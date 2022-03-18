GLP J REIT : Signed "Agreement on Cooperation in the Event of Disasters” 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields March 18, 2022 For Immediate Release Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: GLP J-REIT Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director (Security Code: 3281) Asset Management Company: GLP Japan Advisors Inc. Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO (TEL: +81-3-3289-9630) Signed "Agreement on Cooperation in the Event of Disasters" GLP J-REIT announces today that it has signed agreement on cooperation in the event of disasters (hereinafter, the "Agreement") with Soja city in Okayama prefecture, RYOBI HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter, the "RYOBI"), and GLP Japan Inc. (hereinafter, the "GLP Japan") (together with GLP J-REIT hereinafter, the "Four Parties"), where GLP Soja I and GLP Soja II are located, as below. GLP Soja III, which is developed and owned by our sponsor group, the GLP Group (hereinafter, the "GLP Group"), is also included in the Agreement. 1. Overview of the Agreement Parties to the Agreement and the subject properties, etc. Parties to the Agreement Property Location Execution Date Soja city, RYOBI, and GLP Soja I, GLP Soja II and Nagara 4, Soja, Okayama Mar. 18, 2022 GLP Japan GLP Soja III GLP Soja I and GLP Soja II Purpose of the Agreement Based on the Agreement, the Four Parties will cooperate and promptly establish emergency network in the event of large-scale disasters in Soja city. Upon the request by Soja city, the warehouse spaces and a part of common areas at GLP Soja I, GLP Soja II and GLP Soja III, which have advanced BCP functionality and strong structure against disasters, will be opened to the local community and handling/distribution works will be provided by RYOBI to contribute faster transportation and distribution of relief supplies. The Agreement enables Soja city to conduct seamless support by those arrangements provided by RYOBI, GLP Japan and GLP J-REIT, in addition to sharing information by Soja city regarding situations of disaster, support needs of affected people and commodity procurement. 1 2. GLP J-REIT's Future Initiatives GLP J-REIT and GLP Japan Advisors Inc. (hereinafter, the "GLP JA") together in collaboration with GLP Group give the utmost consideration to environmental protection and fulfill their social responsibilities in ensuring the health and safety of our customers and local communities as well as employees. As a key confirmation of our overarching commitment to integrating such social responsibilities for the sustainability of the society into our core business practices, we have established various policies including our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies, and have taken various individual initiatives on a company as well as investment property basis. This stance toward sustainability is also underpinned by the stated mission of GLP Group, which is to "create best-in-class logistics facilities by maximizing value for all stakeholders including our investors, customers and communities in which we live and operate", and signing the Agreement is part of its execution. Upon the execution of the Agreement, the total number of properties, which agreement on cooperation in the event of disasters is executed, has increased to 9 properties. Furthermore, including those 9 properties, there are 17 properties in GLP J-REIT's portfolio which properties are available for use as emergency shelters for local residents upon request from the local authority or residents of the afflicted area. Part of the premises can be used as a disaster management base (a temporary reconstruction support center and shelter for the local municipality in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency) (Note). Going forward, GLP J-REIT and GLP JA will proactively work on the investment and asset management in logistic property which is social infrastructure and leads to sustainable society. (Note) For the list of GLP J-REIT facilities available for use as shelters and disaster management basis, please refer to "Contribution to local communities". From left, Mr. Miura (President of GLP JA) Mr. Chosa (President of GLP Japan), Mr. Kataoka (Mayer of Soja city), Mr. Matsuda (President of RYOBI), *GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/ 2 Attachments Original Link

