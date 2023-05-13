GMO internet : 1st Quarter Transcription

GMO Internet Group, Inc. Q1 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2023 May 11, 2023

Event Summary [Company Name] GMO Internet Group, Inc. [Company ID] 9449-QCODE [Event Language] JPN [Event Type] Earnings Announcement [Event Name] Q1 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2023 [Fiscal Period] FY2023 Q1 [Date] May 11, 2023 [Number of Pages] 40 [Time] 15:30 - 16:03 (Total: 33 minutes, Presentation: 33 minutes) [Venue] Webcast [Venue Size] [Participants] [Number of Speakers] 2 Masashi Yasuda Director, Executive Vice President and Group CFO, Deputy to Group CEO Noriko Inagaki Group Executive Officer, General Manager of Group Financial Department

Presentation Moderator: Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for participating in GMO Internet Group, Inc.'s Q1 financial results presentation today. I will introduce to you the attendees of today's presentation. Today's presenters are Masashi Yasuda, Group Vice President, CFO, and Noriko Inagaki, Group Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance Department. Today, they will provide an overview of the financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting is scheduled to end at 16:30. Presentation materials regarding financial results are available on the Company's website. After the event, a link to the survey will be displayed, and we would appreciate it if you could answer it. We thank you for your understanding. Our CFO, Yasuda, will now explain the results. Yasuda: My name is Yasuda, and I'm the CFO of GMO Internet Group. Thank you very much for participating in our presentation for Q1 financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Since our fiscal year ends in December, I will explain our financial results for the period from January through March. I appreciate your attention. First of all, here is today's agenda. Now I would like to get right into it.

First, here is the summary of the financial results. Sales were JPY65.5 billion, with operating profit of JPY10.9 billion, ordinary profit of JPY11.9 billion, and net profit of JPY3.9 billion. Compared to the same period of the previous year, sales increased but profit decreased. Net sales grew significantly, with record highs in the infrastructure and finance segments. Profit, on the other hand, declined due to factors, such as additional provision for doubtful accounts in the securities business in Thailand. The large decrease in net profit is a reactionary decline from the gains through the sale of investment securities in the previous year.