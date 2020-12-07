Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GMS Inc.    GMS

GMS INC.

(GMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GMS : December Investor Overview

12/07/2020 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Overview

December 2020

Safe Harbor and Basis of Presentation

Forward-LookingStatement Safe Harbor - This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the markets in which GMS operates and the economy generally, actions taken to optimize our operations and align our business consistent with demand, our ability to continue successfully navigating the evolving operating environment, strategic initiatives and growth potential across the Company's business, our efforts in response to COVID-19, future financial performance, the ability of the Company to grow stronger, and the ability to deliver growth, value creation and long-term success contained in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. The Company has based forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, including current public health issues that may affect the Company's business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to,

those described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The

Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAPand Adjusted Financial Information - To supplement GAAP financial information, we use adjusted measures of operating results which are non- GAAP measures. This non-GAAP adjusted financial information is provided as additional information for investors. These adjusted results exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and we believe their exclusion can enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our operating performance by excluding non-recurring, infrequent or other non-cash charges that are not believed to be material to the ongoing performance of our business. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of net income, diluted earnings per share or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please see the Appendix to this presentation for a further discussion on these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2

GMS at a Glance

  • Leading North American specialty distributor of interior construction products:
    • Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Other Products
  • ~ 260 branches across US & Canada
  • One-stop-shopfor the interior contractor with broad product offering
  • Critical link between suppliers and a highly fragmented customer base
  • North American scale combined with local expertise
  • Diversified and balanced end-market exposure
  • ~ 5,800 employees embracing strong entrepreneurial culture
  • Multiple levers to drive growth
  • NYSE: GMS (IPO in 2016)

Market Cap: ~$1.2 billion

$ millions

$2,319

Enterprise Value: ~$2.1 billion

$1,858

8.1%

7.4%

  • Founded in 1971
  • Headquartered in Atlanta, GA

$3,116

$2,511 9.5%

7.9%

$3,241

9.2%

FY-16

FY-17

FY-18

FY-19

FY-20

Net Sales

Adj. EBTIDA Margin*

* Adj. EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Adj. EBITDA to Net Income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP

3

measure, see Appendix.

A One-Stop-Shop for the Interior Contractor

GMS provides a complementary and complete product offering with value-added service delivery to the interior contractor who installs wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and ancillary products needed to complete the job.

Net Sales Breakdown (FY2020)

Wallboard

41%

Other 29%

Steel Framing

15%

Ceilings 15%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GMS Inc. published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 15:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GMS INC.
10:23aGMS : December Investor Overview
PU
12/03GMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
12/03GMS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
12/03GMS : Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Supplement
PU
12/03GMS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/03GMS : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
11/30GMS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
11/19GMS : Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Confere..
BU
11/11GMS : to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
11/10GMS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 116 M - -
Net income 2021 80,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 170 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 611
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart GMS INC.
Duration : Period :
GMS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,00 $
Last Close Price 27,41 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jack Gavin Non-Executive Chairman
Darryl Little VP-Operations & Procurement
Scott M. Deakin VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Eric N. Sundby Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GMS INC.0.04%1 170
FERGUSON PLC24.67%25 759
REECE LIMITED24.87%6 872
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.18.86%2 622
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.-0.52%832
SIG PLC-72.34%542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ