GMR Infrastructure Limited    GMRINFRA   INE776C01039

GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(GMRINFRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philippines' San Miguel, local firm submit offers to operate main airport

12/17/2020 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and another domestic firm have submitted offers to operate the country's ageing main airport after the government turned down another joint venture's 109 billion pesos ($2.27 billion) proposal.

Modernising the congested Manila airport and ending chronic flight delays were among the largest projects under President Rodrigo Duterte's $180 billion infrastructure overhaul, his signature economic policy.

San Miguel and Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc (PAGSS) are in line for the project after separately submitting unsolicited bids, Ed Monreal, general manager of the Manila airport agency, said in a senate hearing.

San Miguel President Ramon Ang confirmed the bid in a text message on Thursday, saying the conglomerate was looking at a 10-year airport operation contract for Manila's airport, which is in the south of the city.

PAGSS was not immediately available for comment.

San Miguel is already involved in another airport aimed at serving the city, a $14 billion project to its north. Construction is due to start in the first quarter of next year.

The Manila airport, which has two intersecting runways, handled 45 million passengers in 2018, way above the designed annual capacity of 31 million.

The government on Tuesday revoked the first bidder status of a joint venture between Megawide Construction Corp and India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd, which had hoped to re-develop the airport, over what Monreal described as a lack of financial muscle for the airport's rehabilitation and upgrade.

The partners denied that in the senate hearing.

Megawide and GMR stepped in after a consortium of six of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates dropped out of the project in July as the impact of the coronavirus hit the viability of the main gateway.

Delays in the airport's upgrade dealt a blow to Duterte's promise of delivering urgently needed infrastructure before stepping down in 2022.

Operations at Manila's airport have been slowly ramping up after the government in March imposed travel curbs as part of lockdown measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Robert Birsel)



Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL INC. -1.18% 50.35 End-of-day quote.32.50%
GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED -1.79% 27.5 Delayed Quote.33.33%
MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION -4.29% 8.7 End-of-day quote.-46.89%
PETRON CORPORATION -0.74% 4 End-of-day quote.3.63%
PETRON MALAYSIA REFINING & MARKETING -4.53% 5.48 End-of-day quote.9.16%
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION -0.51% 137 End-of-day quote.-16.46%
SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC. 0.21% 70.65 End-of-day quote.-16.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 48 005 M 653 M 653 M
Net income 2021 -18 479 M -251 M -251 M
Net Debt 2021 209 B 2 843 M 2 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 169 B 2 295 M 2 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GMR Infrastructure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,00 INR
Last Close Price 28,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 7,14%
Spread / Average Target -7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kiran Kumar Grandhi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao Non-Executive Chairman
Saurabh Chawla CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Strategy
Srinivas Bommidala Co-Group Director
V. Nageswara Rao Boda Co-Group Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED33.33%2 295
VINCI SA-14.28%58 089
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%32 761
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.41%24 170
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.05%20 834
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.43%18 632
