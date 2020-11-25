Log in
GMO Research, Inc.

GMO RESEARCH, INC.

(3695)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/25
1807 JPY   0.00%
01:20pGMO RESEARCH : Suriname says creditors extend bond payment deadline to Thursday
11/19GMO RESEARCH : Suriname creditors ask for more time to reply to deferral -statement
GMO Research : Suriname says creditors extend bond payment deadline to Thursday

11/25/2020 | 01:20pm EST
PARAMARIBO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Suriname has reached a last-minute agreement with creditors to extend the deadline for payments on two global bonds until Thursday, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

The South American nation this month asked creditors to defer payments on bonds maturing in 2023 and 2026, which have a total outstanding principal of $675 million.

"It has been extended for one day, so until tomorrow," said Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing, speaking on the sidelines of the country's independence day celebration. "And I expect that to be OK."

He declined to elaborate on talks with creditors.

Financial markets in the United States are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A committee of Suriname's creditors, which includes Franklin Templeton, Eaton Vance Corp, GMO Research Inc and Greylock Capital, said this month it would be willing to discuss a payment deferral as long as Suriname allowed enough time to engage in talks.

Achaibersing said Suriname was in advanced talks with the International Monetary Fund, without providing details.

The IMF said last week Suriname had asked for "financial assistance" and that it was holding "constructive and close dialogue" with Suriname officials. (Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Tom Brown)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EATON VANCE CORP. -0.17% 68.59 Delayed Quote.43.65%
GMO RESEARCH, INC. 0.00% 1807 End-of-day quote.-2.17%
Financials
Sales 2019 3 290 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net income 2019 137 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net cash 2019 704 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
Yield 2019 2,28%
Capitalization 2 947 M 28,2 M 28,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart GMO RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
GMO Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMO RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shinichi Hosokawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Masatoshi Kumagai Chairman
Tetsuya Hongo Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tetsuya Takano CFO, Director & GM-Business Administration
Kenichiro Ando Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GMO RESEARCH, INC.-2.17%28
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.48.40%20 257
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-24.59%13 853
WPP PLC-29.19%12 264
AUTOHOME INC.25.92%11 997
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.48%11 478
