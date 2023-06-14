Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GMB Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7214   JP3385860006

GMB CORPORATION

(7214)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
2234.00 JPY   -7.49%
09:24aAmazon workers at UK warehouse vote for six more months of strike - GMB
RE
08:47aAmazon workers vote for six more months of strikes - UK's GMB
RE
06/08Amazon Accused of 'Dirty Tricks' by UK Union to Foil Official Recognition Efforts; Amazon Denies Claims
MT
Amazon workers at UK warehouse vote for six more months of strike - GMB

06/14/2023 | 09:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: UK Amazon workers stage a strike in Coventry

June 14 (Reuters) - UK labour union GMB said on Wednesday that Amazon.com's Coventry warehouse workers had voted for six more months of strike over a pay dispute, after they staged a walkout earlier in the day.

The e-commerce giant's workers at its Britain site had staged the first strike in January and followed it up with strikes in February, March and April.

Last week, GMB said the company's workers would strike between June 12 and June 14.

"The vote for six more months of strike action at Amazon Coventry shows these workers are in for the long haul," GMB's senior organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

A 99% majority voted to extend the industrial action, the union added.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 71 406 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2022 660 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
Net Debt 2022 19 132 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 11 818 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart GMB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GMB Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kyo-Seoung Koo Chief Executive Officer
Yukichi Matsuoka President & Representative Director
Atsushi Zenda Senior MD & GM-Business Administration
Yang He Independent Outside Director
Noriaki Hatano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMB CORPORATION247.98%91
BREMBO S.P.A.42.58%5 212
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-4.64%4 380
HANON SYSTEMS16.56%3 971
JTEKT CORPORATION33.91%3 046
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.1.33%2 019
