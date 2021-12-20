GMO Internet : Single note NFTs for 595 music notes composing the melody of “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” by Ryuichi Sakamoto, launched for sale on “Adam byGMO”. NFT buyer-limited auction for original handwritten music sheet

December 21st, 2021

To all members of the press

GMO Adam Inc.

Single note NFTs for 595 music notes composing the melody of

"Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto,

launched for sale on "Adam byGMO".

NFT buyer-limited auction for original handwritten music sheet

We would like to announce that the sale of the first-ever NFT piece by the musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto will be launched on NFT Marketplace "Adam byGMO" (URL：https://adam.jp/) owned by GMO Adam Inc. (Representative Director: Hideyuki Takashima), the consolidated enterprise of GMO Financial Holdings Inc. of GMO Internet Group, by Gentosha Inc. (President: Tōru Kenjo; hereinafter, Gentosha). The 595 music notes contained in the 96 bars of the right- hand melody of Ryuichi Sakamoto's signature composition, "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" were digitally split into single notes and converted into unique NFTs. Each item is linked with an image of the music sheet for the bar containing the corresponding note. Additionally, there will be an auction for "NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet'' ", after the sale opens.

The NFT for the 595 music notes were split and created from the sound source of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence - 2021", played at Bunkamura Studio (Tokyo) on July 30th, 2021. The only recording by Ryuichi Sakamoto this year, who is currently fighting illness.

The sale of this NFT item will initially take place on the marketplace "Adam byGMO" for a fixed amount of 10,000 JPY (tax included) per music note (one NFT item). The purchasing method can be chosen from credit card or bank deposit in Japanese yen and Ethereum (ETH). Please note that the 595 notes will be available for sale incrementally in the 3 days between December 21st to 23rd, 2021 (details on the sale schedule written below). Furthermore, these NFT items are supported for deposit to foreign marketplaces and second sale on "Adam byGMO", although not recommended by the artist or the label.

Additionally, a limited link to download the WAV file of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" full version will be sent as a benefit gift for first-time buyers. Owners of the NFT will be given the right to join the auction for "NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet".

For this project, Ryuichi Sakamoto has created a handwritten music sheet for "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence". The NFT for the rights to obtain the handwritten music sheet (physical copy) will be available for auction on "Adam byGMO", limited to the NFT owners of 595 music notes. The starting price for this auction will be 100,000 JPY, and it will be open between December 24th, 2021, 12 AM to December 25th, 2021, 11:59 PM JST (auto extension may take place). For the successful bidder of "NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet", the physical copy will be sent after the notice by "Adam byGMO". As there is only a single copy of the handwritten music sheet, only the successful bidder of the first sale will exercise this item's right.