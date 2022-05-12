Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GJ   DK0010249309

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

(GJ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/11 10:13:04 am EDT
77.00 DKK    0.00%
02:57aSelandia Park A/S
GL
02:57aSelandia Park A/S
GL
03/01Purchase of shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Selandia Park A/S

05/12/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 520
May 12th, 2022


SELANDIA PARK A/S

The Board of Directors communicated in the annual report 2020/21 the decision to initiate a sales process of the investment properties in Selandia Park A/S (assets) or the entity holding the Selandia Park real estate (shares) in order to strengthen the liquidity and capital structure of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

In line with our recent announcements to the market, the year 2021/22 provides strong financial results and the outlook for 2022/23 is equally strong. This performance is strengthening the liquidity and capital position of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, thus making the sale of Selandia Park unattractive.

Consequently, the Board of Directors are pleased to announce their decision to withdraw from the sales process of Selandia Park.

This decision has no impact on the already announced outlook for 2021/22 nor the already announced outlook for 2022/23.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
02:57aSelandia Park A/S
GL
02:57aSelandia Park A/S
GL
03/01Purchase of shares
GL
02/25Purchase of shares
GL
02/25Purchase of shares
GL
02/24Major shareholder notification
GL
02/24Major shareholder notification
GL
02/23Guidance for 2022/23
GL
02/23Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022-20..
CI
02/23Q3, 2021/22
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 137 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net income 2021 0,86 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 96,3 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Overgaard Hansen Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Blegvad Funk Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen Chairman
Robert Popik Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Pfiffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S0.00%20
NORDSON CORPORATION-18.55%12 047
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-36.86%10 926
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-15.64%8 716
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-45.80%5 221
VALMET OYJ-33.06%4 903