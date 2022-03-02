GMR Infrastructure : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

HYDERABAD JABILLI PROPERTIES PRIVATE LIMITED

CIN: U45200KA2008PTC045461 Regd. off:

Ground Floor, 25/1, Skip House Museum Road Bangalore-560 025 T+9180 40432000 F+918040432147

February 25, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street Plot no. C/1, G Block Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sir,

Sub: Submission of the disclosure under regulation 10(6) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

In continuation to our disclosure dated February 11, 2022 for regulation 10(5) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, we wish to submit the disclosure as required by Regulation 10(6) read with Regulation 10(1)(a)(iii) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. We enclose herewith the requisite disclosure in the prescribed format.

Request you to acknowledge the same and take on records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Hyderabad Jabilli Properties Private Limited

Ravi Majeti

Director

DIN: 07106220