GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC.

GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC.

(GLUC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
All NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glucose Health : September 23, 2020 - Glucose Health, Inc. Unveils GLUCODOWN® "Enhanced Water" Retail Packaging and Launch Date

09/22/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

BENTONVILLE AR - Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) today unveiled its exciting GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly 'enhanced water' drink mix consumer packaging. The new packaging (view at the link below) features the characteristic brilliant colors and graphics that are a hallmark of GLUCODOWN® branded products and which serve to create maximum visibility to consumers browsing retailer shelves and online.

With its introduction in early 2018, GLUCODOWN® defined an entirely new market category of diabetic-adult nutritional beverage - the first ever fiber and micronutrient infused iced tea mix. Now, Glucose Health, Inc. has achieved another beverage industry first - the first ever fiber and micronutrient infused 'enhanced water' nutritionally tailored for persons with pre and Type-2 diabetes.

By specializing in producing delicious beverages that are nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million pre and Type-2 diabetics, GLUCODOWN® is uniquely positioned among all up & coming beverage start-up companies in America.

Entering the 'enhanced water' category presents the opportunity for GLUCODOWN® to expand its market reach beyond iced tea, into a second rapidly growing beverage industry segment in addition to iced tea. The 'enhanced water' beverage category is calculated by Fortune Business Insights to grow to $18 billion in annual revenues by 2025.3

As both the consumer packaging and product formulas for GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly drink mixes are now completed, an estimated December 2020 product launch date is within reach. Accordingly, the issuances of purchase orders for raw materials began on September 15, 2020 with the placement of the largest order of vitamins & minerals in Company history.

Below is the link to view all four new GLUCODOWN® products.

https://www.glucodown.com/glucodown-drink-mixes

Finally, not only will each new GLUCODOWN® 'enhanced water' drink mix nutritional beverage provide consumers with the same exceptional nutritional profile as the four original GLUCODOWN® iced tea flavors, but they will also be offered in the same convenient powdered form ensuring a similar economical and industry leading price point as GLUCODOWN® iced tea mixes.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.2 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

3 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/14/2033658/0/en/Functional-Water-Market-Size-to-Worth-USD-18-24-Billion-by-2025-Advancements-in-Packaging-Technology-to-Augment-Growth-Says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

Disclaimer

Glucose Health Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:54:07 UTC
