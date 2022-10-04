GMM Pfaudler : Insider Trading - Others

GMM/SEC/2022-23/53 October 4, 2022 To, BSE Limited NSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, 1st Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 505255 Symbol: GMMPFAUDLR

Sub.: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Please note that GMM Pfaudler Limited ("the Company") has received intimation from Millars Concrete Technologies Private Limited under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in 'Form C' on October 3, 2022 pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI PIT Regulations") and all other applicable rules, if any.

Accordingly, please find enclosed the disclosures under Form C in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 7(2)(b) of the SEBI PIT Regulations.

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For GMM Pfaudler Limited