Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GLP J-REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3281   JP3047510007

GLP J-REIT

(3281)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLP J REIT : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 19th Fiscal Period Ended August 31,2021

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLP J-REIT (3281)

Financial Results for the fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT)

For the 19th Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021

< Under Japanese GAAP>

October 13, 2021

Name of REIT Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Stock Exchange Listing: TSE

Securities Code:

3281

URL https://www.glpjreit.com/

Representative:

(Name) Yoshiyuki Miura, (Title) Executive Director

Name of Asset Manager:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative:

(Name) Yoshiyuki Miura, (Title) President

Contact:

(Name) Shinji Yagiba, (Title) CFO

TEL: +81-3-3289-9630

Scheduled date to file securities report:

November 26, 2021

Scheduled date to commence distribution payments:

November 18, 2021

Supplementary materials for financial results:

No (Japanese / English)

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing session:

No (For institutional investors and analysts, in both Japanese and English)

Yes

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 31, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

[Percentages indicate period-on-period changes]

Operating revenues

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Period ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

August 31, 2021

23,855

8.5

13,062

5.6

11,763

5.4

11,761

7.8

February 28, 2021

21,978

10.5

12,367

13.7

11,156

15.1

10,914

12.6

Net income

Return on

Ordinary income to

Ordinary income to

per unit

unitholders' equity

total assets

operating revenues

Period ended

Yen

%

%

%

August 31, 2021

2,680

2.9

1.5

49.3

February 28, 2021

2,631

3.0

1.6

50.8

(2) Distributions

Distributions

Optimal payable distribution

Distributions

Payout

Distributions

(excluding OPD*)

(OPD)

(including OPD)

Per Unit

Total

Per Unit

Total

Per Unit

Total

ratio

to net assets

Period ended

Yen

Million yen

Yen

Million yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

August 31, 2021

2,619

11,760

429

1,926

3,048

13,686

99.9

2.9

February 28, 2021

2,513

10,915

476

2,067

2,989

12,983

100.0

2.9

  • "OPD" stands for "Optimal Payable Distribution" that means distributions in excess of retained earnings.

(Note 1) For the periods ended August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021, payout ratio was calculated as follows since new investment units were issued during the period:

Payout ratio = Total distributions (excluding OPD) / Net income x 100 Payout ratio is rounded down to the first decimal place.

(Note 2) Payout ratio and distributions to net assets ratio were calculated on the basis of excluding OPD.

(Note 3) All of the amounts of OPD for the periods ended August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021 are the refund of investment categorized as a distribution from in unitholders' capital for tax purposes. The OPD for the periods ended August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021 includes a temporary OPD of 145 yen and 199 yen per unit, respectively. Please see "(iv) Overview of Financial Results and Cash Distributions" on page 4.

GLP J-REIT (3281)

Financial Results for the fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

(Note 4) Retained earnings decreased at a rate of 0.005 for the period ended August 31, 2021 and 0.006 for the period ended February 28, 2021, respectively, due to OPD (a refund of investment categorized as a distribution from unitholders' capital for tax purposes). These rates were calculated based on Article 23, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the Order for Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act.

(3) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Unitholders' equity to

Net assets per unit

total assets

Period ended

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

August 31, 2021

785,480

415,543

52.9

92,541

February 28, 2021

742,022

390,101

52.6

89,809

(4) Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

(used in) financing

equivalents at the end

activities

activities

activities

of the period

Period ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

August 31, 2021

21,503

(50,301)

30,520

25,904

February 28, 2021

14,641

(97,829)

88,044

24,180

2. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 28, 2022 (From September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) and August 31, 2022 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

[Percentages indicate period-on-period changes]

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Distributions

OPD per

Distributions

per unit

per unit

revenues

income

income

income

unit

(excluding OPD)

(including OPD)

Period ending

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

Yen

February 28, 2022

23,332

(2.2)

12,347

(5.5)

11,025

(6.3)

11,023

(6.3)

2,454

294

2,748

August 31, 2022

23,286

(0.2)

12,167

(1.5)

10,812

(1.9)

10,810

(1.9)

2,407

296

2,703

(Reference) Estimated net income per unit: For the fiscal period ending February 28, 2022

2,454 yen

For the fiscal period ending August 31, 2022

2,407 yen

(Note) For the period ended August 31, 2021, GLP J-REIT reported gain on sales of GLP Okegawa, which contributed to the operating results. The decrease in operating results for the period ending February 28, 2022 is due mainly to no such gain on sales of property and equipment.

  • Other
    1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retroactive restatement

(a)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards

None

and other regulations:

(b)

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

(c)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(d)

Retroactive restatement:

None

(2) Number of investment units issued and outstanding

(a) Number of investment units issued and outstanding, including treasury units:

As of August 31, 2021

4,490,369

Units

As

of

February

28,

2021

4,343,664

Units

(b) Number of treasury units:

As of August 31, 2021

0

Units

As

of

February

28,

2021

0

Units

(Note) Please refer notes to "Per Unit Information" on page 31 for the number of investment units used as the basis for calculating the net income per unit.

GLP J-REIT (3281)

Financial Results for the fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

  • The financial information on this report is not included in the scope of the external audit.
  • Other special matters

The forward-looking statements in this material are based on the information currently available to us and certain assumptions we believe reasonable. Actual operating performance may differ substantially due to various factors. Furthermore, those statements do not guarantee the amounts of future distributions and distributions in excess of retained earnings. Please refer to "Assumptions Underlying Earnings Forecasts for the 20th Fiscal Period Ending February 28, 2022 (From September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) and the 21st Fiscal Period Ending August 31, 2022 (From March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)" on page 7 - 9 for assumptions regarding the forward-looking statements.

This is an English language translation of the original Japanese announcement of the financial statements ("Kessan Tanshin"). This translation is provided for information purpose only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

GLP J-REIT (3281)

Financial Results for the fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

Table of contents

1. Operating Conditions...........................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Operating Conditions...............................................................................................................................

2

2. Financial Statements..........................................................................................................................................

10

(1)

Balance Sheets .......................................................................................................................................

10

(2)

Statements of Income ............................................................................................................................

12

(3)

Statements of Changes in Net Assets.....................................................................................................

13

(4)

Statements of Distributions....................................................................................................................

14

(5)

Statements of Cash Flows......................................................................................................................

17

(6)

Notes Concerning Going Concern Assumption.....................................................................................

18

(7)

Notes Concerning Significant Accounting Policies...............................................................................

18

(8)

Notes to Financial Statements................................................................................................................

19

(9)

Changes in Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ........................................................

33

3. Reference Information .......................................................................................................................................

36

(1)

Price Information on Investment Assets ................................................................................................

36

(2)

Status of Capital Expenditure ................................................................................................................

47

1

GLP J-REIT (3281)

Financial Results for the fiscal period ended August 31, 2021

1. Operating Conditions

(1) Operating Conditions

[Overview of the Current Fiscal Period]

  1. Brief Background of GLP J-REIT
    GLP J-REIT is a real estate investment corporation ("J-REIT") specializing in logistics facilities, and it primarily invests in modern logistics facilities. GLP J-REIT was founded in accordance with the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter the "Investment Trust Act") with GLP Japan Advisors Inc. as the founder. It had its units listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on December 21, 2012 (securities code: 3281).
    Having the GLP Group (Note) as the sponsor group and investing in highly functional modern logistics facilities while taking advantage of the wealth of experience and management resources, GLP J-REIT aims to earn stable income and achieve steady growth in assets under management over the medium and long term. Since starting its operation as a listed J-REIT with 30 properties (total acquisition price of 208,731 million yen) in January 2013, GLP J-REIT has been steadily expanding its assets through the continuous acquisition of properties. As of the end of the current fiscal period, GLP J-REIT owns 86

properties (total acquisition price of 788,031 million yen).

(Note) The GLP Group consists of GLP Holdings Limited, the holding company of the Sponsor of GLP J-REIT, and its group companies.

(ii) Investment Environment and Business Performance

During the current fiscal period, the Japanese economy is expected to show positive growth due to factors such as the recovery of corporate capital spending, despite the continued sluggishness of consumer spending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the future outlook, although uncertainty remains due to concerns about the spread of variants, there are expectations that the economy will pick up with the progress of vaccinations and other factors.

In the logistics facilities leasing market, we believe demand remains strong, reflecting logistics industry business concerns such as labor shortage and supply chain optimization, in addition to a trend of new expansion, consolidation and integration of logistics facilities among e-commerce service and third-party logistics (3PL) companies. Under these circumstances, the balance of supply and demand for modern logistics facilities remains stable, as shown by the pre-leased ratio (Note 2) for large multi-tenant logistics facilities planned to be newly supplied in 2021, which is approximately 70% in the Tokyo metropolitan area and 90% in the Greater Osaka area as of the end of June 2021.

In the logistics real estate market, reflecting continuing monetary easing, steady demand for properties and the prospect of stable rental income, institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies remain eager to invest in the market, and their funds continue to flow in. As a result, capitalization rates continue to trend low while real estate prices stay high.

Under these circumstances, taking advantage of the strong demand for logistics properties, GLP J-REIT sold its trust beneficiary right of GLP Okegawa on May 31, 2021, in order to return the gain on sale to

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLP J-REIT
02:02aGLP J REIT : Statute of Limitation for Distributions
PU
09/29GLP J REIT : Change of Key Personnel in Asset Management Company
PU
09/27GLP J REIT : Establishment of Committed Credit Line and Uncommitted Credit Line
PU
09/22GLP J REIT : Partial Early Repayment of Borrowings
PU
09/17GLP J REIT : Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) (Sustainability-Linked..
PU
08/31GLP J REIT : Obtainment of BELS and ZEB Certification
PU
08/31GLP J REIT : Support for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recomm..
PU
08/30GLP J REIT : Borrowing of Funds and Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
PU
07/30GLP J REIT : Determination on the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through a Th..
PU
07/15GLP J REIT : Completion of Acquisition of Assets
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 42 815 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2022 22 913 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 325 B 2 864 M 2 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 810 B 7 122 M 7 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,5x
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart GLP J-REIT
Duration : Period :
GLP J-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLP J-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 180 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisatake Miki Investor Relations Contact
Toraki Inoue Supervisory Officer
Kota Yamaguchi Supervisory Officer
Yoshiyuki Miura Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLP J-REIT10.89%7 122
PROLOGIS, INC.32.74%95 319
GOODMAN GROUP9.94%28 749
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION26.65%19 152
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.18.14%8 360
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.12.73%8 353