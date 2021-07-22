Log in
    GMS   US36251C1036

GMS INC.

(GMS)
GMS : July 2021 Investor Overview

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Investor Overview

July 2021

Safe Harbor and Basis of Presentation

Forward-LookingStatement Safe Harbor - This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the markets in which GMS operates and the economy generally, actions taken to optimize our operations and align our business consistent with demand, our ability to continue successfully navigating the evolving operating environment, strategic initiatives and priorities and growth potential across the Company's business, our efforts in response to COVID-19, future financial performance and liquidity, the ability of the Company to grow stronger, and the ability to deliver growth, value creation and long-term success contained in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. The Company has based forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, including current public health issues that may affect the Company's business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to June 24, 2021 when the Company reported its earnings for the full year and quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAPand Adjusted Financial Information - To supplement GAAP financial information, we use adjusted measures of operating results which are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP adjusted financial information is provided as additional information for investors. These adjusted results exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and we believe their exclusion can enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our operating performance by excluding non-recurring, infrequent or other non-cash charges that are not believed to be material to the ongoing performance of our business. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of net income, diluted earnings per share or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please see the Appendix to this presentation for a further discussion on these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2

GMS at a Glance

Leading North American specialty distributor of interior construction products:

> 275 branches across US & Canada

One-stop-shop for the interior contractor with broad product offering

Critical link between suppliers and a highly fragmented customer base

North American scale combined with local expertise

  • 5,800 employees embracing strong entrepreneurial culture Multiple levers to drive growth
    NYSE: GMS
    Market Cap: ~$2.1 billion
    Enterprise Value: ~$2.9 billion Headquartered in Tucker, GA

GMS locations as of July 2021

3

A One-Stop-Shop for the Interior Contractor

GMS provides a complementary and complete product offering with value-added service delivery to the interior contractor who installs wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and ancillary products needed to complete the job.

Net Sales Breakdown (Fiscal 2021)

Wallboard

41%

Other

31%

Steel Framing

14%

Ceilings 14%

4

Product Offering

Core Offerings

Ceilings

Wallboard

Used to finish the

Suspended ceiling

interior walls and

systems primarily

ceilings in

comprised of

residential,

mineral fiber,

commercial and

ceiling tile and grid

institutional

Architectural

construction

specialty ceilings

projects

systems

Exterior wallboard

Steel Framing

  • Steel framing products for interior walls
  • Sold into commercial applications, typically as part of a package with wallboard, ceilings and other products

Complementary

Other Products

  • Primarily consists of complementary interior construction products, including joint compound, tools and fasteners, safety products, lumber & other wood products and insulation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GMS Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 897 M - -
Net income 2022 155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 047 M 2 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 843
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,52 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Deakin VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Jack Gavin Non-Executive Chairman
Eric N. Sundby Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Darryl Little VP-Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GMS INC.55.91%2 078
FERGUSON PLC15.32%30 898
REECE LIMITED54.53%11 291
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.31.13%3 811
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY5.00%2 221
SIG PLC55.59%921