Period Ended February 28, 2022, Payable on May..
CI
04/13GLP J-REIT Provides Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending August 31, 2022 and Februar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 582 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2022 23 475 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2022 336 B 2 671 M 2 671 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 807 B 6 412 M 6 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
EV / Sales 2023 24,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GLP J-REIT
Duration : Period :
GLP J-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLP J-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 179 800,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisatake Miki Investor Relations Contact
Toraki Inoue Supervisory Officer
Kota Yamaguchi Supervisory Officer
Yoshiyuki Miura Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLP J-REIT-9.60%6 412
PROLOGIS, INC.-3.36%120 398
GOODMAN GROUP-14.64%31 365
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-10.33%22 296
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-4.91%12 211
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-12.60%8 194