GMM Pfaudler : Insider Trading - Others
GMM/SEC/2022-23/53
October 4, 2022
To,
BSE Limited
NSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
Towers,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
1
st Floor, Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 505255
Symbol: GMMPFAUDLR
Sub.:
Intimation pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/ Ma'am,
Please note that GMM Pfaudler Limited ("the Company") has received intimation from Millars Concrete Technologies Private Limited under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in '
Form C' on October 3, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI PIT Regulations") and all other applicable rules, if any.
Accordingly, please find enclosed the disclosures under Form C in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 7(2)(b) of the SEBI PIT Regulations.
Request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For GMM Pfaudler Limited
Digitally signed by
MITTAL KARTIK MEHTA Date: 2022.10.04 22:29:40 +05'30'
Mittal Mehta
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
FCS No.: 7848
Encl.: As above
FORM C
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
[Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6(2)]
Name of the Company
: GMM Pfaudler Limited
ISIN of the Company
: INE541A01023
Details of change in holding of Securities of Promoter, Member of Promoter Group, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2)
Name PAN No., CIN/DIN, &
Category of
Securities held prior to
Securities acquired/
disposed
Securities held post
Date of allotment
Date of
Mode of
address of Promoter/ Employee/
Person
acquisition/
Disposal
acquisition/
disposal
advice/acquisition of
intimation
acquisition
Director with contact nos.
(Promoters/
shares
/sale of shares
to Company
(market
KMP/ Directors/
specify
purchase/
immediate
public rights/
relatives/ other
Type of
No. and % of
Type of
No.
Value
Transaction
Type of
No. and %
From
To
preferential
etc.)
security (For
Shareholding
security
Type (Buy/ Sale/
security
of
offer/ off
eg.- Shares,
(For eg.-
Pledge/ Revoke/
(For eg.
shareholdi
market/ inter-
Warrants,
Shares,
Invoke)
- Shares,
ng
se transfer,
Convertible
Warrants,
Warrants,
etc.
debentures,
Convertible
Converti
etc.)
debentures,
ble
etc.)
Debentur
es etc.)
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Millars Concrete Technologies
Promoter Group
-
-
Equity
11,04,724
Rs. 170,39,53,967
Acquisition of
Equity Shares
11,04,724
29-Sep-22
29-Sep-22
03-Oct-22
Preferential
Private Limited
Shares
equity shares
(2.46%)
offer
(CIN:
issued on a
U29299MH1999PTC120374)
preferential basis
PAN:AACCP3992M
Registered Office
: Churchgate
House, 4th Floor, 32-34 Veer
Nariman Road, Mumbai 400001
Contact No: 022-22047471
Details of trading in derivatives of the company by Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed company and other such persons as
mentioned in Regulation 6(2).
Trading in derivatives (Specify type of contract, Futures or Options etc)
Exchange on
Type of contract
Contract
Buy
Sell
which the
specifications
trade was
Notional
Number of units
Notional
Number of units
Value
(contracts * lot
Value
(contracts * lot
executed
size)
size)
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
NIL
For GMM Pfaudler Limited
MITTAL KARTIK MEHT
A
Mittal Mehta
Digitally signed by MITTAL KARTIK MEHTA Date: 2022.10.04 22:30:05 +05'30'
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Place : Mumbai
Date : October 4, 2022
Number of units (contracts * lot size)
Notional Value
Notional Value
