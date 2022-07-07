Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 529

July 7, 2022





MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 1.000 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 10.584 shares, corresponding to 0,58 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405

Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303

