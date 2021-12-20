Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GMO Internet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9449   JP3152750000

GMO INTERNET, INC.

(9449)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GMO Internet : Single note NFTs for 595 music notes composing the melody of “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” by Ryuichi Sakamoto, launched for sale on “Adam byGMO”. NFT buyer-limited auction for original handwritten music sheet

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 21st, 2021

To all members of the press

GMO Adam Inc.

Single note NFTs for 595 music notes composing the melody of

"Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto,

launched for sale on "Adam byGMO".

NFT buyer-limited auction for original handwritten music sheet

We would like to announce that the sale of the first-ever NFT piece by the musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto will be launched on NFT Marketplace "Adam byGMO" (URLhttps://adam.jp/) owned by GMO Adam Inc. (Representative Director: Hideyuki Takashima), the consolidated enterprise of GMO Financial Holdings Inc. of GMO Internet Group, by Gentosha Inc. (President: Tōru Kenjo; hereinafter, Gentosha). The 595 music notes contained in the 96 bars of the right- hand melody of Ryuichi Sakamoto's signature composition, "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" were digitally split into single notes and converted into unique NFTs. Each item is linked with an image of the music sheet for the bar containing the corresponding note. Additionally, there will be an auction for "NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet'' ", after the sale opens.

The NFT for the 595 music notes were split and created from the sound source of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence - 2021", played at Bunkamura Studio (Tokyo) on July 30th, 2021. The only recording by Ryuichi Sakamoto this year, who is currently fighting illness.

The sale of this NFT item will initially take place on the marketplace "Adam byGMO" for a fixed amount of 10,000 JPY (tax included) per music note (one NFT item). The purchasing method can be chosen from credit card or bank deposit in Japanese yen and Ethereum (ETH). Please note that the 595 notes will be available for sale incrementally in the 3 days between December 21st to 23rd, 2021 (details on the sale schedule written below). Furthermore, these NFT items are supported for deposit to foreign marketplaces and second sale on "Adam byGMO", although not recommended by the artist or the label.

Additionally, a limited link to download the WAV file of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" full version will be sent as a benefit gift for first-time buyers. Owners of the NFT will be given the right to join the auction for "NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet".

For this project, Ryuichi Sakamoto has created a handwritten music sheet for "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence". The NFT for the rights to obtain the handwritten music sheet (physical copy) will be available for auction on "Adam byGMO", limited to the NFT owners of 595 music notes. The starting price for this auction will be 100,000 JPY, and it will be open between December 24th, 2021, 12 AM to December 25th, 2021, 11:59 PM JST (auto extension may take place). For the successful bidder of "NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet", the physical copy will be sent after the notice by "Adam byGMO". As there is only a single copy of the handwritten music sheet, only the successful bidder of the first sale will exercise this item's right.

"Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence - 2021" will complete as one piece with all owners of the 595 music note together. Please join this opportunity to be the world's first owner for the 595 music notes of Ryuichi Sakamoto's first- ever NFT piece. Furthermore, I hope you join the auction for a rare handwritten music sheet of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence".

About the NFT for 595 music notes of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence"

NFT NameX-X "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" Ryuichi Sakamoto

The "X-X" part will be "Xth note of Xth bar" that corresponds to the note purchased.

Sale LocationAdam byGMO

Sale FormatFlat Rate First Sale

Sale Price10,000 JPYtax incl.per item

Number of Items595 music notesEach NFT item contains a single music note

Primary Sale Schedule595 notes sold incrementally in 3 sessions of December 21st 7:00PM, Dec 22nd 7:00PM and Dec 23rd 7:00PMall in JST

Available worldwide excluding Europe Issued byGentosha Inc.

Planning AssociateKab Inc. / Avex Entertainment Inc.

For detailshttps://lp.adam.jp/ryuichi-sakamoto-595nfts-en.html

  • About the handwritten music sheet of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi
    Sakamoto

This is an auction for the NFT of rights to obtain the handwritten music sheet up to 26 bars of "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto. As the handwritten music sheet is one-of-a-kind, the use of rights will be limited to the successful bidder of the first sale.

NFT Name"NFT for the rights to obtain "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" by Ryuichi Sakamoto handwritten music sheet"

Sale LocationAdam byGMO

Sale FormatAuction

Starting Price100,000 JPYtax incl.

Number of Items1

Auction ScheduleDecember 24th, 2021 12AM to December 25th, 2021 11:59PMJST

Issued byGentosha Inc.

Planning AssociateKab Inc. / Avex Entertainment Inc.

For detailshttps://lp.adam.jp/ryuichi-sakamoto-595nfts-en.html

Please be aware that although the sale of these NFT items are preconditioned for a worldwide purchase, due to the uncompleted processes for meeting the GDPR criteria, "Adam byGMO" users in the European region cannot purchase these items.It is very unfortunate that the sale will not be available for users living in the European region. We would like to note that this was not the artist's intent.

Thank you for your understanding.

Features of "Adam byGMO"

■ Available in Japanese and English. Seamless NFT purchases and listings from abroad !

Since the start of services in English from December 2021, we have allowed for seamless purchases and listings of NFT items with an accessible UIUX system from abroad1.

1We are still preparing the purchase service for users living in Europe (EU nations and some members of EAAUnited Kingdom).

■ Payment supports Japanese Yen as well as Ethereum. Easy purchases with various payment methods !2

Besides the Ethereum payment generally used to trade NFT, users can make purchases via credit card and bank transfers. Since the service supports payment in Japanese Yen, those who are unfamiliar with cryptocurrency can also purchase NFT contents easily.

2Only for users in Japan. Payment must be made via credit card or Ethereum (ETH) for users abroad. Sales proceeds for listings from abroad can only be received with Ethereum.

■ Secondary sales allowed within the services of Adam byGMO ! Returning royalties to creators.

For NFT contents purchased on "Adam byGMO", users are allowed to open secondary sales within the services of "Adam byGMO". Moreover, a part of sales proceeds from secondary sales are regarded as royalties, which will be returned to the NFT content creator.

■ NFT owner limited contents available.

"Adam byGMO" provides contents exclusive to the owners of NFT items purchased on the same service. The limited

contents are available in the format of images, audios, videos etc. and non-owner users do not have access to such contents.

■ Future plans to expand the service.

For further development, "Adam byGMO" plans to expand the services by adding more features, including the "Verified Creators Function" where creators who completed the review process will be able to produce and list the items themselves3.

3The creators must be reviewed by authorized partner groups of "Adam byGMO".

GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest

online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptoassets related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Press Inquiries

GMO Internet Group

Group Communication

TEL: +81-3-5456-2695

Email: pr gmo.jp

Copyright (C) 2021 GMO Adam, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

GMO Internet Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GMO INTERNET, INC.
05:50pGMO INTERNET : Single note NFTs for 595 music notes composing the melody of “Merry C..
PU
12/08GMO INTERNET : aims to offer "No. 1 salaries" by enhancing productivity due to reducing fu..
PU
11/22Tokyu Reit to Buy Tokyo Asset for Nearly $162 Million, Eyes Sale of Another for $198 Mi..
MT
11/22GMO Internet, Inc. agreed to acquire Setagaya Business Square from Tokyu Real Estate In..
CI
11/11GMO Internet, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Third Quarter
CI
09/29GMO INTERNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/13ANDART Co., Ltd. announced that it has received funding from GMO Internet, Inc., franky..
CI
08/03GMO INTERNET : Information Commissioner's Office Approves The First UK EIDAS Regulations Q..
AQ
08/02Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 bln SPAC merger
RE
06/29GMO INTERNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 236 B 2 073 M 2 073 M
Net income 2021 14 491 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2021 22 802 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 294 B 2 590 M 2 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 225
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart GMO INTERNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
GMO Internet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMO INTERNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 663,00 JPY
Average target price 3 384,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masatoshi Kumagai Chairman, President & Group Representative
Masashi Yasuda Group CFO, Director & Vice President
Katsumi Arisawa Senior MD, Manager-Group Personnel & Finance
Hirofumi Yamashita Senior Managing Director & General Manager-Systems
Toshiaki Horiuchi MD & Manager-Next Generation Systems Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMO INTERNET, INC.-10.06%2 665
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.76%535 386
NETFLIX, INC.8.51%259 893
PROSUS N.V.-21.44%246 599
AIRBNB, INC.7.57%98 881
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.20%76 984