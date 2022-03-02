GMR Infrastructure : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
HYDERABAD JABILLI PROPERTIES PRIVATE LIMITED
CIN: U45200KA2008PTC045461 Regd. off:
Ground Floor, 25/1, Skip House Museum Road Bangalore-560 025 T+9180 40432000 F+918040432147
February 25, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street
Plot no. C/1, G Block
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sir,
Sub: Submission of the disclosure under regulation 10(6) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011
In continuation to our disclosure dated February 11, 2022 for regulation 10(5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, we wish to submit the disclosure as required by Regulation 10(6) read with Regulation 10(1)(a)(iii) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. We enclose herewith the requisite disclosure in the prescribed format.
Request you to acknowledge the same and take on records.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Hyderabad Jabilli Properties Private Limited
Ravi Majeti
Director
DIN: 07106220
Format for Disclosures under Regulation 10(6) -Report to Stock Exchanges in respect of any acquisition made in reliance upon exemption provided for in Regulation 10 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
1
Name of the Target
GMR Infrastructure Limited
Company (TC)
2
Name of the acquirer(s)
Hyderabad Jabilli Properties Private Limited. It
may be noted that no direct transfer of shares
of TC is taking place
3
Name of the stock exchange
1. Bombay Stock Exchange
where shares of the TC are
2. National Stock Exchange
listed
Details of the transaction No Direct transfer of shares of TC is taking
including rationale, if any,
place. Transfer of 99.99% stake of GMR
for the transfer/ acquisition
Business and Consultancy LLP which holds
of shares.
76,51,35,166 (12.68%) shares of the TC is
being contemplated from one Wholly Owned
Subsidiary Company to another Wholly Owned
Subsidiary Company of the ultimate holding
company.
Relevant regulation under Regulation 5 read with regulation 10(1)(a)(iii) which the acquirer is
exempted from making open offer.
6 Whether disclosure of proposed acquisition was required to be made under regulation 10 (5) and if so,
whether disclosure was made and whether it was made within the timeline Yes
specified under the regulations.
GMR Infrastructure Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.