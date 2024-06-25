the near term, followed by a more robust recovery thereafter, with what we expect will be an eventual downward shift in interest rates.

For multifamily, the demand environment was exceptionally strong for fiscal 2024, as compared to the prior year. However, given the significant decline in starts last year, this end market has likely peaked and we believe it will plateau as we serve the remaining backlog over the next quarter or so before we see a notable decline in activity levels during the back half of our fiscal year. At approximately 15% of our sales, we expect that the pace of declines will be manageable, particularly given the expectation for offsetting demand improvement in single family construction.

Finally, commercial construction activity remains solid during fiscal 2024, with a number of mega projects underway as well as still attractive demand in certain subsectors, primarily data centers, reshoring related and stimulus driven projects, education and healthcare. However, we've put in place spending flattening and new commercial starts declining, financing availability and cost, coupled with labor constraints and other inflationary pressures, appear to be headwinds, broadly.

In this environment, we would expect a mixed demand profile by sector, as some commercial applications will likely be pressured while others still have favorable support. As an indication of this varied environment, steel framing demand softened late in the fourth quarter, more than we had previously anticipated, both in terms of volume and price. However, more recently, most of this leading steel framing manufacturers have announced price increases, positive indicators for at least a flattening of recent deflationary pressures in the coming quarters.

This dynamic backdrop of end markets brings to life the benefits of our balanced customer base, with a revenue mix that is today roughly 50/50 commercial and residential. While still constrained in the near term, we believe that improvements in single family construction will help to offset the challenges facing the multifamily and commercial end markets, and all of these markets will ultimately benefit from relief in financing rates and availability when that occurs.

I would like to thank the entire GMS team for their continued commitment to delivering outstanding service and adding value for our customers. Through their efforts, we continue to flex our operations to successfully navigate the changing tides of customer demand.

Turning now to Slide 4. I'm very pleased to highlight that GMS continues to improve as we grow, and fiscal 2024 was another year of progress as our team executed with focus against our strategic pillars. We successfully expanded our share of U.S. wallboard sales by close to 80 basis points during the year when comparing our shipments to those reported by the gypsum manufacturers for the 12 month ended March 31, 2024, the closest proxy we have to our fiscal year. Likewise in steel, for that same time period, we gained approximately 130 basis points of share, as reported by the Steel framing Industry Association, and based upon available public disclosures from ceilings manufacturers, our share grew in this product space again in fiscal 2024, in total, and particularly in the higher end architectural specialties products.

Our service model, commitment to job site safety, and our expertise in every end market we serve, as well as our intentional effort to deepen our customer relationships and use technology to be faster and easier to work with, all contributed to our success this year. Our complementary products grew this past year by 7.4%, and in our key areas of focus, eaves and stucco, tools and fasteners, and insulation, we grew 11.5%. These outstanding results are due in many respects to those same things driving our core share, but are also due to our expanded sales organization, center-led purchasing programs, and the synergistic leveraging of acquired company expertise across the legacy business; while the newly acquired businesses benefit from GMS' systems and scale.

We remain committed to both organic and acquisitive growth in the strategically critical complementary product space. M&A has been and continues to be a key strategic driver of our growth. This past year was no exception, as we acquired Home Lumber and Building Supplies, which expanded our presence and complementary product offerings in Western Canada. AMW Construction Supply, which expanded

