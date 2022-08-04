GMO Pepabo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
5,106
(14.2)
248
(45.9)
258
(45.1)
182
(49.5)
June 30, 2021
5,950
11.2
459
(26.4)
470
(29.3)
362
(8.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2022: ¥111 million [(75.7)%] Six months ended June 30, 2021: ¥461 million [17.7%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
34.45
-
June 30, 2021
68.50
68.03
(Note) Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are not stated because there were no dilutive shares.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
10,152
2,473
24.3
As of December 31, 2021
8,870
2,953
32.9
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥2,467 million
As of December 31, 2021: ¥2,915 million
1
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31,
0.00
0.00
0.00
68.00
68.00
2021
Fiscal year ending December 31,
0.00
0.00
2022
Fiscal year ending December 31,
0.00
74.00
74.00
2022 (Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the dividends forecast most recently announced: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
11,482
(3.3)
1,143
28.7
1,156
19.5
785
9.7
147.92
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast most recently announced: No
(Note) The Company has adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. (hereinafter "Revenue Recognition Standard") from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Accordingly, the forecasts are based on the application of the said standard, etc. In accordance with the previous standard, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the Company forecasts net sales of ¥13,674 million (up 15.1% year-on-year), operating profit of ¥1,135 million (up 27.7% year-on-year), ordinary profit of ¥1,148 million (up 18.6% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥779 million (up 8.9% year-on-year).
2
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) New: None
Excluded: None
Adoption of special accounting methods in preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
June 30, 2022: 5,468,700 shares
December 31, 2021: 5,468,700 shares
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 191,657 shares
December 31, 2021: 161,721 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended June 30, 2022: 5,309,093 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2021: 5,285,964 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are based on currently available information and certain preconditions which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time and does not constitute a guarantee of the Company to achieve. Actual results may be substantially different from these forecasts presented herein due to various factors.