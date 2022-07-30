Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. GMM Pfaudler Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505255   INE541A01023

GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED

(505255)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1599.00 INR   +19.04%
12:03aGMM PFAUDLER : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/29Indian Indices Close in Green for Third Straight Day; SBI Life Insurance Soars 9%
MT
07/29GMM Pfaudler Posts Sharp Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/30/2022 | 12:03am EDT
GMM/SEC/2022-23/26

July 30, 2022

To,

BSE Ltd

NSE Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

1st Floor, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 505255

Symbol: GMMPFAUDLR

Sub.: Earnings Conference Call Q1 FY 23- Audio Recording

Ref.: Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III - Part A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015("SEBI Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Audio Recording of the Earnings Conference Call held on July 29, 2022, at 12:00 noon (IST) for the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of GMM Pfaudler Ltd ("the Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, has been made available on the Company's website at: https://www.gmmpfaudler.com/file/earnings-call-q1-fy-2023.mp3

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For GMM Pfaudler Ltd

Mittal Mehta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS. No. 7848

Disclaimer

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 278 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 1 038 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 70 120 M 884 M 884 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 42,3%
Technical analysis trends GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tarak Ashok Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Aseem Joshi Chief Executive Officer
Manish Poddar Chief Financial Officer
Sivaram C. S. Swaminathan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mittal K. Mehta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMM PFAUDLER LIMITED-1.53%740
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.35%52 241
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.13%36 323
FANUC CORPORATION-7.12%32 221
FORTIVE CORPORATION-18.12%22 214
SANDVIK AB-28.42%22 131