Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GMO internet group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9449   JP3152750000

GMO INTERNET GROUP, INC.

(9449)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
2676.00 JPY   -1.44%
02:47aGmo Internet : 1st Quarter Transcription
PU
05/11Transcript : GMO internet group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
04/05Jefferies Adjusts GMO Internet's Price Target to 2,800 Yen From 2,600 Yen, Keeps at Hold
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

GMO internet : 1st Quarter Transcription

05/13/2023 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GMO Internet Group, Inc.

Q1 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2023

May 11, 2023

Event Summary

[Company Name]

GMO Internet Group, Inc.

[Company ID]

9449-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Q1 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2023

[Fiscal Period]

FY2023 Q1

[Date]

May 11, 2023

[Number of Pages]

40

[Time]

15:30 - 16:03

(Total: 33 minutes, Presentation: 33 minutes)

[Venue]

Webcast

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

[Number of Speakers]

2

Masashi Yasuda

Director, Executive Vice President and Group

CFO, Deputy to Group CEO

Noriko Inagaki

Group Executive Officer, General Manager of

Group Financial Department

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

1

Presentation

Moderator: Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for participating in GMO Internet Group, Inc.'s Q1 financial results presentation today. I will introduce to you the attendees of today's presentation.

Today's presenters are Masashi Yasuda, Group Vice President, CFO, and Noriko Inagaki, Group Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance Department.

Today, they will provide an overview of the financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting is scheduled to end at 16:30. Presentation materials regarding financial results are available on the Company's website. After the event, a link to the survey will be displayed, and we would appreciate it if you could answer it. We thank you for your understanding.

Our CFO, Yasuda, will now explain the results.

Yasuda: My name is Yasuda, and I'm the CFO of GMO Internet Group. Thank you very much for participating in our presentation for Q1 financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Since our fiscal year ends in December, I will explain our financial results for the period from January through March. I appreciate your attention.

First of all, here is today's agenda. Now I would like to get right into it.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

2

First, here is the summary of the financial results.

Sales were JPY65.5 billion, with operating profit of JPY10.9 billion, ordinary profit of JPY11.9 billion, and net profit of JPY3.9 billion. Compared to the same period of the previous year, sales increased but profit decreased.

Net sales grew significantly, with record highs in the infrastructure and finance segments. Profit, on the other hand, declined due to factors, such as additional provision for doubtful accounts in the securities business in Thailand.

The large decrease in net profit is a reactionary decline from the gains through the sale of investment securities in the previous year.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

3

Next, here is a summary for each segment. The far right shows the qualitative evaluation by our management.

First, infrastructure segment is rated as double circle, very good. Both sales and profit increased, with record- high quarterly performance. This business embodies the Group's strengths, which are a collection of overwhelmingly number one services and a solid recurring revenue business model. In particular, sales growth has been strong, exceeding 20%. This was because the cybersecurity business, which joined the Group in Q2 of the previous year, enjoyed a big demand season in this quarter. Another driver was the acquisition of large deals in face-to-face payment services.

Advertising and media is rated as circle, good. Sales increased but profit decreased. Capturing the expansion of the advertising business, in-house products and media performed well, which boosted top line. On the other hand, there were upfront costs, including onetime expenses that were not initially anticipated, in addition to higher sales-related expenses due to increased subcontracting costs associated with expanded transactions and an increase in personnel due to the investment in human resources in the previous year.

Next, finance is rated as circle, good. Both sales and profit increased.

Sales reached a quarterly high. Here is a breakdown. FX is rated as circle, good. Profitability has been an issue, but the effects of profitability improvement measures taken since Q4 of the previous year are becoming evident. CFD is also rated as circle, good. Sales reached a record high. It has grown to become our second mainstay product after FX. Overseas business is rated as x, bad. As I mentioned earlier, we have decided to record an additional JPY1.5 billion in allowance for doubtful accounts in our securities business in Thailand. We will strengthen our risk management system and will diligently pursue collection, including filing lawsuits, seizure of collateral, and seizure of property.

Crypto assets business is rated as triangle, neither good nor bad. It recorded a decrease in revenue and loss. The number of accounts and shares of transactions in the exchange business by GMO Coin has remained steady. On the other hand, the market environment is sluggish and transaction volume has declined across the industry as a whole. The utilization rate of the mining business also remained low.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

4

Disclaimer

GMO Internet Inc. published this content on 13 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 06:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GMO INTERNET GROUP, INC.
02:47aGmo Internet : 1st Quarter Transcription
PU
05/11Transcript : GMO internet group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
04/05Jefferies Adjusts GMO Internet's Price Target to 2,800 Yen From 2,600 Yen, Keeps at Hol..
MT
03/24Gmo Internet : Notice of Resolutions of the FY2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/21Crossover Markets Group, Inc announced that it has received $6.35 million in funding fr..
CI
03/03Gmo Internet : Notice of the FY2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/15Gmo Internet : 4th Quarter Transcription
PU
02/14GMO internet group, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/13Transcript : GMO internet group, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/13Tranche Update on GMO internet group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GMO INTERNET GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 253 B 1 869 M 1 869 M
Net income 2023 15 300 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2023 12 408 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 286 B 2 110 M 2 110 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 159
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart GMO INTERNET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
GMO internet group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMO INTERNET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 676,00 JPY
Average target price 3 005,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masatoshi Kumagai Group Chairman, President & CEO
Masashi Yasuda Group CFO, Director & Group Executive VP
Toshiaki Horiuchi Head-Technology & Public Relations
Hiroyuki Nishiyama Group COO, Director & Group Executive VP
Keigo Ogura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMO INTERNET GROUP, INC.8.52%2 110
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.28%395 654
NETFLIX, INC.15.26%153 260
PROSUS N.V.0.81%90 232
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.36%77 755
AIRBNB, INC.30.06%70 073
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer