GLP J REIT : Statute of Limitation for Distributions

October 13, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Shinji Yagiba, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3289-9630)

Statute of Limitation for Distributions

In accordance with Article 34 (4) of its Articles of Incorporation, GLP J-REIT hereby announces that the statute of limitation will have expired and the right to claim distributions shall be terminated in cases where distributions remain unclaimed for a period of three full years from the payment commencement date.

Accordingly, the right to claim distributions for the 13th fiscal period ended August 31, 2018 will be terminated as of November 15, 2021, which marks the passing of three full years since the dividends became payable on November 14, 2018.

Similarly, please be aware that the right to claim distributions for the 14th fiscal period ended February 28, 2018, as well as for subsequent fiscal periods, shall be terminated upon the expiration of this same full three- year period after respective distributions first became payable.

For queries regarding distribution claims please contact the following:

Contact : Stock Transfer Agency Department Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation TEL : +81-42-204-0303 Hours : 9:00-17:00 (JST) (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays)

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/