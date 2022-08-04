Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  GMO Pepabo, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3633   JP3836100002

GMO PEPABO, INC.

(3633)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-04 am EDT
1985.00 JPY   +1.17%
02:47aGMO PEPABO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/20Tranche Update on GMO Pepabo, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 7, 2022.
CI
06/17GMO Pepabo, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 7, 2022, has expired with 39,500 shares, representing 0.74% for ¥79.82 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GMO Pepabo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 4, 2022

Company name: GMO Pepabo, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3633

URL: https://pepabo.com/

Representative: Kentaro Sato, CEO and President

Contact: Yoshito Igashima, CFO and Board Director

Phone: +81-3-5456-3021

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

5,106

(14.2)

248

(45.9)

258

(45.1)

182

(49.5)

June 30, 2021

5,950

11.2

459

(26.4)

470

(29.3)

362

(8.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2022: ¥111 million [(75.7)%] Six months ended June 30, 2021: ¥461 million [17.7%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

34.45

-

June 30, 2021

68.50

68.03

(Note) Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are not stated because there were no dilutive shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

10,152

2,473

24.3

As of December 31, 2021

8,870

2,953

32.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥2,467 million

As of December 31, 2021: ¥2,915 million

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31,

0.00

0.00

0.00

68.00

68.00

2021

Fiscal year ending December 31,

0.00

0.00

2022

Fiscal year ending December 31,

0.00

74.00

74.00

2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the dividends forecast most recently announced: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

11,482

(3.3)

1,143

28.7

1,156

19.5

785

9.7

147.92

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast most recently announced: No

(Note) The Company has adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. (hereinafter "Revenue Recognition Standard") from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Accordingly, the forecasts are based on the application of the said standard, etc. In accordance with the previous standard, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the Company forecasts net sales of ¥13,674 million (up 15.1% year-on-year), operating profit of ¥1,135 million (up 27.7% year-on-year), ordinary profit of ¥1,148 million (up 18.6% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥779 million (up 8.9% year-on-year).

2

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) New: None
    Excluded: None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods in preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

June 30, 2022: 5,468,700 shares

December 31, 2021: 5,468,700 shares

  1. Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 191,657 shares
    December 31, 2021: 161,721 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended June 30, 2022: 5,309,093 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2021: 5,285,964 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are based on currently available information and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time and does not constitute a guarantee of the Company to achieve. Actual results may be substantially different from these forecasts presented herein due to various factors.

3

Disclaimer

GMO Pepabo Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 540 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net income 2022 699 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 10 354 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 367
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart GMO PEPABO, INC.
Duration : Period :
GMO Pepabo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMO PEPABO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 962,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Sato Representative Director & Vice President
Masatoshi Kumagai Chairman
Kentaro Kuribayashi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Shibata Chief Productivity Officer & Executive Officer
Maho Nogami Team Leader-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMO PEPABO, INC.-23.33%77
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.42%358 884
NETFLIX, INC.-62.36%98 467
PROSUS N.V.-12.27%88 848
AIRBNB, INC.-30.91%74 046
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.00%57 437