GMR Power And Urban Infra Limited announced that Board of Directors of the Company by way of Circular Resolution passed on August 4, 2023 appointed Mr. Shantanu Ghosh, Dr. Fareed Ahmed and Mrs. Suman Naresh Sabnani as Additional Directors in the category of independent directors, with effect from August 4, 2023. Appointed with effect from August 04, 2023, to hold office for a term of three (3) years or upto the conclusion of the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company, whichever is earlier, subject to the approval of shareholders. Mr. Shantanu Ghosh, holds Masters Degree in Economics from Delhi University.

He has also completed Post Graduate Diploma in International Trade Management from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. During his career spanning over 40 years, he has held various prestigious positions in various Indian and Overseas Banks. He held the position of country head of Retail Banking of ING Vysya Bank.

He was member of the startup team at C level in Bank Sohar and Bank Nizwa in Sultanate of Oman for over 11 years. He has rich experience in financial leadership roles, Business Strategy, Consulting, General Management, HRD, Information Technology and investment banking. Currently he advises on Digital Transformation.

Dr. Fareed Ahmed holds Masters degree in Agricultural Economics, from Andhra University. He has also completed Ph.D in Management. Dr. Fareed has experience of working in banking sector, at both operational and administrative levels.

He started his career as an Agricultural Field Officer in May 1983 and reached to the level of Branch Head, Zonal Head, and General Manager with Corporation Bank with which his association was for 34 years. He had also served with Punjab & Sind Bank as Executive Director for over 3.5 years. He has been a regular contributor as an author for International Journals of Research in Management Economics and Commerce.

Dr. Fareed has also been associated with various Banks' Staff Training colleges and other Management Institutes as a panelist/speaker and has conducted a number of sessions on Banking, Leadership and Team Performance. Mrs. Suman Naresh Sabnani is a Graduate in commerce from Mumbai University and holds Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management, XLRI, Jamshedpur. Mrs. Sabnani is having managerial experience of over 30 years and has held various senior positions with HSBC Bank, India and her last stint with the Bank was a Global role reporting to HSBC, UK.

During her stint, she dealt the Regional Third Party Risk Officers across Asia Pacific, UK, Europe, North America, to ensure all that Third Party Risks raised in their Areas are completely and accurately addressed.