    GMRINFRA   INE776C01039

GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(GMRINFRA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -  03/22 04:49:30 am
38.15 INR   +0.66%
GMR INFRASTRUCTURE : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
GMR INFRASTRUCTURE : Investor Presentation
PU
TRANSCRIPT : GMR Infrastructure Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
GMR Infrastructure : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
HYDERABAD JABILLI PROPERTIES PRIVATE LIMITED

CIN: U45200KA2008PTC045461 Regd. off:

Ground Floor, 25/1, Skip House Museum Road Bangalore-560 025 T+9180 40432000 F+918040432147

February 25, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Submission of the disclosure under regulation 10(6) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

In continuation to our disclosure dated February 11, 2022 for regulation 10(5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, we wish to submit the disclosure as required by Regulation 10(6) read with Regulation 10(1)(a)(iii) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. We enclose herewith the requisite disclosure in the prescribed format.

Request you to acknowledge the same and take on records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Hyderabad Jabilli Properties Private Limited

Ravi Majeti

Director

DIN: 07106220

Format for Disclosures under Regulation 10(6) -Report to Stock Exchanges in respect of any acquisition made in reliance upon exemption provided for in Regulation 10 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

1

Name of the Target

GMR Infrastructure Limited

Company (TC)

2

Name of the acquirer(s)

Hyderabad Jabilli Properties Private Limited. It

may be noted that no direct transfer of shares

of TC is taking place

3

Name of the stock exchange

1. Bombay Stock Exchange

where shares of the TC are

2. National Stock Exchange

listed

  • Details of the transaction No Direct transfer of shares of TC is taking

including rationale, if any,

place. Transfer of 99.99% stake of GMR

for the transfer/ acquisition

Business and Consultancy LLP which holds

of shares.

76,51,35,166 (12.68%) shares of the TC is

being contemplated from one Wholly Owned

Subsidiary Company to another Wholly Owned

Subsidiary Company of the ultimate holding

company.

  • Relevant regulation under Regulation 5 read with regulation 10(1)(a)(iii) which the acquirer is
    exempted from making open offer.

6 Whether disclosure of proposed acquisition was required to be made under regulation 10 (5) and if so,

  • whether disclosure was made and whether it was made within the timeline Yes
    specified under the regulations.

- date of filing with the stock

February 11, 2022

exchange.

7

Details of acquisition

Disclosures required to be

Whether

the

made under regulation 10(5)

disclosures

under

regulation

10(5)

are

actually made

a

Name of the transferor

No Direct transfer of shares of

/ seller

TC is taking place.

b

Date of acquisition

February 22, 2022

c

Number

of

shares/

No Direct transfer of shares of

voting rights in

respect

TC is taking place. Transfer of

Yes,

please

of the acquisitions from

99.99% stake of GMR Business

each person mentioned

and

Consultancy

LLP

which

refer

our

in 7(a) above

holds

76,51,35,166 shares of

disclosure

the TC is being contemplated

dated February

from

one

Wholly

Owned

11, 2022

Subsidiary

Company

to

another

Wholly

Owned

Subsidiary

Company

of the

ultimate holding company.

d

Total shares proposed to

No Direct transfer of shares of

be acquired /

actually

TC is taking place. Transfer of

acquired as a % of

99.99% stake of GMR Business

diluted share capital

of

and

Consultancy

LLP

which

TC

holds

12.68% shares of the

TC is being contemplated from

one Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Company

to another Wholly

Owned Subsidiary Company of

the ultimate holding company.

e

Price

at

which

shares

Not

applicable,

No

Direct

are

proposed

to

be

transfer of shares of TC is

acquired

/

actually

taking place.

acquired

8 Shareholding details

Pre-Transaction

Post-

Transaction

No. of

% w.r.t total

No. of

%

shares

share capital of

shares

w.r.t

held

TC

held

total

share

capital

of TC

a

Each Acquirer /

There is no change in shareholding of TC, as no

Transferee

direct transfer of shares of TC is taking place.

b

Each Seller / Transferor

For Hyderabad Jabilli Properties Private Limited

Ravi Majeti

Director

DIN: 07106220

Disclaimer

GMR Infrastructure Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
