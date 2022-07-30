GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
GMM/SEC/2022-23/26
|
July 30, 2022
|
To,
|
|
BSE Ltd
|
NSE Ltd
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
|
1st Floor, Dalal Street,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 505255
|
Symbol: GMMPFAUDLR
Sub.: Earnings Conference Call Q1 FY 23- Audio Recording
Ref.: Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III - Part A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("SEBI Listing Regulations")
Dear Sir/ Ma'am,
Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Audio Recording of the Earnings Conference Call held on July 29, 2022, at 12:00 noon (IST) for the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of GMM Pfaudler Ltd ("the Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, has been made available on the Company's website at: https://www.gmmpfaudler.com/file/earnings-call-q1-fy-2023.mp3
Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For GMM Pfaudler Ltd
Mittal Mehta
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
FCS. No. 7848
