Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GJ   DK0010249309

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

(GJ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05:39 2022-10-13 am EDT
77.00 DKK    0.00%
08:02aChange in management
GL
08/24Glunz & Jensen A/s : Company announcement
PU
08/24Q1, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in management

10/28/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 532
October 28, 2022



CHANGE IN GROUP MANAGEMENT


The chairman announces that the CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen has handed in his resignation as the CEO in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, which will have effect no later than January 31st, 2023.

The chairman and the Board of Directors expresses their appreciation for the contribution provided by Martin Overgaard Hansen.

For further information please contact:

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


All news about GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
08:02aChange in management
GL
08/24Glunz & Jensen A/s : Company announcement
PU
08/24Q1, 2022
GL
08/24Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 9 Months 202..
CI
07/08Annual general meeting 2022 minutes
GL
07/08Annual general meeting 2022 minutes
GL
07/07Purchase of shares
GL
07/04Purchase of shares
GL
07/04Purchase of shares
GL
06/30Outlook (guidance) 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 147 M - -
Net income 2022 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 78,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 18,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Overgaard Hansen Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Blegvad Funk Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen Chairman
Robert Popik Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Pfiffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S0.00%19
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.40%12 647
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.22.31%11 721
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-31.11%11 099
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-45.94%4 923
VALMET OYJ-38.65%4 265