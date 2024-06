NEW DELHI, June 7 (Reuters) - India's airport industry is likely to report a 35% rise in pre-tax profit for fiscal year 2025, aviation consultancy CAPA India estimated on Friday.

Airports' pre-tax profit will rise to 103.7 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) from 76.8 billion rupees a year ago, CAPA India Vice President Paramprit Singh Bakshi said at the CAPA India aviation summit. ($1 = 83.4575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in New Delhi)