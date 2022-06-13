Log in
    GJ   DK0010249309

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

(GJ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:47 2022-06-13 am EDT
81.50 DKK   +1.88%
12:56pPurchase of shares
GL
06/08GLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Annual report / Årsrapport 2021/22
PU
06/08Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
Purchase of shares

06/13/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 523
June 13, 2022

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Rolf Pfiffner notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Rolf Pfiffner has purchased a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 500 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Rolf Pfiffner owns a total of 1.500 shares, corresponding to 0,08 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017 and Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the executive management of Heliograph Holding GmbH. Heliograph Holding GmbH is a major shareholder in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

See attached information for further details.

For further information:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405
Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303

