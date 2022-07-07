Log in
Purchase of shares

07/07/2022 | 08:55am EDT
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 529
July 7, 2022


MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 1.000 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 10.584 shares, corresponding to 0,58 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405
Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303

Attachment


