  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3769   JP3385890003

GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.

(3769)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-01 am EST
12680.00 JPY   +4.28%
Gmo Payment Gateway : In the payment by smartphone application of National Tax Agency Commissioned payment processing and payment site production and operation
Gmo Payment Gateway : Japan Online Factoring Association. Notice of appointment as a director
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
GMO Payment Gateway : In the payment by smartphone application of National Tax Agency Commissioned payment processing and payment site production and operation

12/01/2022 | 01:54am EST
December 1, 2022

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.

Develop comprehensive payment-related services and finance-related services within the GMO Internet Group GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (TSE Prime: Securities Code: 3769, President & Chief Executive Officer:Issei Ainoura GMO-PG) National Tax Agency will start on Thursday, December 1, 2022 "payment by smartphone application As a payment trustee designated by the National Tax Agency Commissioner, payment processing services and production and operation of "NTA smartphone payment website".

【Background and Summary】

In recent Japan, online payment not only for online shopping and services, but also for tax payment and utility charge payment is being introduced.
In national tax as well, payment procedures are National Tax Agency to improve convenience for taxpayers and reduce costs for society as a whole due to cash management cashless payment The cashless payment ratio has increased from 18.9% (*1) in fiscal 2013 to 32.2% (*​ ​2) in fiscal 2021 after the start of credit card payments in 2017. Furthermore, we aim to raise the cashless payment ratio to 40% (*3) by fiscal 2025, and one of the promotion measures is smartphone apps payment We will introduce a mechanism that enables payment using the service.
GMO-PG National Tax Agency national tax credit card payments that National Tax Agency began in 2017 In cooperation with a payment trustee designated by the Commissioner, we produce and operate a Credit card payment at the time of payment and a "national tax credit card payment site". In the national tax payment by smartphone application as well, National Tax Agency As a payment trustee designated by the Commissioner, the taxpayer can use the Pay payments ("PayPay", "d Payment", "au PAY", " When paying by selecting LINE Pay", "Merpay", "Amazon Pay") (*4) Provision of payment processing services and "NTA smartphone payment website We will produce and operate it.

【Online payment in the public sphere provided by GMO-PG】

GMO-PG provides payment services that enable online payment of taxes and various charges, payment in the public domain, such as taxes and electricity and water charges. Cashless payment method such as Credit card payment and QR code payment Expansion of the GMO Digital Billing Service, which includes notification functions such as SMS, email, and LINE, and payment functions such as credit cards and CVS Payment, and municipalities and providing "Mobile Gift Certificate Platform byGMO" that can digitize paper gift certificates issued by businesses, etc. We payment support the cashless Japan and the digitalization of industry.

【GMO Payment Gateway】

More than 100,000 merchants, including online businesses such as online shops, NHK, National Tax Agency, and public entity in Tokyo, etc., We provide payment-related services and finance-related services. Focusing on payment services, we utilize value-added services and finance technologies that contribute to the growth of merchants payment method We provide services that meet funding needs, and our annual Transaction value exceeds 11 trillion yen. (Consolidated figures as of the end of September 2022)
As a leading company in the payment industry financial institution, we provide various Provision of payment and finance-related solutions and platforms, infrastructure of payments and so on. We are also promoting global expansion such as the development of payment-related services overseas and strategic investment and financing of cutting-edge FinTech companies overseas. We will continue to drive new innovations and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and the progress and development of society.

[Press Inquiries]

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
Corporate Value Creation Strategy Division　Public Relations/UX Design Department

TEL+81-3-3464-0182

GMO Internet Group, Inc.
Group Communication Department Public Relations Officer Niino

TEL+81-3-5456-2695E-mailpr@gmo.jp

[Contact for inquiries regarding services]

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.
Innovation Partners Division
2nd Sales Management Department, Public Interest & Public Sales Department

TEL+81-3-3464-2323E-mailinfo@gmo-pg.com

[GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.] (URL: https://www.gmo-pg.com/)

Corporate Name GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (TSE Prime Securities Code: 3769)
Location 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya Fukurasu
Representative President & Chief Executive Officer　Issei Ainoura
Business Description ■ Comprehensive payment related services and finance related services
Capital 13,323 million yen

【GMO Internet Group Inc.】 （URL: https://www.gmo.jp/

Corporate Name GMO Internet Group, Inc. (TSE Prime Securities Code:9449)
Location Cerulean Tower 26-1, Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative Representative Director and Group Representative Masatoshi Kumagai
Business Description ■ Internet infrastructure business
■ Internet advertising / media business
■ Internet finance business
■ Cryptographic assets business
Capital 5 billion yen

Attachments

Disclaimer

GMO Payment Gateway Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50 469 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 22 584 M 162 M 162 M
Net cash 2022 97 650 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 922 B 6 618 M 6 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 714
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12 160,00 JPY
Average target price 13 128,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Issei Ainoura Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Masatoshi Kumagai Chairman
Akio Sato Independent Outside Director
Kazutaka Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Okamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.-14.70%6 618
FISERV, INC.0.55%64 468
BLOCK, INC.-58.04%37 146
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-23.23%26 994
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.35%14 028
NEXI S.P.A-40.39%11 309