GMO Pepabo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 4, 2022

Company name: GMO Pepabo, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3633

URL: https://pepabo.com/

Representative: Kentaro Sato, CEO and President

Contact: Yoshito Igashima, CFO and Board Director

Phone: +81-3-5456-3021

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2022 5,106 (14.2) 248 (45.9) 258 (45.1) 182 (49.5) June 30, 2021 5,950 11.2 459 (26.4) 470 (29.3) 362 (8.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2022: ¥111 million [(75.7)%] Six months ended June 30, 2021: ¥461 million [17.7%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 34.45 - June 30, 2021 68.50 68.03

(Note) Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are not stated because there were no dilutive shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2022 10,152 2,473 24.3 As of December 31, 2021 8,870 2,953 32.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥2,467 million

As of December 31, 2021: ¥2,915 million

1