11/15GMA Network, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/07Information Statement
PU
11/02Information Statement
PU
GMA Network : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

12/09/2021 | 12:02am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 9, 20212. SEC Identification Number 52133. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-917-9164. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter GMA Network, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office GMA Network Center, EDSA corner Timog Avenue, Diliman, Quezon CityPostal Code11038. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 982-77779. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Preferred Shares 7,499,507,184
Common Shares 3,361,047,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

GMA Network, Inc.GMA7 PSE Disclosure Form 4-24 - Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Results of Special Stockholders' Meeting

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The purpose of the Special Stockholders' Meeting was for the consideration of the Company's subscription to the increase in authorized capital stock of its wholly-owned subsidiary GMA Ventures, Inc.'s (GVI).

List of elected directors for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
- - - -
External auditor -
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders

Approval of the Company's subscription to the increase in the authorized capital stock of its wholly-owned subsidiary GVI from Fifty Million Philippine Pesos (PhP50,000,000.00) to One Billion Philippine Pesos (PhP1,000,000,000.00), which subscription shall initially be in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty Million Philippine Pesos (PhP250,000,000.00), and the payment of One Hundred Million Philippine Pesos (PhP100,000,000.00) for the said subscription, including the grant of authority to the Company's Executive Committee to make additional payment for the said subscription and, if necessary, to increase the subscription of the Company to the authorized capital stock of GVI.

Other Relevant Information

During the Q&A, our Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon mentioned the following:

- The way things are going now, we will fall short of our Consolidated Gross Revenues but will exceed Net Income target for this year.

- GVI has made small investments in 1 or 2 so called start up companies, but at this point, we prefer not to identify them. Does not think the Investment in GVI will affect the Dividend Payout

- We don't have any plans to enter the Cable business

- CAPEX next year will be for Digital transmission, upgrading of post production and content play out facilities, expansion of our Regional TV network. We have not yet started the construction of our new building and studios. That includes investment in content and other investments.

- Optimistic for 2022

- In the 2019 elections, Political Ad Sales only contributed 5% of our Total Consolidated Sales. With the pandemic and the COMELEC increased 40-50% discounts on published rates, we don't think the share will significantly change from prior elections. Our main source of Revenues will still come from recurring Advertisers.

- To remain number 1, GMA will continue to produce world class quality content, invest heavily in talent management and development, build more Digital stations nationwide so more Filipinos can enjoy Digital TV viewing. We have to continue to pursue new platforms and partnerships to deliver content to more Filipinos abroad.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ayahl Ari Augusto Chio
Designation First Vice President

Disclaimer

GMA Network Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
