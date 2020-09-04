Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GlycoMimetics, Inc.    GLYC

GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.

(GLYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlycoMimetics : Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 09:03am EDT

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GLYC) today announced that on August 14, 2020 the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 47,800 shares of its common stock to three new employees. The options were granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were made as an inducement material to the acceptance of employment with the Company by each new employee. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering each applicable grant and the GlycoMimetics, Inc. Inducement Plan, which was adopted January 22, 2020 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

Each stock option award has an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of initial employment for each employee. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares vesting one year after the grant date, and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of thirty-six successive equal monthly installments measured from the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with two late-stage clinical development programs and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML under breakthrough therapy designation. Rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being explored for use in treatment of acute VOC in SCD. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with another wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include those relating to the planned clinical development of the Company’s product candidates, including the presentation of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks associated with these statements, as well as other risks facing GlycoMimetics, please see the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2020, and other filings GlycoMimetics makes with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
09:03aGLYCOMIMETICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/01GLYCOMIMETICS : New Preclinical GlycoMimetics Data Suggests Uproleselan With Ven..
AQ
08/31GLYCOMIMETICS : New Preclinical GlycoMimetics Data Suggests Uproleselan With Ven..
BU
08/03GLYCOMIMETICS : Reports Highlights and Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
AQ
07/31GLYCOMIMETICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/31GLYCOMIMETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/31GLYCOMIMETICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31GLYCOMIMETICS : Reports Highlights and Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
07/27GLYCOMIMETICS : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2020
AQ
07/24GLYCOMIMETICS : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,00 M - -
Net income 2020 -52,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 18,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 89,9x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GlycoMimetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,25 $
Last Close Price 3,39 $
Spread / Highest target 342%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel K. King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Pearson Chairman
Brian M. Hahn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John L. Magnani Chief Scientific Officer & Senior VP-Research
Helen M. Thackray Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLYCOMIMETICS, INC.-35.92%162
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.43%82 633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.22%69 698
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.78%60 760
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.33%37 278
GENMAB A/S52.75%23 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group