GMR Infrastructure : Financial Performance – Q2 FY 2022

Table of Contents
Particulars
Pg. No.
Group Overview and Way Forward
3
- 5
Business Highlight
6 - 12
GIL Financial Performance
13
- 16
Airport Business
17
- 25
Energy Business
26
- 29
Transportation and Urban Infrastructure Business
30
- 33
ESG Practices
34
- 35
Annexures
37
- 47
Group Overview and Way Forward
What kept us busy during Q2FY22
Expediting activities for completing the Demerger
Received approvals from financial creditors and shareholders
Final order from NCLT expected soon;
Demerger expected to complete by Q4FY22
Expansion & construction at Airports in full-swing
Significant progress at DIAL (50% completed) and GHIAL (67% completed)
Pick-upof construction activities at Goa (44% completed)
Execution of Industrial partnership with Groupe ADP
Liquidity raising and cost saving initiatives
Completed divestiture of Kakinada land parcel; received 1st tranche considerations - INR 17 bn out of INR 27 bn
Re-openedT1 and T2 terminals at DIAL inline with rising demand
Received significant amount towards Bharti Phase-3 land development (5 msf)
4. Improving performance of Power Business
Entered into PPA with Gujarat Discom for 150 MW in Warora
Pursued resolution of receivables at Warora and Kamalanga - received favourable order from APTEL w.r.t Bihar Discom
