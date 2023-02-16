Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GlycoMimetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLYC   US38000Q1022

GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.

(GLYC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:17:56 2023-02-16 am EST
1.515 USD   -0.33%
02/15GlycoMimetics Announces Continuation of Phase 3 Study of E-selectin Antagonist Uproleselan in Relapsed/Refractory AML to Originally Planned Final Analysis Following Interim Analysis by Independent Data Monitoring Committee
BU
02/15GlycoMimetics Announces Continuation of Phase 3 Study of E-selectin Antagonist Uproleselan in Relapsed/Refractory AML to Originally Planned Final Analysis Following Interim Analysis by Independent Data Monitoring Committee
CI
02/07GlycoMimetics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlycoMimetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

02/16/2023 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GLYC) today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant on February 10, 2023 of a non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 shares to Chinmaya Rath, the Company’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. The award was granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was made as an inducement material to the acceptance of employment with the Company by the new employee.

The award was comprised of an option to purchase 150,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), subject to vesting as to 25% of the underlying shares on February 10, 2024, and as to the remaining underlying shares in equal monthly installments over 36 months thereafter. The option grant has an exercise price of $3.48 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on the date of grant, and is subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement and the GlycoMimetics, Inc. Inducement Plan (adopted January 22, 2020 and amended on August 2, 2021 and January 21, 2022), which provides for the granting of stock options and other equity awards to new employees.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including AML, and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play in cell recognition and its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter carbohydrate-mediated recognition in diverse disease states, including cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this science, GlycoMimetics leverages this unique approach to advance its pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet need. GlycoMimetics is headquartered in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
02/15GlycoMimetics Announces Continuation of Phase 3 Study of E-selectin Antagonist Uprolese..
BU
02/15GlycoMimetics Announces Continuation of Phase 3 Study of E-selectin Antagonist Uprolese..
CI
02/07GlycoMimetics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
02/06GlycoMimetics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
01/27Insider Sell: Glycomimetics
MT
2022Insider Buy: Glycomimetics
MT
2022GlycoMimetics Announces New Uproleselan Clinical Data in Both Frontline Unfit and Treat..
BU
2022GlycoMimetics, Inc. Announces New Uproleselan Clinical Data in Both Frontline Unfit and..
CI
2022Insider Buy: Glycomimetics
MT
2022GLYCOMIMETICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,05 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,7 M 79,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 594x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GlycoMimetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,52 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 262%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harout Semerjian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian M. Hahn Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Timothy R. Pearson Chairman
John L. Magnani Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Deepak Tiwari Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.33.66%80
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.54%80 300
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.45%76 806
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.7.35%37 172
BIONTECH SE-1.73%35 874
GENMAB A/S-6.02%25 875