GMO Payment Gateway : In the payment by smartphone application of National Tax Agency Commissioned payment processing and payment site production and operation

December 1, 2022

​

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.

【Background and Summary】

In recent Japan, online payment not only for online shopping and services, but also for tax payment and utility charge payment is being introduced.

In national tax as well, payment procedures are National Tax Agency to improve convenience for taxpayers and reduce costs for society as a whole due to cash management cashless payment The cashless payment ratio has increased from 18.9% (*1) in fiscal 2013 to 32.2% (*​ ​2) in fiscal 2021 after the start of credit card payments in 2017. Furthermore, we aim to raise the cashless payment ratio to 40% (*3) by fiscal 2025, and one of the promotion measures is smartphone apps payment We will introduce a mechanism that enables payment using the service.

GMO-PG National Tax Agency national tax credit card payments that National Tax Agency began in 2017 In cooperation with a payment trustee designated by the Commissioner, we produce and operate a Credit card payment at the time of payment and a "national tax credit card payment site". In the national tax payment by smartphone application as well, National Tax Agency As a payment trustee designated by the Commissioner, the taxpayer can use the Pay payments ("PayPay", "d Payment", "au PAY", " When paying by selecting LINE Pay", "Merpay", "Amazon Pay") (*4) Provision of payment processing services and "NTA smartphone payment website We will produce and operate it.