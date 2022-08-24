Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GJ   DK0010249309

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

(GJ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  06:31 2022-08-24 am EDT
82.50 DKK   +3.13%
09:08aGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Company announcement
PU
06:12aQ1, 2022
GL
07/08Annual general meeting 2022 minutes
GL
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glunz & Jensen A/S : Company announcement

08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 531

August 24, 2022

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1 2022

The Q1, 2022 (April through June 2022) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q1 (April through June) of 2022.

The Q1 result of the fiscal year 2022 has met the expectations under difficult market conditions.

Highlights

  • The revenue for YTD Q1 2022 amounted to DKK 36,4 million (2021: DKK 35,9 million).
  • The process of strengthening earnings by streamlining and consolidating production and supply chain at the subsidiary in Slovakia is following the outlined plan and is close to being finalized.
  • EBITDA for the period was DKK 3,8 million (2021: DKK 5,9 million.)
  • Profit before tax for the period was DKK 3,0 million (2021: DKK 3,2 million.)

Guidance for the full year (9 months from April through December 2022) is unchanged For fiscal year 2022, the Group revenue is expected to be at the DKK 112-117 million level, while operating profit (EBITDA) is expected at the level of DKK 13-18 million level. The profit before tax is expected at the DKK 10-14 million level.

The above guidance for 2022 was communicated on June 30, 2022, following the shortening of the fiscal year to 9 months, which was approved at the annual general meeting on June 30, 2022.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Glunz & Jensen in short

Glunz & Jensen is a supplier of innovative, high-quality plate making solutions for the global prepress industry. In addition to developing and producing processors for the offset and flexo printing industry, we also offer after sales service. Our product portfolio also includes exposure units, dryers, light finishers, mounting tables, plate stackers and software for monitoring and controlling complete prepress processes.

Glunz & Jensen has been operating in prepress for more than 45 years. We have long-standing relations with major customers such as Agfa, Asahi, DuPont, Flint, Fujifilm, Heidelberg, Kodak and MacDermid, the world's largest suppliers of printing systems. We market our products through a comprehensive and worldwide network of distributors and dealers, and the Group has approx. 100 employees in our subsidiaries and production facilities in Denmark, Slovakia and USA.

Our goal is to be the most innovative hardware and services provider in our product areas, and thereby expanding our market share with global customers. At the same time, we will strengthen our earnings through optimization of prices, production, logistics and capacity utilization.

The shares of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S are listed at NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S.

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Selandia Park 1, DK-4100 Ringsted

Tel: +45 5768 8181, CVR-no. 10239680

www.glunz-jensen.com

Disclaimer

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 13:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 147 M - -
Net income 2022 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 78,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 19,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 49,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Overgaard Hansen Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Blegvad Funk Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen Chairman
Robert Popik Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Pfiffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S3.90%20
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-17.16%14 097
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.31%13 755
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.35.23%13 742
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-29.40%6 781
VALMET OYJ-30.75%4 810