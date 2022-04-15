GLP J REIT : Partial Amendments to “Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors” disclosed on April 13, 2022

April 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, PresidentContact:Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Partial Amendments to "Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and

Appointment of Directors" disclosed on April 13, 2022

GLP J-REIT announces that it amended a part of "Amendments of Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Directors" disclosed on April 13, 2022.

Same amendments shall be applied to the convocation notice for the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders.

Details of the amendments are as follows:

【Amended part】

"1. Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation"

(1) The location of the head office of the Investment Corporation will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, as of the relocation date of the head office, which will be determined at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation to be held by March 31, 2023 (relating to Article 3 and Article 40 of the Articles of Incorporation).

【Details of Amendment (The amended part is underlined)】

will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

Reasons and particulars for the partial amendment of Articles of Incorporation stated in the convocation notice for the 9th General Meeting of Unitholders shall be amended accordingly.

【Amended part】

Proposal 1: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation 1.(1) Reasons for Amendment 【Details of Amendment (The amended part is underlined)】

will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, will be changed from Minato-ku, Tokyo, to Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

【Amended part】

Proposal 1: Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation 2. Particulars of Amendments 【Details of Amendment (The amended part is underlined)】

Article 3:The head office of the Investment Corporation shall be in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Article 3 The head office of the Investment Corporation shall be in Chuo-ku, Tokyo

