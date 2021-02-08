Log in
Glu Mobile Inc.

GLU MOBILE INC.

(GLUU)
Summary 
Summary

Glu Mobile : Trading Higher After News of EA Deal

02/08/2021 | 05:22pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. are trading higher in Monday's after-hours market following news that Electronic Arts Inc. agreed to acquire the company for $12.50 a share in an all-cash deal.

At 4:58 p.m. EST, shares of Glu were trading 34.5% higher at $12.63. Volume at the time topped 946,000 shares.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 2.18% gain, closing at $9.39.

Over the last 52 weeks, shares of Glu have risen over 33%.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-21 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 0.88% 142.46 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
GLU MOBILE INC. 2.18% 9.39 Delayed Quote.2.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 551 M - -
Net income 2020 5,99 M - -
Net cash 2020 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 303x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 581 M 1 581 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart GLU MOBILE INC.
Duration : Period :
Glu Mobile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLU MOBILE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,58 $
Last Close Price 9,19 $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nick Earl President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Eric Robert Ludwig Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Executive VP
Harman Singh Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Niccolo M. de Masi Executive Chairman
Dominic Martinelli VP-Global Customer & Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLU MOBILE INC.2.00%1 581
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.89%1 826 725
ADOBE INC.-1.60%235 578
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.69%187 241
SAP SE1.18%155 396
SEA LIMITED28.99%131 249
