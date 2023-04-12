Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GJ   DK0010249309

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

(GJ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:40:39 2023-04-12 am EDT
69.00 DKK   +2.99%
02:17pPurchase of shares
GL
01:20pPurchase of shares
GL
03/28Glunz & Jensen A/s : Annual report / Årsrapport 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purchase of shares

04/12/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 541
April 12th, 2023


MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Rolf Pfiffner notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Rolf Pfiffner has purchased a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 350 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Rolf Pfiffner owns a total of 2.250 shares, corresponding to 0,12 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017 and Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the executive management of Heliograph Holding GmbH. Heliograph Holding GmbH is a major shareholder in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


Attachment


All news about GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
02:17pPurchase of shares
GL
01:20pPurchase of shares
GL
03/28Glunz & Jensen A/s : Annual report / Årsrapport 2022
PU
03/28Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
03/28Annual report 2022
GL
03/28Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December ..
CI
02/22Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
02/22Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
02/01Addition to the Executive Management
GL
2022New CEO
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
Net Debt 2022 90,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Henrik Blegvad Funk Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen Chairman
Robert Popik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Manager
Rolf Pfiffner Independent Director
Søren Heimann Andersen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S-10.07%18
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.15%12 418
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.68%8 816
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-29.63%7 523
VALMET OYJ16.53%5 893
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA4.20%4 815
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer