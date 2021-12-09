GMA Network : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
12/09/2021 | 12:02am EST
GMA Network, Inc.GMA7
Subject of the Disclosure
Results of Special Stockholders' Meeting
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The purpose of the Special Stockholders' Meeting was for the consideration of the Company's subscription to the increase in authorized capital stock of its wholly-owned subsidiary GMA Ventures, Inc.'s (GVI).
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders
Approval of the Company's subscription to the increase in the authorized capital stock of its wholly-owned subsidiary GVI from Fifty Million Philippine Pesos (PhP50,000,000.00) to One Billion Philippine Pesos (PhP1,000,000,000.00), which subscription shall initially be in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty Million Philippine Pesos (PhP250,000,000.00), and the payment of One Hundred Million Philippine Pesos (PhP100,000,000.00) for the said subscription, including the grant of authority to the Company's Executive Committee to make additional payment for the said subscription and, if necessary, to increase the subscription of the Company to the authorized capital stock of GVI.
During the Q&A, our Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon mentioned the following:
- The way things are going now, we will fall short of our Consolidated Gross Revenues but will exceed Net Income target for this year.
- GVI has made small investments in 1 or 2 so called start up companies, but at this point, we prefer not to identify them. Does not think the Investment in GVI will affect the Dividend Payout
- We don't have any plans to enter the Cable business
- CAPEX next year will be for Digital transmission, upgrading of post production and content play out facilities, expansion of our Regional TV network. We have not yet started the construction of our new building and studios. That includes investment in content and other investments.
- Optimistic for 2022
- In the 2019 elections, Political Ad Sales only contributed 5% of our Total Consolidated Sales. With the pandemic and the COMELEC increased 40-50% discounts on published rates, we don't think the share will significantly change from prior elections. Our main source of Revenues will still come from recurring Advertisers.
- To remain number 1, GMA will continue to produce world class quality content, invest heavily in talent management and development, build more Digital stations nationwide so more Filipinos can enjoy Digital TV viewing. We have to continue to pursue new platforms and partnerships to deliver content to more Filipinos abroad.
