  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. GMA Network, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMA7   PHY2728W1090

GMA NETWORK, INC.

(GMA7)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  03-23
15.78 PHP   +1.81%
01:06aGMA NETWORK : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
01/27GMA NETWORK : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
01/22Philippines' presidential hopefuls tout post-pandemic recovery plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GMA Network : Amendments to By-Laws

03/25/2022 | 01:06am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 52133. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-917-9164. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter GMA Network, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office GMA Network Center, EDSA corner Timog Avenue, Diliman, Quezon CityPostal Code11038. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8982-77779. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Preferred Shares 7,500,000,000
Common Shares 3,364,692,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

GMA Network, Inc.GMA7 PSE Disclosure Form 4-4 - Amendments to By-Laws References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendments to By-Laws

Background/Description of the Disclosure

We wish to inform you that our Board of Directors approved the amendments to our By-Laws today.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 25, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders N/A
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable -
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article and Section Nos. From To
The attached Annex "A" provides a summary of the approved changes in the By-Laws. - -
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The amendments are made pursuant to the Revised Corporation Code, to digitalize certain governance processes, to correct clerical errors by reinstating By-laws provisions previously approved by the SEC and to amend and update the list of officers of the Company and their functions. Please refer to Annex "A" for the reasons for the changes.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

None

Other Relevant Information

Given that the Company's stockholders have delegated to the Board of Directors the authority to amend the By-Laws, the amendments shall become effective upon approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This matter will be presented to our stockholders at the annual stockholders meeting on May 18, 2022 as part of the resolutions of our Board for ratification.

We will submit the appropriate disclosure upon approval of the SEC of the amendment.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ayahl Ari Augusto Chio
Designation First Vice President

Disclaimer

GMA Network Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 05:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
