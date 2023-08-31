GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty building products distributor, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(Comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2023)

  • Net sales of $1.4 billion increased 3.7%; organic net sales increased 1.0%.
  • Wallboard volume growth of 22.1% in multi-family and 5.9% in commercial in the U.S. helped to partially offset single-family declines of 12.5%.
  • Net income of $86.8 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, decreased 3.0% compared to net income of $89.5 million, or $2.07 per diluted share in the previous year; Net income margin declined 40 basis points to 6.2%; Adjusted net income of $99.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to $105.2 million, or $2.43 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $173.3 million decreased $1.7 million, or 1.0%; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared to 12.9%.
  • Net debt leverage was 1.5 times, improved from 1.8 times a year ago.

“We were pleased to deliver a solid start to fiscal 2024 with first quarter results that were in line with our expectations, continuing to demonstrate the resilience of pricing in Wallboard, Ceilings and Complementary Products, as well as the strength and stability that our balanced end markets provide,” said John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS. “Multi-family and commercial construction demand remained solid during the quarter, which helped to offset declines in steel pricing and tempered single-family demand as we felt the impacts of the lower level of housing starts recorded earlier this year and in the latter half of calendar 2022.”

“Despite our realizing the expected near-term year-over-year declines for single-family construction activity amid 20-year highs in interest rates, we are seeing favorable demand conditions develop as we look forward. While Steel Framing pricing and soft office demand remain headwinds, we are seeing sequentially improving US single-family permits and starts, still solid multi-family activity, and put-in-place construction spending growth in most commercial applications. Given our scale, wide range of product offerings and expertise in providing outstanding service to each of our end markets, we believe we are well positioned for future growth and to deliver value to our shareholders.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $1.4 billion increased 3.7% as compared with the prior year quarter, or 2.1% on a same day basis. This increase in net sales was primarily due to contributions from recent acquisitions, resilient pricing in Wallboard, Ceiling tiles and Complementary Products along with strong levels of multi-family construction activity and continuing commercial construction demand. These factors helped to offset declines in single-family construction and a challenging pricing environment in Steel Framing. Organic net sales, which exclude the first year of acquired business net sales as well as the impact of foreign currency translation, grew 1.0% in total but declined 0.6% on a per day basis.

Year-over-year quarterly sales changes by product category were as follows:

· Wallboard sales of $571.4 million increased 9.6% (up 9.3% on an organic basis).

· Ceilings sales of $175.2 million increased 4.7% (up 2.0% on an organic basis).

· Steel Framing sales of $236.8 million decreased 13.9% (down 15.0% on an organic basis).

· Complementary Product sales of $426.2 million increased 7.7% (up 0.7% on an organic basis).

Gross profit of $450.6 million increased 3.6% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023 primarily due to incremental gross profit from acquisitions, the continued pass through of product inflation in Wallboard, Ceilings and Complementary Products and growth in commercial and multi-family sales volumes. Gross margin of 32.0% was unchanged from a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $286.8 million during the quarter, up from $267.7 million, were negatively impacted by acquired businesses, inflationary wages, higher maintenance costs and demand pullbacks in single-family construction, which resulted in a relative mix shift into multi-family and commercial end market volumes. This shift, while favorable to gross margin, also required a higher operational cost to serve. As a result, SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales, which was also significantly impacted by deflationary dynamics in steel pricing, increased 60 basis points to 20.3% for the quarter compared to 19.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales of 19.8% increased 60 basis points from 19.2% in the prior year quarter.

All in, inclusive of a $4.3 million, or 29.0%, increase in interest expense and a $1.4 million one-time expense related to the Company’s May 2023 term loan refinancing, which were partially offset by a one-time tax planning rate benefit, net income decreased 3.0% to $86.8 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $89.5 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income margin declined 40 basis points from 6.6% to 6.2%. Earnings per share outpaced net income as a result of the $117.4 million in share repurchases completed since the end of July 2022. Adjusted net income was $99.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to $105.2 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, to $173.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared with 12.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2023, the Company had cash on hand of $81.4 million, total debt of $1.1 billion and $816.2 million of available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities. Net debt leverage was 1.5 times as of the end of the quarter, down from 1.8 times at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which seasonally represents the highest use of cash for the Company, cash provided by operating activities improved to $6.6 million, compared to cash used by operating activities of $4.4 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow use improved to $6.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023, compared to a use of $15.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 468,949 shares of common stock for $30.5 million. As of July 31, 2023, the Company had $69.6 million of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Platform Expansion Activities

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company continued the execution of its platform expansion strategy with the acquisition of Home Lumber and Building Supplies in the Vancouver Island market. Home Lumber is a leading supplier of lumber, engineered wood, doors, framing packages and siding as well as other key Complementary products offered by GMS Canada.

In addition during the quarter, the Company added a new AMES store location in San Antonio, TX.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GMS reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, it presents Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP. GMS believes that Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin assist investors and analysts in comparing its operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s management believes Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates and capital investments. In addition, the Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in certain calculations in its debt agreements.

You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons GMS considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in GMS’s industry or across different industries. Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

When calculating organic net sales growth, the Company excludes from the calculation (i) net sales of acquired businesses until the first anniversary of the acquisition date, and (ii) the impact of foreign currency translation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” or “should,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the markets in which GMS operates, including in particular residential and commercial construction, and the economy generally, pricing, volumes, the demand for the Company’s products, including Complementary Products, the Company’s strategic priorities and the results thereof, performance, growth, and results thereof contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. The Company has based forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, including current and future public health issues that may affect the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition, the statements in this release are made as of August 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to August 31, 2023.

GMS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

July 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net sales

$

1,409,600

 

 

$

1,359,553

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

959,046

 

 

 

924,832

 

Gross profit

 

450,554

 

 

 

434,721

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

286,796

 

 

 

267,689

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

32,018

 

 

 

32,440

 

Total operating expenses

 

318,814

 

 

 

300,129

 

Operating income

 

131,740

 

 

 

134,592

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(18,914

)

 

 

(14,661

)

Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees

 

(1,401

)

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

2,139

 

 

 

1,569

 

Total other expense, net

 

(18,176

)

 

 

(13,092

)

Income before taxes

 

113,564

 

 

 

121,500

 

Provision for income taxes

 

26,734

 

 

 

32,030

 

Net income

$

86,830

 

 

$

89,470

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

40,749

 

 

 

42,549

 

Diluted

 

41,477

 

 

 

43,317

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.13

 

 

$

2.10

 

Diluted

$

2.09

 

 

$

2.07

 

GMS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

July 31,
2023

 

April 30,
2023

Assets

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

81,449

 

 

$

164,745

 

Trade accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $14,682 and $13,636, respectively

 

837,627

 

 

 

792,232

 

Inventories, net

 

582,679

 

 

 

575,495

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

33,343

 

 

 

17,051

 

Total current assets

 

1,535,098

 

 

 

1,549,523

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $275,827 and $264,650, respectively

 

409,683

 

 

 

396,419

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

188,561

 

 

 

189,351

 

Goodwill

 

719,838

 

 

 

700,813

 

Intangible assets, net

 

411,129

 

 

 

399,660

 

Deferred income taxes

 

21,139

 

 

 

19,839

 

Other assets

 

14,955

 

 

 

11,403

 

Total assets

$

3,300,403

 

 

$

3,267,008

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

351,951

 

 

$

377,003

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

55,987

 

 

 

119,887

 

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

 

137,287

 

 

 

107,675

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

54,477

 

 

 

54,035

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

48,470

 

 

 

47,681

 

Total current liabilities

 

648,172

 

 

 

706,281

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

1,047,542

 

 

 

1,044,642

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

140,044

 

 

 

141,786

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

60,732

 

 

 

51,223

 

Other liabilities

 

49,107

 

 

 

48,319

 

Total liabilities

 

1,945,597

 

 

 

1,992,251

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000 shares authorized; 40,606

and 40,971 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023, respectively

 

406

 

 

 

410

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 50,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

404,944

 

 

 

428,508

 

Retained earnings

 

967,798

 

 

 

880,968

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(18,342

)

 

 

(35,129

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,354,806

 

 

 

1,274,757

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,300,403

 

 

$

3,267,008

 

GMS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$

86,830

 

 

$

89,470

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

32,018

 

 

 

32,440

 

Write-off and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

2,077

 

 

 

425

 

Equity-based compensation

 

5,002

 

 

 

5,971

 

Gain on disposal and impairment of assets

 

(131

)

 

 

(284

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(2,587

)

 

 

(945

)

Other items, net

 

820

 

 

 

2,958

 

Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of acquisitions:

 

Trade accounts and notes receivable

 

(38,244

)

 

 

(69,635

)

Inventories

 

(1,359

)

 

 

(28,712

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(19,331

)

 

 

(3,709

)

Accounts payable

 

(28,280

)

 

 

(4,405

)

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

(64,038

)

 

 

(46,065

)

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

 

33,870

 

 

 

18,088

 

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

6,647

 

 

 

(4,403

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(13,538

)

 

 

(10,943

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

982

 

 

 

272

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(38,976

)

 

 

(2,606

)

Cash used in investing activities

 

(51,532

)

 

 

(13,277

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayments on revolving credit facilities

 

(187,784

)

 

 

(141,247

)

Borrowings from revolving credit facilities

 

190,673

 

 

 

195,113

 

Payments of principal on long-term debt

 

 

 

 

(1,278

)

Proceeds from Term Loan Facility amendment

 

498

 

 

 

 

Payments of principal on finance lease obligations

 

(9,793

)

 

 

(7,639

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(30,784

)

 

 

(23,795

)

Payment for debt issuance costs

 

(5,825

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

 

1,248

 

 

 

29

 

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

 

 

 

(300

)

Proceeds from issuance of stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan

 

2,664

 

 

 

1,329

 

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(39,103

)

 

 

22,212

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

692

 

 

 

165

 

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(83,296

)

 

 

4,697

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

164,745

 

 

 

101,916

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

81,449

 

 

$

106,613

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

3,167

 

 

$

3,232

 

Cash paid for interest

 

21,853

 

 

 

17,834

 

GMS Inc.

Net Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2023

 

% of Total

 

July 31, 2022

 

% of Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wallboard

$

571,425

 

40.5

%

 

$

521,554

 

38.4

%

Ceilings

 

175,205

 

12.4

%

 

 

167,275

 

12.3

%

Steel framing

 

236,760

 

16.8

%

 

 

274,896

 

20.2

%

Complementary products

 

426,210

 

30.2

%

 

 

395,828

 

29.1

%

Total net sales

$

1,409,600

 

 

 

$

1,359,553

 

 

GMS Inc.

Net Sales and Organic Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Net Sales

 

 

Organic Sales

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Change

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Change

Wallboard

$

571.4

 

$

521.6

9.6

%

 

$

569.9

 

$

521.6

9.3

%

Ceilings

 

175.2

 

 

167.3

4.7

%

 

 

170.6

 

 

167.3

2.0

%

Steel framing

 

236.8

 

 

274.9

(13.9

)%

 

 

233.8

 

 

274.9

(15.0

)%

Complementary products

 

426.2

 

 

395.8

7.7

%

 

 

398.4

 

 

395.8

0.7

%

Total net sales

$

1,409.6

 

$

1,359.6

3.7

%

 

$

1,372.7

 

$

1,359.6

1.0

%

GMS Inc.

Per Day Net Sales and Per Day Organic Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Per Day Net Sales

 

 

Per Day Organic Sales

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Change

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Change

Wallboard

$

8.9

 

$

8.3

7.9

%

 

$

8.9

 

$

8.3

7.6

%

Ceilings

 

2.7

 

 

2.7

3.1

%

 

 

2.7

 

 

2.7

0.4

%

Steel framing

 

3.7

 

 

4.4

(15.2

)%

 

 

3.7

 

 

4.4

(16.3

)%

Complementary products

 

6.7

 

 

6.3

6.0

%

 

 

6.2

 

 

6.3

(0.9

)%

Total net sales

$

22.0

 

$

21.7

2.1

%

 

$

21.5

 

$

21.7

(0.6

)%

Per Day Organic Growth

 

Three Months Ended July 31, 2023

Volume

 

Price/Mix/Fx

Wallboard

(0.6) %

 

8.2 %

Ceilings

(1.1) %

 

1.5 %

Steel framing

12.9 %

 

(29.2) %

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

86,830

 

 

$

89,470

 

Interest expense

 

18,914

 

 

 

14,661

 

Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees

 

1,401

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(474

)

 

 

(56

)

Provision for income taxes

 

26,734

 

 

 

32,030

 

Depreciation expense

 

16,327

 

 

 

14,993

 

Amortization expense

 

15,691

 

 

 

17,447

 

EBITDA

$

165,423

 

 

$

168,545

 

Stock appreciation expense(a)

 

1,218

 

 

 

2,344

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation(b)

 

480

 

 

 

495

 

Equity-based compensation(c)

 

3,304

 

 

 

3,132

 

Severance and other permitted costs(d)

 

406

 

 

 

352

 

Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e)

 

1,385

 

 

 

386

 

Gain on disposal of assets(f)

 

(131

)

 

 

(284

)

Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory(g)

 

302

 

 

 

44

 

Debt transaction costs(h)

 

911

 

 

 

 

EBITDA adjustments

 

7,875

 

 

 

6,469

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

173,298

 

 

$

175,014

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,409,600

 

 

$

1,359,553

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

12.3

%

 

 

12.9

%

___________________________________

(a)

Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights.

(b)

Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements.

(c)

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards.

(d)

Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility.

(e)

Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties.

(f)

Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets.

(g)

Represents the non-cash cost of sales impact of acquisition accounting adjustments to increase inventory to its estimated fair value.

(h)

Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

6,647

 

 

$

(4,403

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(13,538

)

 

 

(10,943

)

Free cash flow (a)

$

(6,891

)

 

$

(15,346

)

________________________________________

(a)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operations less capital expenditures.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expense to Adjusted SG&A (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

$

286,796

 

 

$

267,689

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

Stock appreciation expense(a)

 

(1,218

)

 

 

(2,344

)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation(b)

 

(480

)

 

 

(495

)

Equity-based compensation(c)

 

(3,304

)

 

 

(3,132

)

Severance and other permitted costs(d)

 

(406

)

 

 

(337

)

Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e)

 

(1,385

)

 

 

(386

)

Gain on disposal of assets(f)

 

131

 

 

 

284

 

Debt transaction costs(g)

 

(911

)

 

 

 

Adjusted SG&A

$

279,223

 

 

$

261,279

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,409,600

 

 

$

1,359,553

 

Adjusted SG&A margin

 

19.8

%

 

 

19.2

%

___________________________________

(a)

Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights.

(b)

Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements.

(c)

Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards.

(d)

Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility.

(e)

Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties.

(f)

Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets.

(g)

Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Income Before Taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

July 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

$

113,564

 

 

$

121,500

 

EBITDA adjustments

 

7,875

 

 

 

6,469

 

Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees

 

1,401

 

 

 

 

Acquisition accounting depreciation and amortization (1)

 

10,915

 

 

 

13,278

 

Adjusted pre-tax income

 

133,755

 

 

 

141,247

 

Adjusted income tax expense

 

34,108

 

 

 

36,018

 

Adjusted net income

$

99,647

 

 

$

105,229

 

Effective tax rate (2)

 

25.5

%

 

 

25.5

%

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

40,749

 

 

 

42,549

 

Diluted

 

41,477

 

 

 

43,317

 

Adjusted net income per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.45

 

 

$

2.47

 

Diluted

$

2.40

 

 

$

2.43

 

________________________________________

(1)

Depreciation and amortization from the increase in value of certain long-term assets associated with the April 1, 2014 acquisition of the predecessor company and amortization of intangible assets from the acquisitions of Titan, Westside Building Material and Ames Taping Tools.

(2)

Normalized cash tax rate excluding the impact of acquisition accounting and certain other deferred tax amounts.

 