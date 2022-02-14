GME Resources : Gold and Nickel Anomalies outlined in Soils at Abednego

Gold Targets
Six gold anomalies have been outlined by the UFF soil sampling program all located within a seven kilometre zone along the highly prospective Federation shear zone, situated along strike from known mineralisation at the Federation and Federation North deposits (Figures 1-3). The soil anomalies overlie several parallel shears within the Federation shear zone. The Federation North shear is located predominantly within a sequence of felsic, sedimentary and basalt units and the nearby Federation shear occurs at the contact between felsic rocks and a sequence of intercalated high-magnesium basalts, komatiite flows and dolerite. Several bullseye aeromagnetic anomalies are spatially associated with the Federation North, Breakaway, Manchester and Newcastle gold-in soil anomalies.
The Breakaway, Manchester and Newcastle anomalies are located along strike from Kin Mining NL's (ASX: KIN)
recent Mt Flora gold discovery (refer ASX: KIN announcement dated 11 February 2022), where gold mineralisation has been identified just to the north of GME's tenement boundary. Details of the UFF soil anomalies are listed below (refer to Figures 1-3, Table 1 and Appendix 1 for further details).
Strike length and peak assay values from within these targets include;
Newcastle: 1.0km long with peak values of 104ppb Au, 378ppb Te, proximal bullseye magnetic anomaly
Manchester: 1.7km long with peak values of 141ppb Au, 86ppb Te, Proximal bullseye magnetic anomaly
Breakaway: 1.2km long with peak values of 110ppb Au, 223ppb Te, adjacent magnetic anomalies
Link Zone: 0.9km long with peak values of 21ppb Au, 156ppb Te
Federation North: 1.3km long with peak values of 56ppb Au, 91ppb Te, adjacent bullseye magnetic anomaly
Federation: 1.6km long with peak values of 193ppb Au, 86ppb Te, 50ppm As
The background metal content in soils was approximately 3ppb Au, 40ppb Te and 6ppm As across the entire dataset. Gold, tellurium and arsenic are considered excellent pathfinders for Archaean gold mineralisation in Western Australia. Values above 20ppb Au, 70ppb Te and 40ppm As are considered highly anomalous.
Nickel Targets 1-3
The three nickel-(copper-cobalt) anomalies identified by the recent program are associated with a sequence of intercalated high magnesium basalts and komatiite flows (Figure 3). Details of the anomalies are listed below.
Strike length and peak assay values from within these targets include;
Nickel target 1: 1.3km long with peak values of 272ppm Ni, 0.12% Cr, 7ppb Pt, 94ppm Cu and 75ppm Co.
Nickel target 2: 1.0km long with peak values of 946ppm Ni, 0.12% Cr, 9ppb Pt, 103ppm Cu and 175ppm Co.
Nickel target 3: 1.8km long with peak values of 775ppm Ni, 0.15% Cr, 11ppb Pt, 149ppm Cu and 159ppm Co.
The background metal content in soils was approximately 65ppm Ni, 0.02%ppm Cr, 3ppb Pt, 60ppm Cu and 20ppm Co across the entire dataset. Values above 200ppm Ni, 0.1% Cr, 7ppb Pt, 100ppm Cu and 60ppm Co are considered highly anomalous.
The nickel anomalies are located on a seven-kilometre trend which has had no previous exploration for nickel. The two southern targets are associated with high magnesium basalts and komatiite flows located in the hanging wall to the Federation shear and are situated adjacent to the Federation and Link Zone gold targets (Figure 1 - 3). The northern nickel target is located just to the north of the Manchester and Newcastle gold anomalies and may represent a continuation of this sequence. The nickel targets will be evaluated in parallel with follow-up exploration on adjacent gold anomalies.
