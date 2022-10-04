Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. GMM Pfaudler Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505255   INE541A01023

GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED

(505255)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
1927.80 INR   +1.47%
01:42pGmm Pfaudler : Insider Trading - Others
PU
09/30GMM Pfaudler Completes Acquisition of Balance Stake in Subsidiary GMM International
MT
09/29Gmm Pfaudler : Acquisition
PU
GMM Pfaudler : Insider Trading - Others

10/04/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
GMM/SEC/2022-23/53

October 4, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

NSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

1st Floor, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 505255

Symbol: GMMPFAUDLR

Sub.: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Please note that GMM Pfaudler Limited ("the Company") has received intimation from Millars Concrete Technologies Private Limited under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in 'Form C' on October 3, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI PIT Regulations") and all other applicable rules, if any.

Accordingly, please find enclosed the disclosures under Form C in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 7(2)(b) of the SEBI PIT Regulations.

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For GMM Pfaudler Limited

MITTAL KARTIK MEHTA

Digitally signed by

MITTAL KARTIK MEHTA Date: 2022.10.04 22:29:40 +05'30'

Mittal Mehta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS No.: 7848

Encl.: As above

GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

Corporate Office: 902 VIOS Tower, New Cuffe Parade, Sewri-Chembur Rd, Mumbai 400037

Registered Office & Works: Vithal Udyognagar, Anand - Sojitra Road, Karamsad - 388325

  1. +91 22 6650 3900 | F: +91 2692 661888 | CIN: L29199GJ1962PLC001171
  1. www.gmmpfaudler.com | E: sales@gmmpfaudler.com

FORM C

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

[Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2)]

Name of the Company

: GMM Pfaudler Limited

ISIN of the Company

: INE541A01023

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Member of Promoter Group, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)

Name PAN No., CIN/DIN, &

Category of

Securities held prior to

Securities acquired/disposed

Securities held post

Date of allotment

Date of

Mode of

address of Promoter/ Employee/

Person

acquisition/ Disposal

acquisition/disposal

advice/acquisition of

intimation

acquisition

Director with contact nos.

(Promoters/

shares/sale of shares

to Company

(market

KMP/ Directors/

specify

purchase/

immediate

public rights/

relatives/ other

Type of

No. and % of

Type of

No.

Value

Transaction

Type of

No. and %

From

To

preferential

etc.)

security (For

Shareholding

security

Type (Buy/ Sale/

security

of

offer/ off

eg.- Shares,

(For eg.-

Pledge/ Revoke/

(For eg.

shareholdi

market/ inter-

Warrants,

Shares,

Invoke)

- Shares,

ng

se transfer,

Convertible

Warrants,

Warrants,

etc.

debentures,

Convertible

Converti

etc.)

debentures,

ble

etc.)

Debentur

es etc.)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

Millars Concrete Technologies

Promoter Group

-

-

Equity

11,04,724

Rs. 170,39,53,967

Acquisition of

Equity Shares

11,04,724

29-Sep-22

29-Sep-22

03-Oct-22

Preferential

Private Limited

Shares

equity shares

(2.46%)

offer

(CIN:

issued on a

U29299MH1999PTC120374)

preferential basis

PAN:AACCP3992M

Registered Office: Churchgate

House, 4th Floor, 32-34 Veer

Nariman Road, Mumbai 400001

Contact No: 022-22047471

Details of trading in derivatives of the company by Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as

mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options etc)

Exchange on

Type of contract

Contract

Buy

Sell

which the

specifications

trade was

Notional

Number of units

Notional

Number of units

Value

(contracts * lot

Value

(contracts * lot

executed

size)

size)

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

NIL

For GMM Pfaudler Limited

MITTAL KARTIK MEHTA

Mittal Mehta

Digitally signed by MITTAL KARTIK MEHTA Date: 2022.10.04 22:30:05 +05'30'

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Place : Mumbai

Date : October 4, 2022

Number of units (contracts * lot size)
Notional Value
Notional Value

FORM C

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

[Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2)]

Name of the Company

: GMM Pfaudler Limited

ISIN of the Company

: INE541A01023

Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Member of Promoter Group, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)

Name PAN No., CIN/DIN, &

Category of

Securities held prior to

Securities acquired/disposed

Securities held post

Date of allotment

Date of

Mode of

address of Promoter/

Person

acquisition/ Disposal

acquisition/disposal

advice/acquisition of

intimation

acquisition

Employee/ Director with

(Promoters/

shares/sale of shares

to

(market

contact nos.

KMP/ Directors/

specify

Company

purchase/

immediate

Type of

No. and % of

Type of

No.

Value

Transaction

Type of

No. and %

From

To

public rights/

relatives/ other

preferential

etc.)

security

Shareholding

security

Type (Buy/ Sale/

security

of

offer/ off

(For eg.-

(For eg.-

Pledge/ Revoke/

(For eg.

shareholdi

market/ inter-

Shares,

Shares,

Invoke)

- Shares,

ng

se transfer,

Warrants,

Warrants,

Warrants,

etc.

Convertible

Convertible

Converti

debentures,

debentures,

ble

etc.)

etc.)

Debentur

es etc.)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

Millars Concrete Technologies

Promoter Group

-

-

Equity

11,04,724

Rs.

Acquisition of

Equity

11,04,724 29-Sep-2229-Sep-22

03-Oct-22 Preferential

Private Limited

Shares

170,39,53,967

equity shares

Shares

(2.46%)

offer

(CIN:

issued on a

U29299MH1999PTC120374)

preferential basis

PAN:AACCP3992M

Registered Office: Churchgate

House, 4th Floor, 32-34 Veer

Nariman Road, Mumbai 400001

Contact No: 022-22047471

Details of trading in derivatives of the company by Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as

mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options etc)

Type of contractContractBuy specifications

Exchange on

Sell

which the

Number of units

trade was

executed

(contracts * lot

size)

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

NIL

For Millars Concrete Technologies Private Limited

Tarak Patel

Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : October 3, 2022

Disclaimer

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 31 374 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2023 1 841 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,8x
Yield 2023 0,47%
Capitalization 86 669 M 1 063 M 1 065 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GMM Pfaudler Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 927,80 INR
Average target price 2 114,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarak Ashok Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Aseem Joshi Chief Executive Officer
Manish Poddar Chief Financial Officer
Prakash Krishnaji Apte Chairman
Mittal K. Mehta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED18.72%1 047
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.87%44 810
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.70%32 406
FANUC CORPORATION-16.12%27 106
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.53%21 560
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-48.97%18 511