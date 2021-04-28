GLP J REIT : Borrowing of Funds

April 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Hisatake Miki, CFO

(TEL: 03-3289-9630)

Borrowing of Funds

GLP J-REIT announces that it has decided on April 27, 2021 to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "New Borrowings") as follows.

1. Details of New Borrowings

Lender Loan Interest Drawdown Borrowing Repayment Repayment Security amount rate date method date method Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 2,700 Base rate plus 0.150% Borrowing Corporation million yen (Note) based on the respective Base rate plus term loan Lump-sum 700 April 30, agreements April 28, repayment Unsecured Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 0.150% million yen dated April on Not (Note) 2021 2022 27, 2021 with repayment guaranteed the lenders date Base rate plus shown to the 400 left as The Norinchukin Bank 0.150% million yen lenders (Note)

(Note) The first interest payment date shall be the end of May 2021, and will be on the last day of every month thereafter as well as on the repayment date (if such day does not fall on a business day, the interest payment date shall be on the next business day, but if such day is in the following month, the interest repayment date shall be on the business day immediately preceding the original date.)

The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published by Ippan Shadan Hojin JBA TIBOR Administration ("JBATA") two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding the respective interest payment date (however, for the first calculation period, the applicable date is the drawdown date); provided, however, if there is no indication of the interest rate for the calculation period, the base rate shall be the base rate corresponding to the relevant period calculated based on the method provided in the loan agreement.

For the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR as the base rate, please check the JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

