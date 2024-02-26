GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that Harout Semerjian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Leukemia Panel at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel presentation will be available on the GlycoMimetics website at https://ir.glycomimetics.com/investor-relations. An archived recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including AML, and for inflammatory diseases. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play in cell recognition. Its specialized chemistry platform is being deployed to discover small molecule drugs--known as glycomimetics--that alter carbohydrate-mediated recognition in diverse disease states, including cancers and inflammation. As a leader in this science, GlycoMimetics leverages this unique approach to advance its pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates. The Company’s goal is to develop transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need. GlycoMimetics is headquartered in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

