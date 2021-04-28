Log in
    3281   JP3047510007

GLP J-REIT

(3281)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/27
182700 JPY   +0.22%
05:23aGLP J REIT  : Borrowing of Funds
PU
04/14ESG REPORT (DATE OF ISSUE : April 13, 2021)
PU
04/14GLP J REIT  : Statute of Limitation for Distributions
PU
GLP J REIT : Borrowing of Funds

04/28/2021 | 05:23am EDT
April 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

GLP J-REIT

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, Executive Director

(Security Code: 3281)

Asset Management Company:

GLP Japan Advisors Inc.

Representative: Yoshiyuki Miura, President

Contact: Hisatake Miki, CFO

(TEL: 03-3289-9630)

Borrowing of Funds

GLP J-REIT announces that it has decided on April 27, 2021 to borrow funds (hereinafter, the "New Borrowings") as follows.

1. Details of New Borrowings

Lender

Loan

Interest

Drawdown

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Security

amount

rate

date

method

date

method

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

2,700

Base rate plus

0.150%

Borrowing

Corporation

million yen

(Note)

based on the

respective

Base rate plus

term loan

Lump-sum

700

April 30,

agreements

April 28,

repayment

Unsecured

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

0.150%

million yen

dated April

on

Not

(Note)

2021

2022

27, 2021 with

repayment

guaranteed

the lenders

date

Base rate plus

shown to the

400

left as

The Norinchukin Bank

0.150%

million yen

lenders

(Note)

(Note) The first interest payment date shall be the end of May 2021, and will be on the last day of every month thereafter as well as on the repayment date (if such day does not fall on a business day, the interest payment date shall be on the next business day, but if such day is in the following month, the interest repayment date shall be on the business day immediately preceding the original date.)

The base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date shall be the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published by Ippan Shadan Hojin JBA TIBOR Administration ("JBATA") two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding the respective interest payment date (however, for the first calculation period, the applicable date is the drawdown date); provided, however, if there is no indication of the interest rate for the calculation period, the base rate shall be the base rate corresponding to the relevant period calculated based on the method provided in the loan agreement.

For the JBA one-month Japanese Yen TIBOR as the base rate, please check the JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

1

2. Reason for New Borrowings

To refinance the existing borrowings (totaling 3,800 million yen), for which repayment date is due on April 30, 2021 (hereinafter, the "Refinance").

  1. Amount, use and schedule of expenditure of funds to be procured
    1. Amount of funds to be procured 3,800 million yen in total
    2. Specific use of funds to be procured
      The repayment of the existing borrowings (3,800 million yen)
    3. Schedule of expenditure April 30, 2021
  3. Status of loans after the Refinance

(Unit: million yen)

Before

After

Increase

the Refinance

the Refinance

(Decrease)

Short-term loans (Note)

33,660

33,660

-

Long-term loans (Note)

251,220

251,220

-

Total loans

284,880

284,880

-

Investment corporation bonds

44,700

44,700

-

Total of loans and investment corporation bonds

329,580

329,580

-

(Note) Short-term loans refer to loans with a maturity period of one year or less as of today, and long-term loans refer to loans with a maturity period of more than one year as of today.

5. Future Outlook

Since the Refinance is already incorporated into the earnings forecast, GLP J-REIT makes no change in the future outlook of earnings forecasts for the fiscal period ending August 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and the fiscal period ending February 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) disclosed in "Summary of Financial Results (REIT) for the 18th Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2021" dated April 14, 2021.

6. Other matters necessary for investors' appropriate understanding / judgment of the concerned information

With respect to the risks associated with the New Borrowings, the content of "Investment Risks" stated in the securities report submitted on November 24, 2020 has not changed.

*GLP J-REIT website address: https://www.glpjreit.com/en/

2

Disclaimer

GLP J-REIT published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
