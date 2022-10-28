Change in management

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 532

October 28, 2022









CHANGE IN GROUP MANAGEMENT



The chairman announces that the CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen has handed in his resignation as the CEO in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, which will have effect no later than January 31st, 2023.

The chairman and the Board of Directors expresses their appreciation for the contribution provided by Martin Overgaard Hansen.

For further information please contact:

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03