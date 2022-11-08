GlycoMimetics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2022 – management will attend and host 1x1 investor meetings.

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. EST – management will participate in an in-person fireside chat.

An archived recording of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available for 90 days on the GlycoMimetics website at https://ir.glycomimetics.com/investor-relations.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company’s science is based on understanding the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying specialized chemistry to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, that alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in diverse disease states, including cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. GlycoMimetics is in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more atwww.glycomimetics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006141/en/