(Alliance News) - More than 420,000 jobs in the UK retail industry have been lost since 2010, sparking fears that the high street may be in "terminal decline", according to a report.

The GMB union said its research suggested a 28% decline in "traditional" retail jobs over the past decade.

The report follows the recent closure of Wilko stores, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs.

GMB delegates to the Labour Party's annual conference will warn on Monday that more retail jobs will be lost unless economic reforms are made.

The conference is due to debate a GMB motion which calls for the UK's "archaic" system of business rates to be replaced, alongside better protections for workers who are made redundant.

The union also wants tougher sentences when retail workers experience violence and other abuse.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national officer, said: "High street retail is at the heart of our communities, but customers and workers are denied a fair deal.

"These shocking figures are a wake-up call that Wilko was not the first, and it will not be the last.

"Better support for communities and workers who face redundancy is urgently needed.

"That's why GMB is calling on the Labour Party to enact its pledge to replace the business rates system, strengthen redundancy rights and establish minimum ownership requirements for critical national retailers.

"Otherwise, the high street faces terminal decline."

