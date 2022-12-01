GMO Payment Gateway : In the payment by smartphone application of National Tax Agency Commissioned payment processing and payment site production and operation

Develop comprehensive payment-related services and finance-related services within the GMO Internet Group GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (TSE Prime: Securities Code: 3769, President & Chief Executive Officer:Issei Ainoura GMO-PG) National Tax Agency will start on Thursday, December 1, 2022 "payment by smartphone application As a payment trustee designated by the National Tax Agency Commissioner, payment processing services and production and operation of "NTA smartphone payment website".
【Background and Summary】
In recent Japan, online payment not only for online shopping and services, but also for tax payment and utility charge payment is being introduced.
In national tax as well, payment procedures are National Tax Agency to improve convenience for taxpayers and reduce costs for society as a whole due to cash management cashless payment The cashless payment ratio has increased from 18.9% (*1) in fiscal 2013 to 32.2% (* 2) in fiscal 2021 after the start of credit card payments in 2017. Furthermore, we aim to raise the cashless payment ratio to 40% (*3) by fiscal 2025, and one of the promotion measures is smartphone apps payment We will introduce a mechanism that enables payment using the service.
GMO-PG National Tax Agency national tax credit card payments that National Tax Agency began in 2017 In cooperation with a payment trustee designated by the Commissioner, we produce and operate a Credit card payment at the time of payment and a "national tax credit card payment site". In the national tax payment by smartphone application as well, National Tax Agency As a payment trustee designated by the Commissioner, the taxpayer can use the Pay payments ("PayPay", "d Payment", "au PAY", " When paying by selecting LINE Pay", "Merpay", "Amazon Pay") (*4) Provision of payment processing services and "NTA smartphone payment website We will produce and operate it.
【Online payment in the public sphere provided by GMO-PG】
GMO-PG provides payment services that enable online payment of taxes and various charges, payment in the public domain, such as taxes and electricity and water charges. Cashless payment method such as Credit card payment and QR code payment Expansion of the GMO Digital Billing Service, which includes notification functions such as SMS, email, and LINE, and payment functions such as credit cards and CVS Payment, and municipalities and providing "Mobile Gift Certificate Platform byGMO" that can digitize paper gift certificates issued by businesses, etc. We payment support the cashless Japan and the digitalization of industry.
【GMO Payment Gateway】
More than 100,000 merchants, including online businesses such as online shops, NHK, National Tax Agency, and public entity in Tokyo, etc., We provide payment-related services and finance-related services. Focusing on payment services, we utilize value-added services and finance technologies that contribute to the growth of merchants payment method We provide services that meet funding needs, and our annual Transaction value exceeds 11 trillion yen. (Consolidated figures as of the end of September 2022)
As a leading company in the payment industry financial institution, we provide various Provision of payment and finance-related solutions and platforms, infrastructure of payments and so on. We are also promoting global expansion such as the development of payment-related services overseas and strategic investment and financing of cutting-edge FinTech companies overseas. We will continue to drive new innovations and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and the progress and development of society.
