GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the sectors of energy, urban infrastructure and transportation. The Company's segments include Power, Roads, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Others. The Power segment includes generation of power, transmission of power, mining and exploration and provision of related services. The Roads segment is engaged in the development and operation of roadways. The EPC segment includes handling of engineering, procurement and construction solutions in the infrastructure sector. The Others segment includes urban infrastructure and other residual activities. Its energy sector has an installed capacity of over 3000 megawatts and has a balanced fuel mix of coal, gas, low Sulphur heavy stock, as well as renewable sources of wind and solar energy. Its transportation business focuses on surface transport projects, including roads, railways, airstrips/ runways in both DBFOT and EPC segments.

Sector Electric Utilities