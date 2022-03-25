GMA Network : Amendments to By-Laws

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 25, 2022

5213

000-917-916

GMA Network, Inc.

Philippines

GMA Network Center, EDSA corner Timog Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City

Postal Code

1103

(632) 8982-7777

-

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Preferred Shares 7,500,000,000 Common Shares 3,364,692,000

-

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) 2. SEC Identification Number 3. BIR Tax Identification No. 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

GMA Network, Inc.

GMA7

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Amendments to By-Laws Background/Description of the Disclosure We wish to inform you that our Board of Directors approved the amendments to our By-Laws today.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 25, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders N/A Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable - Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA

Article and Section Nos. From To The attached Annex "A" provides a summary of the approved changes in the By-Laws. - -

Rationale for the amendment(s) The amendments are made pursuant to the Revised Corporation Code, to digitalize certain governance processes, to correct clerical errors by reinstating By-laws provisions previously approved by the SEC and to amend and update the list of officers of the Company and their functions. Please refer to Annex "A" for the reasons for the changes.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC TBA Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws TBA

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any None Other Relevant Information Given that the Company's stockholders have delegated to the Board of Directors the authority to amend the By-Laws, the amendments shall become effective upon approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This matter will be presented to our stockholders at the annual stockholders meeting on May 18, 2022 as part of the resolutions of our Board for ratification.



We will submit the appropriate disclosure upon approval of the SEC of the amendment.

Filed on behalf by: Name Ayahl Ari Augusto Chio Designation First Vice President

Amendment(s)The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)