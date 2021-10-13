GLP J REIT : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 19th Fiscal Period Ended August 31,2021

(Name) Yoshiyuki Miura, (Title) Executive Director
Name of Asset Manager:
GLP Japan Advisors Inc.
Representative:
(Name) Yoshiyuki Miura, (Title) President
Contact:
(Name) Shinji Yagiba, (Title) CFO
TEL: +81-3-3289-9630
Scheduled date to file securities report:
November 26, 2021
Scheduled date to commence distribution payments:
November 18, 2021
Supplementary materials for financial results:
・No (Japanese / English)
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing session:
・No (For institutional investors and analysts, in both Japanese and English)
Yes
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Operating Results
[Percentages indicate period-on-period changes]
Operating revenues
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Period ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
August 31, 2021
23,855
8.5
13,062
5.6
11,763
5.4
11,761
7.8
February 28, 2021
21,978
10.5
12,367
13.7
11,156
15.1
10,914
12.6
Net income
Return on
Ordinary income to
Ordinary income to
per unit
unitholders' equity
total assets
operating revenues
Period ended
Yen
%
%
%
August 31, 2021
2,680
2.9
1.5
49.3
February 28, 2021
2,631
3.0
1.6
50.8
(2) Distributions
Distributions
Optimal payable distribution
Distributions
Payout
Distributions
(excluding OPD*)
(OPD)
(including OPD)
Per Unit
Total
Per Unit
Total
Per Unit
Total
ratio
to net assets
Period ended
Yen
Million yen
Yen
Million yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
August 31, 2021
2,619
11,760
429
1,926
3,048
13,686
99.9
2.9
February 28, 2021
2,513
10,915
476
2,067
2,989
12,983
100.0
2.9
"OPD" stands for "Optimal Payable Distribution" that means distributions in excess of retained earnings.
(Note 1) For the periods ended August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021, payout ratio was calculated as follows since new investment units were issued during the period:
Payout ratio = Total distributions (excluding OPD) / Net income x 100 Payout ratio is rounded down to the first decimal place.
(Note 2) Payout ratio and distributions to net assets ratio were calculated on the basis of excluding OPD.
(Note 3) All of the amounts of OPD for the periods ended August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021 are the refund of investment categorized as a distribution from in unitholders' capital for tax purposes. The OPD for the periods ended August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021 includes a temporary OPD of 145 yen and 199 yen per unit, respectively. Please see "(iv) Overview of Financial Results and Cash Distributions" on page 4.
(3) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Unitholders' equity to
Net assets per unit
total assets
Period ended
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
August 31, 2021
785,480
415,543
52.9
92,541
February 28, 2021
742,022
390,101
52.6
89,809
(4) Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents at the end
activities
activities
activities
of the period
Period ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
August 31, 2021
21,503
(50,301)
30,520
25,904
February 28, 2021
14,641
(97,829)
88,044
24,180
2. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 28, 2022 (From September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) and August 31, 2022 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)
[Percentages indicate period-on-period changes]
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Distributions
OPD per
Distributions
per unit
per unit
revenues
income
income
income
unit
(excluding OPD)
(including OPD)
Period ending
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
Yen
February 28, 2022
23,332
(2.2)
12,347
(5.5)
11,025
(6.3)
11,023
(6.3)
2,454
294
2,748
August 31, 2022
23,286
(0.2)
12,167
(1.5)
10,812
(1.9)
10,810
(1.9)
2,407
296
2,703
(Reference) Estimated net income per unit: For the fiscal period ending February 28, 2022
2,454 yen
For the fiscal period ending August 31, 2022
2,407 yen
(Note) For the period ended August 31, 2021, GLP J-REIT reported gain on sales of GLP Okegawa, which contributed to the operating results. The decrease in operating results for the period ending February 28, 2022 is due mainly to no such gain on sales of property and equipment.
Other
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retroactive restatement
(a)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards
None
and other regulations:
(b)
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
(c)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(d)
Retroactive restatement:
None
(2) Number of investment units issued and outstanding
(a) Number of investment units issued and outstanding, including treasury units:
As of August 31, 2021
4,490,369
Units
As
of
February
28,
2021
4,343,664
Units
(b) Number of treasury units:
As of August 31, 2021
0
Units
As
of
February
28,
2021
0
Units
(Note) Please refer notes to "Per Unit Information" on page 31 for the number of investment units used as the basis for calculating the net income per unit.
Other special matters
Notes to Financial Statements................................................................................................................
19
(9)
Changes in Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ........................................................
33
3. Reference Information .......................................................................................................................................
36
(1)
Price Information on Investment Assets ................................................................................................
36
(2)
Status of Capital Expenditure ................................................................................................................
47
1
1. Operating Conditions
(1) Operating Conditions
[Overview of the Current Fiscal Period]
Brief Background of GLP J-REIT
GLP J-REIT is a real estate investment corporation ("J-REIT") specializing in logistics facilities, and it primarily invests in modern logistics facilities. GLP J-REIT was founded in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter the "Investment Trust Act") with GLP Japan Advisors Inc. as the founder. It had its units listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on December 21, 2012 (securities code: 3281).
Having the GLP Group (Note) as the sponsor group and investing in highly functional modern logistics facilities while taking advantage of the wealth of experience and management resources, GLP J-REIT aims to earn stable income and achieve steady growth in assets under management over the medium and long term. Since starting its operation as a listed J-REIT with 30 properties (total acquisition price of 208,731 million yen) in January 2013, GLP J-REIT has been steadily expanding its assets through the continuous acquisition of properties. As of the end of the current fiscal period, GLP J-REIT owns 86
properties (total acquisition price of 788,031 million yen).
(Note) The GLP Group consists of GLP Holdings Limited, the holding company of the Sponsor of GLP J-REIT, and its group companies.
(ii) Investment Environment and Business Performance
During the current fiscal period, the Japanese economy is expected to show positive growth due to factors such as the recovery of corporate capital spending, despite the continued sluggishness of consumer spending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the future outlook, although uncertainty remains due to concerns about the spread of variants, there are expectations that the economy will pick up with the progress of vaccinations and other factors.
In the logistics facilities leasing market, we believe demand remains strong, reflecting logistics industry business concerns such as labor shortage and supply chain optimization, in addition to a trend of new expansion, consolidation and integration of logistics facilities among e-commerce service and third-party logistics (3PL) companies. Under these circumstances, the balance of supply and demand for modern logistics facilities remains stable, as shown by the pre-leased ratio (Note 2) for large multi-tenant logistics facilities planned to be newly supplied in 2021, which is approximately 70% in the Tokyo metropolitan area and 90% in the Greater Osaka area as of the end of June 2021.
In the logistics real estate market, reflecting continuing monetary easing, steady demand for properties and the prospect of stable rental income, institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies remain eager to invest in the market, and their funds continue to flow in. As a result, capitalization rates continue to trend low while real estate prices stay high.
Under these circumstances, taking advantage of the strong demand for logistics properties, GLP J-REIT sold its trust beneficiary right of GLP Okegawa on May 31, 2021, in order to return the gain on sale to
2
