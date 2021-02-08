Glu Mobile : Trading Higher After News of EA Deal

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. are trading higher in Monday's after-hours market following news that Electronic Arts Inc. agreed to acquire the company for $12.50 a share in an all-cash deal.

At 4:58 p.m. EST, shares of Glu were trading 34.5% higher at $12.63. Volume at the time topped 946,000 shares.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 2.18% gain, closing at $9.39.

Over the last 52 weeks, shares of Glu have risen over 33%.

