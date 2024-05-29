GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited
(formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Ltd.)
INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q4FY24
DISCLAIMER
All statements, graphics, data, tables, charts, logos, names, figures and all other information ("Contents") contained in this document ("Material") is prepared by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited ("Company", formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Ltd.) solely for the purpose of this Material and not otherwise. This Material is prepared as on the date mentioned herein which is solely intended for reporting the developments of the Company to the investors of equity shares in the Company as on such date, the Contents of which are subject to change without any prior notice. The Material is based upon information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete.
Neither the Company, its subsidiaries and associate companies ("GMR Group"), nor any director, member, manager, officer, advisor, auditor and other persons ("Representatives") of the Company or the GMR Group provide any representation or warranties as to the correctness, accuracy or completeness of the Contents and this Material. It is not the intention of the Company to provide a complete or comprehensive analysis or prospects of the financial or other information within the Contents and no reliance should be placed on the fairness on the same as this Material has not been independently verified by any person.
NONE OF THE COMPANY, THE GMR GROUP AND THE REPRESENTATIVES OF THE COMPANY AND THE GMR GROUP ACCEPT ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FROM ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE HOWSOEVER ARISING FROM ANY CONTENTS OR OTHERWISE ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATERIAL.
This Material is published and available on the Company's website https://www.gmrinfra.com/which is subject to the laws of India, and is solely for information purposes only and should not be reproduced, retransmitted, republished, quoted or distributed to any other person whether in whole or in part or for any other purpose or otherwise.
Any reproduction, retransmission, republishing or distribution of this Material or the Contents thereof in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Material should observe such laws and restrictions if any.
This Material and any discussions which follows may contain 'forward looking statements' relating to the Company and the GMR Group and may include statements relating to future results of operation, financial condition, business prospects, plans and objectives, are based on the current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections of the directors and management of the Company about the business, industry and markets in which the Company and the GMR Group operates and such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's or the GMR Group's control and difficult to predict, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Such statements are not, and should not be construed, as a representation as to future performance or achievements of the Company or the GMR Group. In particular, such statements should not be regarded as a projection of future performance of the Company or the GMR Group. It should be noted that the actual performance or achievements of the Company and the GMR Group may vary significantly from such statements. All forward-looking statements are not predictions and may be subject to change without notice.
This Material is not and does not constitute any offer or invitation or recommendation or advise to purchase, acquire or subscribe to shares and other securities of the Company or the GMR Group and not part of this Material shall neither form the basis of or part of any contract, commitment or investment decision nor shall be relied upon as a basis for entering into any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto. Prospective investors in the Company or the GMR Group should make its own investment decisions and seek professional advice including from legal, tax or investment advisors before making an investment decision in shares or other securities of the Company or the GMR Group. Remember, investments are subject to risks including the risk of loss of the initial principal amount invested; past performance is not indicative of future results.
REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN THE UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, INDIA, OR OTHER JURISDICTIONS, INCLUDING THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION AND THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA ("SEBI"), HAVE NEITHER APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THIS MATERIAL OR DETERMINED IF THIS MATERIAL IS TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY MAY CONSTITUTE A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
1
CORPORATE
OVERVIEW
Leading global airports platform with end-to-end capabilities
across the airport value chain
One of the largest airports platform…
2nd Largest1
#96
No. of airport
globally
assets under
Largest in India
operations or
Private airport
various stages of
operator
development
~190 m
Operational
1212 m
capacity: ~142 m6
Passengers
Under
handled across all
development: ~46
gateway airports
m
"Best Airport" in
CY23
In Asia Pacific catering to 40mn+ pax (DIAL) Catering to 15mn - 25mn pax (GHIAL)
~2,520 acres4,6 Of land with strong real estate ("RE") development potential
27%5
share of passenger traffic in India in FY24
Long remaining concession
period with rated capacity of 394m pax positions to capitalize on robust traffic growth outlook
Integrated plus end-to-end capabilities across the entire airport value chain
- GMR Airports is the 2nd largest private airport operator in the world based on 2023 passengers; 2) Apr'23-Mar'24 data including DIAL, GHIAL, Goa, Medan, Cebu 3) ACI: Airport Council International; 4) Includes DIAL (230 acres), GHIAL (1,500 acres), Goa (232 acres), Bhogapuram (294 acres), Nagpur (247 acres), Cebu (11 acres),Greece (~10 acres); 5) Only includes operational Indian airports in GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) portfolio in FY24 - DIAL, GHIAL and Mopa (Goa); 6) Includes Cebu - Divestment underway but will operate as the Technical Services Provider until Dec'26
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
3
Corporate Structure - Pre and Post merger
Pre-Merger
GMR Promoters
Public
58.9%
41.1%
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL)
Groupe ADP
51%
49%
GMR Airports Ltd (GAL)
India
Outside India
100%
64%
21.6%
Delhi Airport
Bhogapuram Airport3
Crete Airport, Greece
74%
49%
Hyderabad Airport
Nagpur Airport2
Medan Airport, Indonesia
(Signing of Concession Awaited)
33.3%
100%
100%
Goa Airport3
Cebu Airport, Philippines
Operational
% of paid-up share capital
Immediately Post-Merger
Groupe ADP
GMR Promoters
Public
32.3%
33.7%
34.0%
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL)
India
Outside India
100%
64%
21.6%
Delhi Airport
Bhogapuram Airport3
Crete Airport, Greece
74%
49%
Hyderabad Airport
Nagpur Airport2
Medan Airport, Indonesia
(Signing of Concession Awaited)
33.3%1
100%
100%
Goa Airport3
Cebu Airport, Philippines
Under Development
- GMR Promoters to remain as the single largest shareholders, immediately upon completion of the merger and will continue to retain management control over GIL
- Minority shareholders of GIL to move closer to the Airport Assets & Cash Flows
Merger expected to be completed by Q1FY25
1. Business has been divested with 6.67% already been transferred and the remaining 33.33% to be transferred by Oct'24. GMR will continue to operate as the Technical Services Provider until Dec'26; 2. Supreme Court has upholded Bombay High Court's judgement granting of concession rights of Nagpur Airport to GMR; 3. To change basis equity conversion of NIIF's current investment which is in the form of CCDs and can be converted into equity of up to 49% stake
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
4
Portfolio of World Class Assets
Faster ramp-up expected given old airports with existing traffic to be closed post COD of new airports
DIAL
GHIAL
MOPA
Medan
Mactan Cebu
Bidar
Nagpur
Bhogapuram
Crete
Airport / % GAL stake
(64%)
(74%)8
(100%)6
(49%)
(33.3%)5
(n/a%)1
(100%)2
(100%)6
(21.6%)
Base city
Delhi
Hyderabad
Goa
Medan
Cebu
Bidar
Nagpur
Visakhapatnam
Kastelli
FY2024 Pax (mn)
73.7
25.0
4.4
7.3(3)
10.45.1
n/a
2.8
n/a
n/a
10 Years7 Pax CAGR
7.2%
11.2%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
8.3%
n/a
n/a
10 Years7 Cargo CAGR
5.2%
5.6%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
3.8%
n/a
n/a
Concession awarded
2006
2008
2016
2021
2014
2020
Awaited
2020
2017
year / COD
Remaining life
42y
44y
54y
23y
n/a
9y
n/a
40y
30y
(assuming renewal of
from COD
concession)
119
80
33
n/a
28
n/a
n/a
40
15
Max capacity (mpax)
230 acres
1,500 acres
232 acres
n/a
11 acres
n/a
n/a
294 acres
10 acres
Land available
19% gross revenue
FY35 domestic4 -
Upfront
INR303 / pax;
36.99%;
share + 2.5% of
% revenue sharing /
fees of
FY35 international4
-
45.99%
4.0%
2 year
aero revenue +
Cost plus
14.49%
n/a
concession fee
US$320m +
INR606 / pax;
moratorium US$207m over 8
VAT
10 year
years
Note
moratorium
1. Contracted by GHIAL
2. Supreme Court upholds Bombay High Court's judgement granting of concession rights of Nagpur Airport to GMR
3. Traffic for FY24
4. Moratorium till FY35, FY35 base figures provided and inflation adjusted fee from FY36
Operational
Under development
Brownfield projects
5. Business has been divested with 6.67% already been transferred and the remaining 33.33% to be transferred by Oct'24. GMR will continue to operate
as the Technical Services Provider until Dec'26; 5.1 Traffic data from Apr'22 to Mar'23
6. To change basis equity conversion of NIIF's current investment which is in the form of CCDs and can be converted into equity of up to 49% stake
7. FY14-FY24 CAGR
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
5
8. Post acquisition of 11% stake from MAHB Group (per 25 Oct'23 press release)
Poised for Breakout Growth
1
2
3
4
Present across most lucrative Asian markets - Long term airport concessions to capitalize on the growth in Indian aviation market which is expected to grow avg of 7% p.a. till 20401
Mature tariff regime for Aero Revenue driving
'Sustainable Cash Flow Profile'.
Tariff determination at DIAL post expansion capex to have significant impact on Aero Revenue
"GAL Platform" being developed to foray into Airport adjacency businesses to capture Non-Aeroupside driven by strong India consumption story
Substantial embedded growth in valuable real estate parcels of over 2,000 acres
5
6
7
8
Organic growth visibility given expansion at Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa almost completed -
EBITDA to improve
Multiple growth and profitability levers - Exploit
Hub opportunities for GMR Airports
Expand geographical presence by winning new airports
Proven track record of strategic partnerships with marquee names like Groupe ADP, Fraport , NIIF, etc.
ESG focus remains at the core of the business framework
Note: 1. Boeing projections, 2 CAPA
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
6
FINANCIAL
HIGHLIGHTS
GIL Q4FY24 Consolidated Results at a Glance
Pax Traffic1
31.4mn
- 11% YoY
- 2% QoQ
Gross Income
INR 25.7bn
- 29% YoY
- 9% QoQ
ATMs ('000)1
199.2
- 6% YoY
- 1% QoQ
EBITDA
INR 9.4bn
- 160% YoY
- 19% QoQ
Aero YPP2
INR 242
- 21% YoY
- 4% QoQ
Net Debt4
INR 271bn
- 19% YoY
- 7% QoQ
Non-Aero IPP3
INR 360
- 4% YoY
- 1% QoQ
Capex
Progress5
Delhi - 99.6%
Hyd - 99.7%
Crete - 32.7%
GVIAL6 - 18.7%
1Includes Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Medan and Cebu. For comparison purpose considered Medan's operation for full quarter. ATMs are passenger ATMs 2Aero Yield Per Pax = Aero Revenue of Delhi and Hyderabad ÷ Pax of Delhi and Hyderabad
3Non-Aero Income Per Pax = Non-aero Revenue of Delhi and Hyderabad ÷ Pax of Delhi and Hyderabad; 4&5 As of 31 Mar'24; 6 GMR Vishakapatnam Airport
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
8
GIL FY24 Consolidated Results at a Glance
Pax Traffic1
120.8mn
- 20% YoY
Gross Income
INR 92.1bn
- 27% YoY
ATMs ('000)1
781.5
- 12% YoY
EBITDA
INR 34.2bn
- 49% YoY
Aero YPP2
INR 235
- 21% YoY
Net Debt4
INR 271bn
- 19% YoY
Non-Aero IPP3
INR 356
- 4% YoY
Capex
Progress5
Delhi - 99.6%
Hyd - 99.7%
Crete - 32.7%
GVIAL6 - 18.7%
1Includes Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Medan and Cebu. For comparison purpose considered Medan's operation for full quarter. ATMs are passenger ATMs 2Aero Yield Per Pax = Aero Revenue of Delhi and Hyderabad ÷ Pax of Delhi and Hyderabad
3Non-Aero Income Per Pax = Non-aero Revenue of Delhi and Hyderabad ÷ Pax of Delhi and Hyderabad; 4&5 As of 31 Dec'23; ; 6 GMR Vishakapatnam Airport
Humility | Entrepreneurship | Teamwork & Respect for Individual | Deliver the Promise | Learning & Inner Excellence | Social Responsibility | Financial Prudence - Frugality
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 16:13:26 UTC.