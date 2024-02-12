To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 552

February 12th, 2024





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024 IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the annual general meeting in the company to be held on April 10th, 2024, at 13.00 at the address:





Selandia Park 2

4100 Ringsted





The above is adjacent to the company address Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, Selandia Park 1, 4100 Ringsted.

Topics for admission to the agenda must be submitted to the Board of Directors by February 28th, 2024.

The agenda for the general meeting shall be published no later than 3 weeks before the general meeting is held.

The shareholders are encouraged to plan for participation, either in person, by voting by correspondence, or by proxy.

Further information can be obtained from the Investor Relation section on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com), which will be fully updated from March 20th, 2024.





For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03