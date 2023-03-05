Advanced search
    7214   JP3385860006

GMB CORPORATION

(7214)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
865.00 JPY    0.00%
11:51aBritish union suspends ambulance strikes for talks with government
RE
02/17UK ambulance staff in Wales to stage strike on Monday
RE
02/14GMB Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
British union suspends ambulance strikes for talks with government

03/05/2023 | 11:51am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Unite trade union said on Sunday it had suspended ambulance worker strikes planned for March 6 and 8 in order to enter into pay talks with the government.

The move by Unite follows the announcement on Friday by two other trade unions, GMB and Unison, that they had also paused national ambulance strikes in order to hold talks in a months-long dispute over pay.

"Following further assurances from the government over the weekend Unite has in good faith agreed to pause the strike action," Unite head of operations Gail Cartmail said.

"If the meeting doesn't meet these assurances strike action will resume," Cartmail added in a statement.

Unite said the assurances related to confirmation that any deal would include new money, rather than putting pressure on existing budgets.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 71 406 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2022 660 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net Debt 2022 19 132 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 4 576 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart GMB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GMB Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kyo-Seoung Koo Chief Executive Officer
Yukichi Matsuoka President & Representative Director
Atsushi Zenda Senior MD & GM-Business Administration
Yang He Independent Outside Director
Noriaki Hatano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMB CORPORATION24.64%34
BREMBO S.P.A.30.91%4 697
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-11.55%4 209
HANON SYSTEMS13.35%3 761
JTEKT CORPORATION12.27%2 626
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.12.30%2 318