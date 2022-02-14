GME Resources : Gold and Nickel Anomalies outlined in Soils at Abednego

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT/MEDIA RELEASE

15 February 2021

Six gold and three nickel anomalies outlined by soil sampling at the Abednego Project

Six gold and three nickel targets identified along a seven-kilometre strike length of the highly prospective Federation shear zone

Three new coherent nickel anomalies identified adjacent to gold targets

Manchester and Newcastle gold targets returned strong gold results up to 141ppb Au and 104ppb Au respectively, both coincident with a discrete bullseye magnetic anomaly

Large Breakaway gold anomaly 1.2km x 0.15km (+10ppb Au) with results up to 110ppb Au

New gold anomalies identified along strike from mineralisation at Federation and Federation North

Ultra-Fine Fraction (UFF) soil sampling is a new exploration technique developed by LabWest in conjunction with CSIRO as a method to explore for minerals including gold and nickel under transported cover

GME Resources Limited ("GME" or "the Company") (ASX: GME) is pleased to announce the results of a detailed Ultra fine Fraction ("UFF") soil sampling program within the highly prospective Federation shear zone, at the Company's 100% owned Abednego Project, situated approximately 45km east of Leonora, in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 4).

The UFF soil sampling program comprising 488 samples was completed at the Abednego Project during December 2022. The UFF soil samples were collected on a nominal 100 x 100m, 100 x 50m or 200 x 100m grid. The program was designed to target gold and nickel mineralisation below thin alluvial and sheetwash cover along the highly prospective Federation shear zone, extending to the north-northeast of the Homeward Bound, Federation and Federation North gold deposits (refer ASX announcement dated 14 December 2021 and Figures 1-3).

Results from the program have successfully delineated six discrete gold anomalies and three nickel geochemical anomalies. The Breakaway, Manchester and Newcastle gold anomalies are located directly along strike from Kin Mining NL's (ASX: KIN) recent Mt Flora gold discovery2, located within 1km of the northern tenement boundary (Figures 1-3).

The new exploration targets provide sufficient detail and technical information to enable target prioritisation and the design of follow-up sampling, geological mapping and aircore drilling programs.