GlycoMimetics : to Present at AACR 2021 Meeting on Positive Therapeutic Effects of GMI-1757 in a Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Model

Study demonstrates GMI-1757’s impact on immune cell infiltration and improvement of anti-PD-L1 therapeutic activity

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announces that an abstract presenting the results of a recent preclinical study on the therapeutic effects of GMI-1757, a new glycomimetic with dual antagonism to E-selectin and galectin-3, has been accepted for a poster presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually on April 10-15 and May 17-21.

The study demonstrates that GMI-1757 significantly improved anti-PD-L1 therapeutic activity in a pancreatic adenocarcinoma model. Results showed 50% partial regressions and an approximate 99% reduction of median tumor volume. Microscopic evaluations also showed that in groups treated with GMI-1757 both the incidence and area of intratumoral fibrosis were markedly reduced. Additionally, GMI-1757 strongly increased the incidence of mononuclear cell tumor infiltration. These results suggest that the decreased intratumoral fibrotic development and increased mononuclear cell infiltration obtained with GMI-1757 created a favorable immune environment so that when combined with anti-PD-L1 it produced a more robust anti-tumor effect compared to anti-PD-L1 treatment alone. Investigations will continue on GMI-1757’s impact when combined with immune modulators where fibrosis and restricted host cell infiltration negatively impact tumor response.

GlycoMimetics Senior Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer John Magnani commented, “We look forward to presenting the latest research on our novel glycomimetic compound at AACR’s annual meeting. Our hope is that as this research progresses, we will move ever closer to achieving promising therapies for individuals living with forms of cancer where medical needs remain unmet.”

Details on GlycoMimetics e-presentation at the AACR Meeting are as follows:

Title: A novel glycomimetic compound (GMI-1757) with dual functional antagonism to E-selectin and galectin-3 attenuates fibrosis, facilitates mononuclear cell infiltration and optimizes anti-PD-L1 therapeutic activity in a pancreatic adenocarcinoma model

Presenter: William E. Fogler, Ph.D., GlycoMimetics

Session: e-Presentation

Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 (available online through Monday, June 21)

About GMI-1757

An innovative dual antagonist of E-selectin and galectin-3, GMI-1757 has shown anti-thrombotic and anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models presented at major scientific meetings. Data suggest the compound may be able to play a role in the treatment of a variety of cancers and fibrotic conditions.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating its wholly-owned drug candidate GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include those relating to the presentation of data from preclinical studies and the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks associated with these statements, as well as other risks facing GlycoMimetics, please see the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021, and other filings GlycoMimetics makes with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

