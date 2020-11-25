GMO Research : Suriname says creditors extend bond payment deadline to Thursday

PARAMARIBO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Suriname has reached a
last-minute agreement with creditors to extend the deadline for
payments on two global bonds until Thursday, the country's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The South American nation this month asked creditors to
defer payments on bonds maturing in 2023 and 2026, which have a
total outstanding principal of $675 million.
"It has been extended for one day, so until tomorrow," said
Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing, speaking on the sidelines
of the country's independence day celebration. "And I expect
that to be OK."
He declined to elaborate on talks with creditors.
Financial markets in the United States are closed on
Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
A committee of Suriname's creditors, which includes Franklin
Templeton, Eaton Vance Corp, GMO Research Inc
and Greylock Capital, said this month it would be
willing to discuss a payment deferral as long as Suriname
allowed enough time to engage in talks.
Achaibersing said Suriname was in advanced talks with the
International Monetary Fund, without providing details.
The IMF said last week Suriname had asked for "financial
assistance" and that it was holding "constructive and close
dialogue" with Suriname officials.
(Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing
by Tom Brown)