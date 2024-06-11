Code of
Business Conduct
& Ethics
June 2024
GMS
Code of Business Conduct & Ethics
Table of Contents
- Purpose
- Core Values
- Complying with the Code & the Law
6-8 Passionately Pursing a Safe Work Environment
- Promoting Safety
- Preventing Violence in the Workplace
- Prohibiting Alcohol & Drug Abuse
9-13 Every Person is Important
- Respect in the Workplace
- Equal Opportunity
- Preventing Harassment
- Prohibiting Retaliation
- Child Labor & Forced Labor
14-24 Relentless Focus on Operational Excellence
-
Protecting our Assets
15-17 Conflicts of Interest
- Environmental Responsibility 19-20 Fair Competition
- Corruption & Bribery
- Financial Integrity & Reporting
- Gifts & Entertainment
-
Insider Trading
26-29 Technology & Information Usage
- Confidentiality, Privacy & Information Protection
- Engaging in Social Media
- Records Retention
- Use of Company Supplied Technology
- Reporting Concerns & Asking Questions
- Waivers
- No interference with Other Rights
24-hour Ethics Hotline telephone number: 877-792-6316; website address: https://gms.tnwreports.com/
Purpose
At GMS, we believe you can never go wrong doing the right thing
and this is why we have established this Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (this "Code").
This Code applies to all officers, team members, suppliers, and members of the Board of Directors (referred to herein as "associates") of Gypsum Management & Supply, Inc., our affiliates, and our subsidiaries ("GMS" or the "Company"). This Code is designed to provide a broad overview of our values and policies designed to promote honest and ethical conduct. This Code also provides scenarios that illustrate how to conduct Company business in a manner consistent with our core values. We understand that this Code cannot cover every potential scenario you may encounter, so it is important for you to remember in most situations using your own good judgment will lead you to "do the right thing" when presented with a potential ethical issue.
Core Values
At GMS:
Our people have the independence and authority to make a difference.
We invest in relationships, and every person is important.
Our highest priority is serving others.
We passionately pursue a safe work environment along with a relentless focus on operational excellence.
We believe you can never go wrong doing the right thing.
Complying with the Code & the Law
At GMS, operating with integrity and doing business in an ethical and honest manner is core to who we are. Therefore, all of GMS are expected to comply with this Code and follow both the letter and the spirit of all applicable laws and regulations. In the event this Code conflicts with local law, you should seek management's guidance in finding a resolution.
This Code serves as a source of guidance to follow as we run our business each day. To the extent any team member or manager handbooks, policies, practices, or procedures, whether written or oral, are inconsistent with this Code, this Code supersedes such handbooks, policies, practices, and procedures.
Each of us needs to know and understand the policies and guidelines in this Code. If you have questions, ask them. If you have ethical concerns, you are expected to raise them. The Ethics and Compliance Committee, which is responsible for overseeing and monitoring compliance with this Code, and the other resources set forth in this Code, is available to answer your questions, provide guidance and receive reports of any suspected violations of this Code. The conduct of each team member must reflect the Company's values, demonstrate ethical leadership, and promote a work environment that fosters integrity, ethical conduct, and trust.
Associates are expected to report suspected or observed violations of this Code, Company policies or applicable laws and regulations to Company management or to the ethics hotline. Failure to follow the provisions of this Code can lead to discipline, up to and including termination.
Promoting Safety
Providing a safe work environment for our team members, vendors, and customers is a primary mission for all of us at GMS, as well as our family of companies.
We abide by all safety requirements and regulations and endeavor to eliminate unsafe conditions and minimize related risks by identifying and supporting safe work practices, promoting safety awareness, furnishing protective equipment, and providing team member training and educa- tion. We work together to protect our team members, customers, and each other by promoting a culture of shared responsibility with collaborative program development, best practices, and the open exchange of suggestions, ideas and concerns.
To learn more about GMS's commitment to safety, read the Company's safety policies on the Intranet (connect.gms.com).
-
A new supervisor in one of our yards asked me to move
material in the warehouse that would require me to operate a forklift, but I'm not certified to operate a forklift - what should I do?
- You should tell the supervisor you aren't certified to operate the forklift and it would therefore be unsafe for you to do so. In addition, the supervisor should agree that the supervisor will need to find someone who is certified to move the material.
Preventing Violence in the Workplace
Indirect or direct threats of violence, incidents of actual violence, and suspicious individuals or activities should be reported as soon as possible to a supervisor, Human Resources, or any member of senior management. You should not place yourself in peril, nor should you attempt to intercede during an incident.
Violent acts include physical assaults, the intentional destruction of GMS property, and the threat of such actions.
The Company will promptly and thoroughly investigate all reports of threats of violence, incidents of actual violence, and suspicious individuals or activities. The Company will not retaliate against team members making good faith reports of violence, threats, or suspicious individuals or activities.
In cases of emergency, call 911 immediately.
- My co-worker told me she is going through a bad divorce and she has obtained a restraining order against her husband. She also shared that he has made threatening comments to her. Because this is per- sonal, I don't feel it is my place to get involved, but am concerned about the situation. What should I do?
- Although the situation discussed is personal, any potential for violence should be reported. Workplace violence comes in many forms and can be inflicted by non-team members, so any threat to safety in the workplace should be reported to your supervisor, Human Resources or you can either call the 24-hour Ethics Hotline at 877-792-6316 or submit a concern online at: https://gms.tnwreports.com/
Prohibiting Alcohol & Drug Abuse
Alcohol and drug abuse pose a threat to the health and safety of team members and to the security of our equipment and facilities. For these reasons, the Company is committed to the elimination of drug and/or alcohol use and abuse in the workplace.
It is a violation of Company policy to be under the influence of, use, possess, sell, transport, promote or conceal prohibited drugs, drug paraphernalia or alcohol on Company time or property.
Management's intent is to maximize safety, eliminate injuries and damage, foster productivity and efficiency, protect the Company's operations, and ensure the continued quality of business and reputation which the Company represents. Please refer to the Company's handbook for further detail.
Respect in the Workplace
All team members, customers, vendors, and business associates must be treated with courtesy and respect at all times. Conduct that threat- ens, intimidates, or coerces another will not be tolerated.
Conduct that fails to show appropriate respect to others violates the Company's values. The following are examples of unacceptable conduct: threats; insults; intimidation; ridicule; vulgarity; discrimination; harassment; physical or verbal abuse; sexually explicit humor, conversation or behavior; gossip; slurs or stereotyping; unwelcome sexual advances; unwelcome touching or invasion of personal space; ignoring the rights of others; and insensitivity to the beliefs and customs of others.
Equal Opportunity
At GMS, every person is important and as such, we seek to foster a workplace that embraces differences in viewpoints and experiences. Our differences can help make us a stronger team and the diversity of our opinions and ideas makes us better able to serve our customers.
Because of this, we provide equal employment opportunities to all team members and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, disability, pregnancy, military and veteran status, or other status protected by applicable law. The Company complies with applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the Company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.
- One of our yards is recruiting for a new Inside Sales person and when I referred a friend for the position, the manager said we needed someone under 40 years old for the position. Is this a legitimate reason to not consider my friend for the position.
- No. To deny an applicant based on the applicant's age or other protected class is unlawful discrimination. You should report this discussion to Hu- man Resources, a member of management or call the Ethics Hotline.
