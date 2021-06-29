GMS : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent Management's current estimates and expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in the Company's 10-K and other periodic reports.

Today's presentation also includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP measures. The definition and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are provided in the press release and presentation slides.

Please note that references on this call to the fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 relate to the quarter and year ended April 30, 2021. Once we begin the question-and-answer session of the call, in the interest of time, we kindly request that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.

Joining me today are John Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Deakin, Chief Financial Officer; and Carey Phelps, Vice President of Investor Relations, who we recently welcomed to the Company and is succeeding me upon my retirement this summer.

With that, I'll turn the call over to JT.

JT.

John Turner

Thank you, Leslie.

Good morning and thank you for joining us today.

I'd like to take a minute to recognize the outstanding contributions that Leslie had made to GMS over the last several years. Leslie has led our IR function with professionalism, class, and dignity, and has advanced our relationships across the spectrum of the investment community. She also has been a key member of our leadership team and has been a consistent source of calm and strength throughout the years, and in particular this last pandemic year. She has been instrumental in the development and execution of our strategic goals and I think we all recognize that our IR capability is light years ahead of where we were when she joined us. Thank you, Leslie. All of GMS wishes you well in retirement.

I am excited now to welcome Carey into our IR role and our team. We are very lucky to have found a capable professional so familiar with our space and our investment community.

During this morning's call, I'll start with a review of our operating highlights and then turn it over to Scott, who will cover our financial results. I'll then share some closing thoughts before taking your questions.

Starting on Slide 3, we delivered a strong finish to Fiscal 2021, as evidenced by record levels of net sales, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Our entire team continued to effectively navigate what remains a very dynamic operating landscape. Through a sharp focus on execution, we successfully capitalized on opportunities created by strong residential market tailwinds and robust demand in complementary products to deliver solid results for the quarter, even as we continued to face soft commercial market conditions, supply constraints and inflation. Despite these dynamics, our disciplined execution generated a 21% increase in net sales, including 17.1% growth organically.

The benefits of continued cost discipline and favorable operating leverage enabled us to improve SG&A and adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales for the fourth quarter in a row while ensuring that we

2

ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.

1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com