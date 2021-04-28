GLP J REIT : Borrowing of Funds

April 28, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
GLP J-REIT
Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director
(Security Code: 3281)
Asset Management Company:
GLP Japan Advisors Inc.
Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President
Contact: Hisatake Miki, CFO
(TEL: 03-3289-9630)
Borrowing of Funds
GLP J-REIT announces that it has decided on April 27, 2021 to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "New Borrowings") as follows.
1. Details of New Borrowings
|
Lender
|
Loan
|
Interest
|
Drawdown
|
Borrowing
|
Repayment
|
Repayment
|
Security
|
amount
|
rate
|
date
|
method
|
date
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
2,700
|
Base rate plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.150%
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
million yen
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
based on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respective
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base rate plus
|
|
term loan
|
|
Lump-sum
|
|
|
700
|
April 30,
|
agreements
|
April 28,
|
repayment
|
Unsecured
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
0.150%
|
million yen
|
dated April
|
on
|
Not
|
|
(Note)
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
27, 2021 with
|
repayment
|
guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the lenders
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base rate plus
|
|
shown to the
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
left as
|
|
|
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
0.150%
|
|
|
|
|
million yen
|
|
lenders
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The first interest payment date shall be the end of May 2021, and will be on the last day of every month thereafter as well as on the repayment date (if such day does not fall on a business day, the interest payment date shall be on the next business day, but if such day is in the following month, the interest repayment date shall be on the business day immediately preceding the original date.)
The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published by Ippan Shadan Hojin JBA TIBOR Administration ("JBATA") two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding the respective interest payment date (however, for the first calculation period, the applicable date is the drawdown date); provided, however, if there is no indication of the interest rate for the calculation period, the base rate shall be the base rate corresponding to the relevant period calculated based on the method provided in the loan agreement.
For the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR as the base rate, please check the JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
1
2. Reason for New Borrowings
To refinance the existing borrowings (totaling 3,800 million yen), for which repayment date is due on April 30, 2021 (hereinafter, the "Refinance").
-
Amount, use and schedule of expenditure of funds to be procured
-
-
Amount of funds to be procured 3,800 million yen in total
-
Specific use of funds to be procured
The repayment of the existing borrowings (3,800 million yen)
-
Schedule of expenditure April 30, 2021
-
Status of loans after the Refinance
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase
|
|
the Refinance
|
the Refinance
|
(Decrease)
|
Short-term loans (Note)
|
33,660
|
33,660
|
-
|
Long-term loans (Note)
|
251,220
|
251,220
|
-
|
Total loans
|
284,880
|
284,880
|
-
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
44,700
|
44,700
|
-
|
Total of loans and investment corporation bonds
|
329,580
|
329,580
|
-
(Note) Short-term loans refer to loans with a maturity period of one year or less as of today, and long-term loans refer to loans with a maturity period of more than one year as of today.
5. Future Outlook
Since the Refinance is already incorporated into the earnings forecast, GLP J-REIT makes no change in the future outlook of earnings forecasts for the fiscal period ending August 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and the fiscal period ending February 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) disclosed in "Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for the 18th Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2021" dated April 14, 2021.
6. Other matters necessary for investors' appropriate understanding / judgment of the concerned information
With respect to the risks associated with the New Borrowings, the content of "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report submitted on November 24, 2020 has not changed.
*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/
2
Disclaimer
GLP J-REIT published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:22:08 UTC.