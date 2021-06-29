GMS : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Scott Deakin, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Keith Hughes, Truist Securities
Chris Kalata, RBC Capital Markets
Matthew Bouley, Barclays
Kevin Hocevar, Northcoast Research
Trey Grooms, Stephens
David Manthey, Baird
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to GMS' Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.
Please note this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Leslie Kratcoski with Investor Relations. Leslie, you may now begin.
Leslie Kratcoski
Thanks, Rob.
Good morning and thank you for joining us for the GMS earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal 2021. In addition to the press release issued this morning, we've posted presentation slides to accompany this call in the Investors section of our website at GMS.com.
On today's call, Management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward- looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
1
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
GMS Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast, June 24, 2021
statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent Management's current estimates and expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in the Company's 10-K and other periodic reports.
Today's presentation also includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP measures. The definition and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are provided in the press release and presentation slides.
Please note that references on this call to the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 relate to the quarter and year ended April 30, 2021. Once we begin the question-and-answer session of the call, in the interest of time, we kindly request that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.
Joining me today are John Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Deakin, Chief Financial Officer; and Carey Phelps, Vice President of Investor Relations, who we recently welcomed to the Company and is succeeding me upon my retirement this summer.
With that, I'll turn the call over to JT.
JT.
John Turner
Thank you, Leslie.
Good morning and thank you for joining us today.
I'd like to take a minute to recognize the outstanding contributions that Leslie had made to GMS over the last several years. Leslie has led our IR function with professionalism, class, and dignity, and has advanced our relationships across the spectrum of the investment community. She also has been a key member of our leadership team and has been a consistent source of calm and strength throughout the years, and in particular this last pandemic year. She has been instrumental in the development and execution of our strategic goals and I think we all recognize that our IR capability is light years ahead of where we were when she joined us. Thank you, Leslie. All of GMS wishes you well in retirement.
I am excited now to welcome Carey into our IR role and our team. We are very lucky to have found a capable professional so familiar with our space and our investment community.
During this morning's call, I'll start with a review of our operating highlights and then turn it over to Scott, who will cover our financial results. I'll then share some closing thoughts before taking your questions.
Starting on Slide 3, we delivered a strong finish to Fiscal 2021, as evidenced by record levels of net sales, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Our entire team continued to effectively navigate what remains a very dynamic operating landscape. Through a sharp focus on execution, we successfully capitalized on opportunities created by strong residential market tailwinds and robust demand in complementary products to deliver solid results for the quarter, even as we continued to face soft commercial market conditions, supply constraints and inflation. Despite these dynamics, our disciplined execution generated a 21% increase in net sales, including 17.1% growth organically.
The benefits of continued cost discipline and favorable operating leverage enabled us to improve SG&A and adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales for the fourth quarter in a row while ensuring that we
2
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
GMS Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast, June 24, 2021
maintained the customer focus that continues to differentiate us in the market. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA increased 43.5% and Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 160 basis points to 9.8%. We generated positive free cash flow of approximately 80% of Adjusted EBITDA and maintained strong financial flexibility which was further enhanced with a senior notes offering and term loan re-pricing during the quarter.
Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position enabled us to continue our focused drive for growth via both greenfield and acquisitions, which was meaningfully demonstrated with the acquisition of DL Building Materials in Canada and four greenfield openings in the U.S. during our fourth quarter. In addition, after the conclusion of the fourth quarter, we entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Westside Building Material, one of the nation's largest independent specialty interiors product distributors. This highly strategic, well managed business will greatly enhance our footprint and provide another exceptionally strong brand offering in California while also affording us entry into the Las Vegas market.
Looking at Slide 4, for the full Fiscal Year 2021, we also generated record net sales, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Net sales increased 1.8% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, we realized a 6.5% year-over- year increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $319.4 million, and a 50-basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 9.7% for the year. Our disciplined adherence to the alignment of our cost structure at the onset of COVID-19 enabled us to realize a 100-basis point improvement in adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales. We exited the year with substantial liquidity and our free cash flow generation of roughly 40% of Adjusted EBITDA contributed to a net debt leverage at fiscal year end of 2.5 times, the lowest level since our initial public offering five years ago.
I would like to share my appreciation for all our teammates, who met and overcame the numerous challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout this past year. My congratulations and thanks go out to the entire GMS team who made our Fiscal 2021 results possible, remaining engaged, focused, and proactive as we came together in support of our customers, suppliers, communities, and each other. At the same time, I'd like to extend our gratitude to our customers for entrusting their business to us and to our suppliers for their ongoing partnership as they have both faced their own challenges in navigating the unprecedented circumstances throughout this period. We also express our thanks to our shareholders for their ongoing confidence and support.
With that, I'll now turn it over to Scott to provide more perspective on our financial results for Q4.
Scott.
Scott Deakin
Thanks, JT.
Good morning. Before presenting our detailed results, I'll note that the comparisons of our Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 results to the prior year includes comparisons to March and April 2020. These periods featured widespread shutdowns and far-ranging uncertainty, resulting in arguably the most difficult and drastically impacted months for us during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While these dynamics were considered in our previously communicated fourth quarter outlook and clearly had a favorable impact on our year-over-year growth rates, it was the outstanding execution by our team and their commitment to our customers that drove our outperformance.
Specifically looking at Slide 5, net sales for the fourth quarter increased 20.9% to $932.2 million, exceeding the outlook of low double digits provided in our Q3 earnings call. These gains collectively
3
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
GMS Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast, June 24, 2021
resulted from strong residential end markets, favorable pricing across product categories, the acquisition of DL Building Materials and, as noted, COVID-related weakness during the prior year quarter.
From an end market perspective, in the U.S. for example, residential sales showed considerable strength and were up double digits on both higher volume and price, while commercial sales, which have continued to be sluggish from a volume perspective, were up mid-single digits due to higher pricing and significant COVID-19 related volume weakness last year. Excluding $15.8 million in acquisition-related revenue and $13.7 million of favorable foreign currency translation, organic net sales increased 17.1%. As there was one more selling day in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 than in the same period a year ago, net sales and organic net sales on a per-day basis were up 19.1% and 15.3% respectively.
As I review product segment performance, it's important to note that for all product segments, year-over- year sales were up as a result of both higher volumes and higher combined price and mix. I'll also note that the impact of foreign currency translation has been excluded from the price mix component of the organic growth rates we are providing.
Wallboard sales of $376.9 million increased 6.6% year-over-year. On an organic basis, net sales of wallboard were up 13.3%, comprised of a 9.8% volume increase and a 3.5% improvement in price and mix. In light of our response to supplier pricing actions over the past several quarters, our average realized wallboard price increased sequentially in each month of the quarter, with the fourth quarter average of $329 per thousand square feet up 5.3% from the third quarter and up 6.8% from where we ended the second quarter, which notably coincided with the first of the most recent series of supplier pricing actions back in October.
Ceiling sales of $121.3 million increased 9.1%, or 7% on an organic basis, due to a 1.8% volume increase and 5.2% in higher price and mix. Steel framing sales of $143.3 million increased 24.2%, or 21.4% on an organic basis, as a result of 7% higher volumes and 14.4% in higher price mix. Reflecting the upward movement in commodity steel prices, our realized steel pricing increased 16.8% sequentially from the third quarter, with sequential increases in each month of the quarter. Sales of complementary products, which we formally referred to as other products, were $290.7 million, increasing 31.4% year- over-year. On an organic basis, sales were up 25.4% due to strong volume demand and pricing in multiple product categories, our execution on strategic growth initiatives to increase complementary product sales and strengthen our Canadian business for which complementary products comprises a larger proportion of sales.
Gross profit of $293.9 million increased 16.8% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. As expected, gross margin declined from 32.6% a year ago to 31.5% for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, primarily due to unfavorable product mix as total wallboard comprised a lower percentage of our sales as compared to a year ago, and within the wallboard segment residential comprised a greater percentage of our mix. In addition, we experienced the typical lag associated with passing through rapidly rising wallboard prices as we saw this quarter.
Turning to Slide 6, adjusted SG&A expense as a percent of net sales of 21.9% improved 260 basis points year-over-year. Approximately 100 basis points of benefit was realized operationally from continued disciplined cost containment and productivity initiatives. The remaining 160 basis points of improvement was a result of favorable leverage from higher pricing broadly across our product lines.
In summary, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $91.2 million increased 43.5% from the prior year quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 160 basis points to 9.8%. This represented an incremental Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17%, which is in line with the higher end of the previously provided 10% to 20% outlook range.
4
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.