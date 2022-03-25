GMA Network : Amendments to By-Laws

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 25, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 5213
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-917-916
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter GMA Network, Inc.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office GMA Network Center, EDSA corner Timog Avenue, Diliman, Quezon CityPostal Code1103
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8982-7777
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Preferred Shares
|
7,500,000,000
|
Common Shares
|
3,364,692,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
GMA Network, Inc.GMA7
PSE Disclosure Form 4-4 - Amendments to By-Laws References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Amendments to By-Laws
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
We wish to inform you that our Board of Directors approved the amendments to our By-Laws today.
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Mar 25, 2022
|
Date of Approval by Stockholders
|
N/A
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
-
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
|
TBA
|
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
|
TBA
Amendment(s)
|
Article and Section Nos.
|
From
|
To
|
The attached Annex "A" provides a summary of the approved changes in the By-Laws.
|
-
|
-
|
Rationale for the amendment(s)
|
The amendments are made pursuant to the Revised Corporation Code, to digitalize certain governance processes, to correct clerical errors by reinstating By-laws provisions previously approved by the SEC and to amend and update the list of officers of the Company and their functions. Please refer to Annex "A" for the reasons for the changes.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
|
Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC
|
TBA
|
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws
|
TBA
|
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
|
None
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Given that the Company's stockholders have delegated to the Board of Directors the authority to amend the By-Laws, the amendments shall become effective upon approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This matter will be presented to our stockholders at the annual stockholders meeting on May 18, 2022 as part of the resolutions of our Board for ratification.
We will submit the appropriate disclosure upon approval of the SEC of the amendment.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Ayahl Ari Augusto Chio
|
Designation
|
First Vice President
